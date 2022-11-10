Conference USA's new media rights deal offers 'unprecedented exposure' for Liberty

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze said during the Flames’ open week he has asked athletic director Ian McCaw about playing a Thursday or Friday night game at Williams Stadium.

Freeze is going to get his wish. And then some.

Conference USA’s new media rights deal with CBS Sports Network and ESPN, which was officially announced Thursday and begins next season, will see the league play its entire slate of October games on either Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday nights.

The broadcast partners will share those weeknight football games across CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

“I think that Group of Five schools, … your chance for exposure on a Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday night is probably a bit greater than on a Saturday when you’re sandwiched in between all these Power Five games that have implications for the playoffs and stuff,” Freeze said after Thursday’s practice. “I know that there’s a few drawbacks to fans, but I think our students here would be incredible on a weeknight. I think it gives us great exposure. I’m all for it. I just think it’s a good idea for the climate of college football right now. I think for us in Conference USA, it was the right move and will get us more exposure. I’m excited about it.”

The average payout to league members will average out to $800,000 over the course of the five-year deal. There is an option for a sixth year in the deal.

“This agreement will offer Liberty dramatically enhanced exposure. This is really unprecedented exposure for us,” McCaw said, “and then there’s also significant revenue that comes along with that. It’s really a great outcome for us.”

Liberty, currently a football independent and ASUN Conference member in other sports, is one of four members joining C-USA on July 1, 2023, along with New Mexico State, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State. Those four newcomers join five holdovers in Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Tech, FIU and UTEP for a new-look, nine-team league.

Kennesaw State is slated to join in 2024 to give the league 10 members.

C-USA announced the 2023 conference football matchups and corresponding distribution outlets will be revealed at a later date.

McCaw said his understanding of the league schedule will feature two home games and two road games for Liberty during October, and those games will be played between Tuesday and Friday.

The move mirrors how the Mid-American Conference handles its league games during November. The MAC will play all but three of its games during the midweek in November this season.

“So many games on Saturdays just get washed away. There’s so much football content taking place that you just kind of get washed away in a sea of football,” McCaw said. “Whereas, if you’re playing a Wednesday night or a Thursday night or whatever it may be, there may be one or two, possibly three, games, but you get a lot of eyeballs on those games. We think that’s a really attractive feature of this agreement.”

CBS will have tier-one selection status of 18 games during the football season and 18 games for men’s basketball. The network will televise the league’s football championship game, men’s basketball semifinals and final, women’s basketball championship game, and baseball and softball championship games.

ESPN linear networks will carry eight midweek football games per season through the October midweek scheduling model.

“I think it’s a huge boost to have the increased linear broadcast that we’ll have,” McCaw said. “That’s been a struggle for us as an independent, ASUN member to get much linear coverage. That’s going to be a big boost for us.”

ESPN’s digital channels, ESPN+ and ESPN3, will carry all additional regular-season football games. The platform will serve as the exclusive digital home for all of C-USA’s Olympic sports and all league tournament games that are not being carried by CBS Sports Network.

“I think the linear broadcasts are something that people point to, but we’re excited about the digital opportunities as well for all of our Olympic sports,” McCaw said. “It’s a really good blend and we’re excited about that combination.”

The previous C-USA media deal had games streaming on ESPN+, Stadium, beIN Sports and Facebook. The new deal will consolidate all games being streamed by ESPN.

“To have one-stop shopping for the digital is going to be a huge asset for our fans and a big improvement from where Conference USA was in the past,” McCaw added.