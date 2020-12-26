Cure Bowl notebook: Willis sets program rushing record for a quarterback

Liberty entered the second half with 2,618 rushing yards on the season. The previous mark of 2,614 was set in 2003.

The Flames have rushed for more than 94 yards in 13 consecutive games.

Two Liberty personnel not with team

Liberty wide receiver CJ Yarbrough and offensive line coach Sam Gregg did not make the trip with the team to Orlando. The program did not disclose why neither made the trip.

Yarbrough, who missed three games and parts of a fourth while dealing with two injuries (surgery for a Jones fracture in his right foot and a right shoulder injury), was fourth on the team in both receptions (17) and receiving yards (268) entering the game.

He caught his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter of the Flames’ 38-35 victory at Virginia Tech on Nov. 7.

Tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua coached the offensive line in Gregg’s absence.

