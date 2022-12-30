Curtis retained as Chadwell nearly completes on-field staff at Liberty

Jamey Chadwell’s first on-field coaching staff at Liberty is nearly complete. A face familiar to Liberty fans is returning to oversee a defense that was one of the nation’s best in 2022.

Jack Curtis is being retained as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. He and Robert Bala were members of Hugh Freeze’s final staff at Liberty and will be on Chadwell’s defensive staff, while Chadwell’s offensive staff will feature those who worked with him previously at Coastal Carolina.

Curtis spent the past two seasons as the safeties coach and served as co-defensive coordinator with Josh Aldridge this past campaign. The Liberty defense entered bowl season as the nation’s leader in tackles for a loss, and it also ranked fourth in the nation in sacks, 15th in interceptions and 19th in third-down defense.

It was a unit that carried the team throughout the season and was the reason the Flames had an opportunity to tie Toledo late in the fourth quarter of a 21-19 loss in the Boca Raton Bowl.

Bala was a defensive analyst during the season before being elevated to on-field assistant for the bowl game. He will coach the linebackers on Chadwell’s staff, a position he previously coached (while also serving as defensive coordinator) at Southern Utah in 2021. Bala was a linebackers and special teams intern for the Oakland Raiders in 2014.

Curtis’ co-defensive coordinator next season will be defensive line coach Skylor Magee. Magee has been a defensive line coach at the college level for 11 straight seasons with stops at Coastal Carolina (2019 through 2022), Georgia State, Charleston Southern and Delta State.

The cornerbacks coach is the only on-field position that hasn’t been filled.

Kyle Krantz, the new special teams coordinator, will coach the outside linebackers.

Chadwell’s offensive staff will feature four members from Coastal Carolina. Quarterbacks coach Willy Korn and running backs coach Newland Isaac will serve as co-offensive coordinators, Bill Durkin will coach the offensive line and Cody Ladutko is the tight ends coach.

Isaac was named the 2021 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FBS assistant coach of the year.

Tony Washington spent two seasons as wide receivers coach at Coastal from 2020 to 2021 and is coming to Liberty after spending the past season at West Virginia.

Coastal ranked 51st in the nation in total offense and averaged 29.1 points per game in 2022.

Chad Scott was Chadwell’s director speed, strength and conditioning at Charleston Southern and Coastal Carolina. Scott will assume that role at Liberty.