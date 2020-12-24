Cure Bowl notebook: Freeze, Chadwell dealing with rumors; COVID issues at Coastal; and more

The college football coaching “silly season” — the term reserved for coaching carousels — began in earnest in the middle of November, and only picked up steam as programs’ seasons inched closer to the finish line.
Each opening brought up new rumors regarding the availability of Liberty’s Hugh Freeze and Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell. Both were linked to the opening at South Carolina, while Freeze’s name was brought up twice during Auburn’s coaching search.
Freeze has repeatedly said he is at peace at Liberty. Chadwell shut down the talks after about four weeks of fielding questions.
While those talks have quelled recently with positions being filled, both Freeze and Chadwell understand their names will be frequently mentioned in the coming years if both teams continue to enjoy success similar to what they’ve experienced this season. Liberty and Coastal meet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Cure Bowl.
“As long as we’re having success here, this probably is not going to go away,” Freeze said. “but you have my word on one thing: it would take something really special for me to ever consider leaving, and you’ll be the first to hear it from me if I have an interest.”
Freeze and Chadwell are in charge of building the two newest FBS programs into yearly Group of Five contenders.
Freeze and Chadwell have both signed multiyear extensions within the past two months. Freeze is locked in at Liberty through the 2026 season, while Chadwell’s extension keeps him at Coastal until 2027.
“I think obviously if you have those rumors that means you’re doing well and that’s representative of your team and it’s a reflection of how they’re playing,” Chadwell said. “It’s a compliment to them and your staff.”
Freeze and Chadwell are two of 12 semifinalists for the George Munger Award, which the Maxwell Football Club presents to the best college football coach, and Chadwell has garnered several other coach of the year honors for leading Coastal to an 11-0 record and the Chanticleers’ first bowl appearance.
Freeze has guided Liberty to a 9-1 record and has the Flames in a second straight bowl game.
Chaos in Conway?
The Sun Belt Conference championship game was canceled last week because of a positive COVID-19 test that forced an entire position group to be made unavailable through contact tracing.
Those in quarantine extended to the coaching staff, as well.
Chadwell revealed Wednesday his entire defensive coaching staff was unavailable to open this week’s practices, and the position group wasn’t cleared to return until Wednesday.
Chadwell has relied on the gameplan he and his staff put together in early December to make sure the available players are ready for Saturday’s game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
“I do think it was beneficial, especially for us. … I didn’t have anybody from that side of the ball to be able to coach,” Chadwell said. “If we were playing another opponent, it would have been very, very challenging.
"I do think that is a benefit of preparing at least three or four days or whatever the amount was before the game got canceled. You had a majority of your gameplan in. Maybe not completely, but you had a good base of it in. For us, especially not having our defensive coaches and a position group, that was a big benefit.”
Liberty was forced to cancel its Dec. 5 game at Coastal because of an outbreak on its roster, and the Flames only had one defensive coach available during the week’s practices.
Batoon moving on
Liberty safeties coach Corey Batoon spent the entire week working with the rest of the coaching staff on the gameplan and helping continue the development of the safeties.
He’ll have a new title at a different program next week.
New South Alabama coach Kane Wommack announced Monday that Batoon was hired as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach.
Wommack and Batoon were on Freeze’s staff at Mississippi in the 2012 and ’13 seasons.
“Corey’s a pro. He’s a professional. I’m always for our guys to get opportunities that better themselves,” Freeze said. “Corey deserves to be a coordinator. He’s bright, he’s sharp and he’s done a heck of a job for us in assisting Scott [Symons, Liberty’s defensive coordinator]. We’ll certainly miss him, but wish him well at the same time."
Lewis, Ferguson suiting up in bowl game
Flames defensive end Austin Lewis and quarterback Chris Ferguson have both entered the transfer portal and are expected to enroll at new universities for the spring semester.
Freeze is allowing them to play in the bowl game and give them the opportunity to finish the season with their teammates.
“I just admire people that finish and finish the right way. I get the world we live in and both are transferring for different reasons, and I think both are right to transfer,” Freeze said. “We had those discussions, we were honest with each other and I think for what they’re wanting, I think it’s in their best interest to do that. My challenge to them was just finish well and I’ll help you any way I can.”
Lewis is completing his junior season and was the program’s first All-American at the FBS level. He was a standout defensive end early at Liberty and has added weight to be able to play inside more frequently. However, his playing time diminished with the arrival of new explosive defensive ends and more consistent play from the tackles.
Ferguson was a graduate transfer from Maine and will spend only one season at Liberty.
“I talked to Austin [Wednesday] morning and I think he’s pretty set and has a place to go to, and Chris has several options,” Freeze said. “I’m proud of them for finishing. It’s the same thing I told our team about playing in a bowl game. I think we owe it to college football and to others to try our best to finish out this 2020 season.”
Liberty’s Yarbrough, Coastal’s Brewer named Community Service Soldiers
Liberty wide receiver CJ Yarbrough and Coastal Carolina defensive tackle CJ Brewer were named Community Service Soldiers by the Cure Bowl, a yearly distinction the bowl game gives to one player from each team.
Yarbrough and his fellow student-athletes at Liberty have logged more than 8,000 hours of community service and attended 78 events throughout the year. Yarbrough cited canned food drives, the collection of books for local schools and other community events as those he is most proud of participating in with his teammates.
“I just like seeing a smile on people’s faces and bringing light to someone’s day, even if they’re having a bad day,” Yarbrough said. “I just want to be able to change that and make them have a good day with the small things and simple things.”
Brewer said his most enjoyable volunteer services have come through Tim Tebow’s “Night to Shine” prom and an adopt a kid drive the team does around Christmas.
“We try to help out with the community,” Brewer said.