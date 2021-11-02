Corralling Corral: Liberty defense feels facing Willis, Salter will prepare unit for Ole Miss QB

JaVon Scruggs remembers the practices from the 2019 season when he and his defensive teammates tried to corral Liberty’s scout team quarterback. More often than not, Malik Willis wasn’t taken down during his redshirt season after transferring from Auburn.
Willis’ speed, arm strength and overall athleticism got Scruggs and the defense prepared for a myriad of quarterbacks the Flames were going to face that season. They even get a glimpse of facing Willis in the week’s practices during certain periods.
Scruggs and defensive tackle Elijah James feel facing Willis on a near everyday basis for going on three seasons has prepared Liberty to face another of the nation’s top quarterbacks, Matt Corral, when the Flames visit No. 15 Ole Miss at noon Saturday.
“He has a lot of moves; he can just make plays happen with his feet. We’ve just got to maintain him,” Scruggs said of Corral. “Out of all the dual quarterbacks we’ve played outside of Malik Willis, I think he’s one of the top ones. We’ve just got to make sure we come ready to work and just make sure we can contain him and make him have to throw the ball and throw checkdowns and just not give up the explosive play.”
Corral has remained in the Heisman Trophy discussion this season while leading the Rebels to a 6-2 record and 3-2 mark in the ultra-competitive Southeastern Conference.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior is the fourth SEC quarterback since 2007 to have 15 touchdown passes and 10 touchdown runs, and he’s the only quarterback in the country to account for those numbers. (Willis is one rushing touchdown away from joining Carrol.)
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin announced Monday that Corral did not practice as he recovers from a left ankle injury he has been dealing with for three weeks. Kiffin felt Corral broke his ankle when an Auburn defensive lineman fell on it while Corral was rolling out of the pocket in the first quarter last weekend, but Corral returned to the game in the second quarter.
Kiffin did not indicate one way or another Carrol’s status for Saturday’s game.
“Their whole offense, it starts with him,” Liberty defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “He’s tough as you saw him coming back in that game. He can make every throw, his ability to extend plays, their ability to run him if they need to. He’s elite as a quarterback.”
Corral guides an offense that averages 39.1 points and 531.5 yards per game. He has thrown for 2,203 yards and leads the team with 519 rushing yards.
“He’s a playmaker. He makes things happen,” James said. “In order for us to stop their team, he’s a piece of that that we’re going to have to focus on being able to stop. We’re going to get him on the ground a couple of times. We have made that a point of emphasis that we’re not going to let him beat us by himself. If they are going to beat us, it’s going to be a whole team effort.”
Corral, despite leading the team in rushing, has had plenty of help in the ground attack, with Henry Parrish Jr., Snoop Conner and Jerrion Ealy each posting more than 300 rushing yards through eight games.
Corral has targeted 17 different receivers and completed 66.1% of his passes with a meager two interceptions.
“One of the reasons he’s one of the top Heisman contenders is he’s taking care of the football,” Symons said. “That’s a credit to him, a credit to their coaching staff and how they prepare him. If an opportunity does present itself, we have to find a way to finish those plays.”
The Flames (7-2) are utilizing Kaidon Salter as the scout team quarterback during this week’s practices. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound freshman made his collegiate debut this past weekend in a 45-point rout of UMass, and the consensus four-star recruit has the speed to mimic what Corral can do in the Ole Miss offense.
Add that with what the defense sees on a weekly basis against Willis (without tackling him), and James feels like Liberty will be prepared to face the dynamic Ole Miss offense.
“I’m not trying to shoot anybody down or put anything bad out there, but nobody’s like our quarterback Malik. He is a unique athlete, he’s a different type of animal,” James said. “Trying to go up against him in practice gets us ready for any other quarterback that we will ever have to go against because he is just a different man.