Cuffee, the ASUN defensive player of the year, leaves lasting impact on Liberty program

There are names synonymous with Liberty men’s basketball’s rise to prominence in recent years. Lovell Cabbil, Caleb Homesley, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz, Scottie James and Myo Baxter-Bell are the first ones to come to mind. Four of those five players were lightly recruited, while James elected to transfer from Bradley to be closer to his family.
The quintet didn’t create any seismic shifts in high school that generated buzz in the recruiting landscape. In fact, the only Division I offer Cabbil and Pacheco-Ortiz had in hand was from Liberty.
It’s that very reason why Flames coach Ritchie McKay likened the bunch to “The Unforgettables.” Four underrecruited players — Richie Farmer, Sean Woods, John Pelphrey, Deron Feldhaus — helped change the path of Kentucky basketball in 1991-92 following a two-year postseason ban. The four seniors laid a foundation for success that soon followed for the storied program.
McKay added a sixth name to the list of players whose impact has established the culture at Liberty: Elijah Cuffee, another underrecruited player who has been instrumental in the Flames’ success.
“Elijah should be mentioned with Pacheco-Ortiz, James, Homesley, Baxter-Bell, Cabbil, because his investment and his willingness to sacrifice his toughness to do what’s really hard has elevated and accelerated the growth of our program in a really special way,” McKay said. “I just think he embodied what we wanted to be about, even if it was at his own expense. Granted he’s benefited from that mindset in minutes, but the stuff that he’s done, the way he’s represented us, it will last long after he’s gone.”
Cuffee has been a constant in the starting lineup for the past three seasons, and he was a key contributor off the bench as a freshman. Liberty has won more than 100 games in Cuffee’s four seasons, and the Flames eye three more triumphs entering the ASUN Conference tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.
Cuffee and the top-seeded Flames (20-5) play No. 8 Kennesaw State (5-18) at 2 p.m. Thursday at UNF Arena.
The 6-foot-4 guard was named the league defensive player of the year Wednesday, becoming the first player in program history to claim that honor.
“For me, it started from me just wanting to play. I just wanted to get on the court, and that’s how I found myself on the court here at Liberty, especially my freshman year,” Cuffee said. “I think that’s just what’s kept me on the court. I know if I want to play, I’ve got to be good defensively. It’s just kind of like over time, it’s become my thing.”
Cuffee has played in 130 games since his arrival at Liberty, and the Flames have won 101 times. They also are seeking their fourth consecutive appearance in a conference tournament title game, all with Cuffee on the roster.
“You don’t get many like him, you really don’t,” McKay said of Cuffee, who is averaging career highs in scoring (10 points per game), shooting (48.8% from the field and 43% from 3-point range) and rebounding (3.4 per game). “His competitiveness is at an elite level. His ability to know what’s needed at a given time and his defensive prowess has made us literally a conference champion contender each of his three and now four years.”
Liberty is seeking its third straight ASUN tournament title after losing in heartbreaking fashion to Radford in the 2018 Big South Conference title game.
“I’m a big defensive guy. I think defense wins the championships and gets you to the championships,” said Cuffee, who has led a Liberty defense that ranked second in the country in 2019-20, and ranks third this season. “I think that’s why we’ve been in it every year, just because we’re really good defensively in my opinion. I think that’s just why we get there. When it counts, we’re on the defensive end.”
Cuffee's senior season has been played in dedication to his older brother, Jason Cuffee.
Jason Cuffee, 27, died July 20, 2020, while on duty as a firefighter and medic at Charleston (West Virginia) Fire Department Station 3. He was found unresponsive when he did not report for a call and was pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital.
His sudden death is still under investigation after the toxicology report showed Cuffee ingested fentanyl and xylazine.
The tragedy rocked Elijah Cuffee, who was preparing for his senior season at Liberty. His family, his Liberty basketball teammates and other influential figures in his life were by his side as he processed his loss.
“It was tough early on,” Cuffee said. “The family I had back in West Virginia and then also my coaches and the family that I’ve got here, they made it a lot easier, just having somebody to lean on and people to lean on.
“I think that’s what got me through it, just so many people that were able to be there for me.”
Cincinnati assistant coach and former Longwood coach Jayson Gee, a longtime friend of the Cuffee family, started a GoFundMe page titled “For Jason’s Kids.” It was a fundraiser established in Jason Cuffee’s memory with the proceeds going to set up a trust to assist with the post-secondary educational needs for Cuffee’s three surviving children.
The $30,000 goal has already been eclipsed with $33,915 being raised so far.
“Being able to support them in college I think is huge, especially for a single mother,” Elijah Cuffee said.
Cuffee has a tattoo on his left thigh that reads 10x10x10. Each 10 represents the jersey numbers the three Cuffee children — Elijah’s 10 at Liberty, Jason’s 10 at Cedarville University, and Myra’s 10 at South Charleston High School.
Myra Cuffee is currently in Texas with the Air National Guard.
“I think from now on, a lot of basketball is going to be me playing for my brother,” Elijah Cuffee said. “It’s definitely going to be a part of my motivation.”