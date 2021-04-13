Cumming shines in first Liberty start as Flames top Virginia Tech

The strength of Dylan Cumming’s pitching arsenal at Chicago State was a sinking fastball that tailed away from left-handed hitters and jammed the right-handed bats. The right-handed pitcher utilized that pitch frequently to pitch deep into games and become a staple in the Cougars’ rotation.
His first two appearances in a Liberty uniform this season didn’t go as scripted. Cumming left his fastball up in the zone, and Campbell and TCU teed off on those pitches and pounded out hits and runs aplenty.
When Liberty returned from its trip to Fort Worth, Texas, in late February, Cumming and Flames pitching coach Matt Williams spent time looking over the film and analyzing the metrics. It became apparent during the film study Cumming needed to refine his mechanics and get back to his strengths of pounding the lower half of the strike zone.
Virginia Tech found out firsthand Tuesday how difficult it is to rattle off hits when Cumming is in the zone.
Cumming, making his first start in a Liberty uniform, took a one-hit shutout into the seventh inning. The Flames gave him more than enough run support with a five-run fifth inning in an 8-2 victory over the Hokies before an announced crowd of 591 socially distanced fans at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
“Dylan was sensational,” Liberty coach Scott Jackson said.
Cumming appeared in three games out of the bullpen to open the season and Tuesday served as his first start with the Flames.
He struggled mightily against Campbell and TCU by allowing 14 earned runs on 17 hits in 7 1/3 innings.
That necessitated a meeting with Williams, who worked with Cumming on keeping his fastball down in the zone so the sinking motion would have the greatest effect.
He finally got back on the mound March 30 at Duke and pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings.
“The biggest focus was not trying to do too much with what I have. I know I’ve got stuff that runs and dives, so it’s like why am I pushing things throughout the zone if I have stuff that goes down?” Cumming said. “I kind of already knew that, but I was kind of getting away from myself. As soon as we figured that out, we spent a couple of weeks just pounding low, low, low, and next thing you know it’s Duke and back-to-back outings of pounding low and letting the defense work.”
Cumming worked quickly Tuesday against the Hokies by keeping his fastball and changeup low in the zone, and it resulted in quick outs.
Cumming recorded eight outs with two pitches or less and faced a full count once through the first six innings.
“That’s the key to throwing low in the zone with sinkers — let them hit it, trust your defense,” said Cumming, who was making his first start since March 6, 2020 at Auburn in a Chicago State uniform.
The right-hander’s lone blemish through the first six innings was Gavin Cross’ one-out single in the third inning. Cumming threw 54 of his 76 pitches for strikes and struck out four.
“I was like, OK, I’m not putting much effort behind most of these,” Cumming said of his pitching. “I feel like I’m flipping them in there. That’s what I told a couple of the guys, ‘I’m flipping it in there.’”
Cumming wasn’t able to flip his pitches as easily into the lower-half of the zone in the seventh inning. The Hokies (19-10), ranked between 12th and 20th in five of the six major college baseball polls, rattled off four straight hits off pitches he left up in the zone and broke through on the scoreboard on Tanner Thomas’ RBI single that scored Cross (2 for 4).
Fraser Ellard came in and limited the damage by allowing only one inherited runner to score. The left-hander struck out five and allowed one hit in three scoreless innings to record the save.
“He was attacking with his fastball,” Jackson said of Ellard.
Cumming’s quick work through the middle innings allowed the Flames (22-8) to stay hot at the plate.
Logan Mathieu led off the third inning with a solo home run off a hanging 2-0 changeup from Virginia Tech starter Ryan Okuda, and then delivered the big hit in a five-run fifth with an opposite-field two-run double off a slider from Matthew Siverling that gave the Flames a 7-0 lead.
Mathieu went 2 for 4. Aaron Anderson and Will Wagner (two RBIs) both added two hits.
“He just kept the momentum on our side the entire time,” Mathieu said of Cumming. “We’d score, then he’d come out and get a quick inning, and that’s huge for the team. I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
Okuda suffered the loss and allowed more runs (two) in his 3 1/3 innings than in his previous three appearances against the Flames that spanned 6 1/3 innings (one).
“He’s good. He can really do some things to mix and match, he’s got three or four pitches, and really does a good job of keeping you off balance,” Jackson said of Okuda. “I think the key with him is to be patient enough to get yourself in a good count, and Logan did that and got a ball up.”
The Flames improved to 5-1 against the ACC this season and have recorded four of those wins at home against North Carolina, Virginia, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.
“Quite honestly, I think our kids feel like if we play well we can beat anybody,” Jackson said. “We put this schedule together so our guys can understand what it takes to win in the postseason, because you’re going to play teams of that caliber in the postseason.”