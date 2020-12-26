Cure Bowl notebook: Willis sets program rushing record for a quarterback

ORLANDO, Fla. — Malik Willis found little resistance in running through the Coastal Carolina defense in the first quarter of the Cure Bowl on Saturday night. The Liberty quarterback picked up 48 yards on 10 carries, and he scored two touchdowns in the opening 15 minutes.
Those rushing yards were enough to put him at the top of the Liberty record books.
Willis’ first-quarter rushing yards gave him 855 for the season with 45 minutes remaining in the Cure Bowl. Those rushing yards were enough to break Mike Brown’s mark of 854 rushing yards by a quarterback, set in 2010.
Willis’ two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter helped No. 23 Liberty race out to a 14-0 lead. They were his 11th and 12th rushing touchdowns of the season and, coupled with his 20 passing scores, made him responsible for 32 touchdowns this season. That tied Brown’s program record of 32 touchdowns responsible for in the 2010 season.
No. 9 Coastal didn’t face a double-digit deficit throughout the regular season.
The Chanticleers’ largest deficit prior to the Cure Bowl was eight points, 17-9, in a Nov. 21 game against Appalachian State.
Liberty found success running the ball in the first half against Coastal with 98 yards. That was enough to set a new program record for most rushing yards in a season.
Liberty entered the second half with 2,618 rushing yards on the season. The previous mark of 2,614 was set in 2003.
The Flames have rushed for more than 94 yards in 13 consecutive games.
Two Liberty personnel not with team
Liberty wide receiver CJ Yarbrough and offensive line coach Sam Gregg did not make the trip with the team to Orlando. The program did not disclose why neither made the trip.
Yarbrough, who missed three games and parts of a fourth while dealing with two injuries (surgery for a Jones fracture in his right foot and a right shoulder injury), was fourth on the team in both receptions (17) and receiving yards (268) entering the game.
He caught his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter of the Flames’ 38-35 victory at Virginia Tech on Nov. 7.
Tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua coached the offensive line in Gregg’s absence.
Recruiting Florida
The fertile recruiting landscape in Florida, particularly in the central part of the state near Orlando, has been beneficial for both Liberty and Coastal Carolina over the years. The recruiting footprint for both dates back to the tenures of Danny Rocco and Turner Gill with the Flames and Joe Moglia with the Chanticleers.
Liberty has struck gold in the Sunshine State, most notably with record-setting quarterback Buckshot Calvert. Four of the 17 players recruited out of Florida on this season’s roster are starters for the Flames, and there are six players from the Jacksonville area.
Liberty has had 10 or more players with Florida ties on the roster dating back to 2010.
“Our Orlando kids are playing really well for us,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said earlier this week. “That’s about as far south as we go. I think we’ve got a good rapport with the coaches there and we’ll continue to recruit Orlando.”
Coastal has 14 players on this season’s roster from Florida.