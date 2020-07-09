Cornerback Williams verbally commits to Liberty

The Liberty secondary lost two players, including a projected starter, to the transfer portal in late June. The coaching staff quickly has made up for those losses on the recruiting trail.
Amarian Williams, a rising senior at Cedar Hill High School in Texas, became the third cornerback to verbally commit in Liberty’s 2021 recruiting class when he announced his decision early Thursday evening on social media.
The 6-foot, 165-pound Williams joins Wendell McClain and Jaiden Hill as cornerbacks in the recruiting class.
The trio will be part of a group expected to contend for immediate playing time in the 2021 season after Kei’Trel Clark and Tayvion Land announced June 22 they were leaving the Flames program because of “racial insensitivity” and cultural incompetence “in the leadership of the university.”
Clark and Land were both rising sophomores. Land announced earlier this week he is transferring to Norfolk State.
Williams was part of Cedar Hill’s cornerback rotation last season and played in the team’s Class 6A Division 2 area championship game appearance against Denton Guyer.
Williams received his offer from Liberty on April 10. It was his lone offer from a Football Bowl Subdivision program. He received 10 offers from FCS programs Fordham, Lamar, Central Arkansas, Tennessee State, Abilene Christian, Prairie View A&M, Texas Southern, Northwestern State, Houston Baptist and Illinois State.
