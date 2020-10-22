Dabney, now healthy, making an impact in Liberty secondary

Dabney, Megginson and true freshmen Quinton Reese and Deon Biggins are the only cornerbacks to play in all five games this season. Biggins has primarily played on special teams with occasional reps at cornerback, while Reese has seen more time as a third-down nickelback to give the Flames more athleticism in the secondary.

The added reps haven’t bothered Dabney and Megginson. The two have developed a camaraderie that features the two playing rock, paper, scissors, according to Megginson, to see who takes the field or boundary side for games.

“I think our guys have done a really good job in the room just of understanding the standard that they’re going to be held to,” Hunley said. “No matter who we’re playing, at the end of the day, if we don’t do our job on the back end, that game can get out of hand and we could be in a position where it’s our fault that we win or lose it. We come to work each week, every day just kind of embracing and accepting that more and more.”

Dabney was initially recruited by Hugh Freeze when Freeze was still at Ole Miss. Dabney attended Callaway High School in Jackson, Mississippi, and that high school produced Power Five-level talent on a yearly basis. Freeze had five players from Callaway High play for him at Ole Miss during his five-year tenure.