Cumming shines in first Liberty start as Flames top Virginia Tech

Cumming appeared in three games out of the bullpen to open the season and Tuesday served as his first start with the Flames.

He struggled mightily against Campbell and TCU by allowing 14 earned runs on 17 hits in 7 1/3 innings.

That necessitated a meeting with Williams, who worked with Cumming on keeping his fastball down in the zone so the sinking motion would have the greatest effect.

He finally got back on the mound March 30 at Duke and pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

“The biggest focus was not trying to do too much with what I have. I know I’ve got stuff that runs and dives, so it’s like why am I pushing things throughout the zone if I have stuff that goes down?” Cumming said. “I kind of already knew that, but I was kind of getting away from myself. As soon as we figured that out, we spent a couple of weeks just pounding low, low, low, and next thing you know it’s Duke and back-to-back outings of pounding low and letting the defense work.”

Cumming worked quickly Tuesday against the Hokies by keeping his fastball and changeup low in the zone, and it resulted in quick outs.

Cumming recorded eight outs with two pitches or less and faced a full count once through the first six innings.