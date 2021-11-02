Corralling Corral: Liberty defense feels facing Willis, Salter will prepare unit for Ole Miss QB

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior is the fourth SEC quarterback since 2007 to have 15 touchdown passes and 10 touchdown runs, and he’s the only quarterback in the country to account for those numbers. (Willis is one rushing touchdown away from joining Carrol.)

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin announced Monday that Corral did not practice as he recovers from a left ankle injury he has been dealing with for three weeks. Kiffin felt Corral broke his ankle when an Auburn defensive lineman fell on it while Corral was rolling out of the pocket in the first quarter last weekend, but Corral returned to the game in the second quarter.

Kiffin did not indicate one way or another Carrol’s status for Saturday’s game.

“Their whole offense, it starts with him,” Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “He’s tough as you saw him coming back in that game. He can make every throw, his ability to extend plays, their ability to run him if they need to. He’s elite as a quarterback.”

Corral guides an offense that averages 39.1 points and 531.5 yards per game. He has thrown for 2,203 yards and leads the team with 519 rushing yards.