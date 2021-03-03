Cuffee, the ASUN defensive player of the year, leaves lasting impact on Liberty program

Cuffee has been a constant in the starting lineup for the past three seasons, and he was a key contributor off the bench as a freshman. Liberty has won more than 100 games in Cuffee’s four seasons, and the Flames eye three more triumphs entering the ASUN Conference tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

Cuffee and the top-seeded Flames (20-5) play No. 8 Kennesaw State (5-18) at 2 p.m. Thursday at UNF Arena.

The 6-foot-4 guard was named the league defensive player of the year Wednesday, becoming the first player in program history to claim that honor.

“For me, it started from me just wanting to play. I just wanted to get on the court, and that’s how I found myself on the court here at Liberty, especially my freshman year,” Cuffee said. “I think that’s just what’s kept me on the court. I know if I want to play, I’ve got to be good defensively. It’s just kind of like over time, it’s become my thing.”

Cuffee has played in 130 games since his arrival at Liberty, and the Flames have won 101 times. They also are seeking their fourth consecutive appearance in a conference tournament title game, all with Cuffee on the roster.