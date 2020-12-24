Cure Bowl notebook: Freeze, Chadwell dealing with rumors; COVID issues at Coastal; and more

Wommack and Batoon were on Freeze’s staff at Mississippi in the 2012 and ’13 seasons.

“Corey’s a pro. He’s a professional. I’m always for our guys to get opportunities that better themselves,” Freeze said. “Corey deserves to be a coordinator. He’s bright, he’s sharp and he’s done a heck of a job for us in assisting Scott [Symons, Liberty’s defensive coordinator]. We’ll certainly miss him, but wish him well at the same time."

Lewis, Ferguson suiting up in bowl game

Flames defensive end Austin Lewis and quarterback Chris Ferguson have both entered the transfer portal and are expected to enroll at new universities for the spring semester.

Freeze is allowing them to play in the bowl game and give them the opportunity to finish the season with their teammates.

“I just admire people that finish and finish the right way. I get the world we live in and both are transferring for different reasons, and I think both are right to transfer,” Freeze said. “We had those discussions, we were honest with each other and I think for what they’re wanting, I think it’s in their best interest to do that. My challenge to them was just finish well and I’ll help you any way I can.”