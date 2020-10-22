Dabney, now healthy, making an impact in Liberty secondary

Emanuel Dabney carried an awfully big chip on his shoulder when he arrived at Liberty prior to the 2019 season. The cornerback spent the previous two seasons at Hinds Community College, and he wanted to immediately prove he could thrive at the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Dabney was a regular in the Liberty cornerback rotation through the first four weeks before a hamstring injury suffered in the second half against Hampton derailed his season. That left a bitter taste in his mouth and provided plenty of motivation for his senior season.
“Personally, it was probably one of the hardest moments of my life, coming from JUCO kind of having to prove myself,” Dabney said. “ … Everything I went through last year and just seeing the progression I did, the hard work I put in and being able to come out and perform this season is really a blessing.”
Dabney, along with fellow cornerback Chris Megginson, has been integral in the Liberty pass defense taking a huge step forward this season. The Flames (5-0) rank eighth in the nation by allowing 166.4 passing yards per game heading into Saturday’s 1 p.m. home kickoff against Southern Miss (1-3, 1-1 Conference USA).
“For Emanuel, the biggest thing is being healthy. You see him healthy and he can play at a high level when he is healthy,” cornerbacks coach Rickey Hunley said. “I think he has embraced the moment right now and everybody is playing banged up. He’s doing a really good job of just fighting every day.”
Dabney has played in all five games this season and started the past four games. He has recorded nine tackles (eight solo), 1.5 tackles for a loss, six pass breakups and one fumble recovery.
He already posted more pass breakups than he did last season (two) and is two tackles away from matching his total that he recorded in nine games.
“Just shows definitely how tough he is,” Megginson said. “He never really wants to go out and sit out for the injuries. He’s always willing to suck it up, stay in the game, play, and hats off to that.”
The 6-foot, 180-pound Dabney revealed he tweaked his hamstring early in training camp and had another injury as well. He credits strength and conditioning coordinator Dominic Studzinki and his staff for “working with me every day to get me back. I would say my confidence is pretty good right now. It’s pretty high right now.”
“I think he’s much tougher mentally than he was a year ago. I think that he’s pushed through and continuing to push through not being 100% all the time,” defensive coordinator Scott Symons said. “He’s going to go out there and he’s going to play and he’s going to fight through whatever nick and injury. He’s a high-strung athlete, he’s a really fast guy, so those guys are more injury prone. He’s battled through those things and continued to play. That’s the area I’ve been most pleased with.”
Dabney, Megginson and true freshmen Quinton Reese and Deon Biggins are the only cornerbacks to play in all five games this season. Biggins has primarily played on special teams with occasional reps at cornerback, while Reese has seen more time as a third-down nickelback to give the Flames more athleticism in the secondary.
The added reps haven’t bothered Dabney and Megginson. The two have developed a camaraderie that features the two playing rock, paper, scissors, according to Megginson, to see who takes the field or boundary side for games.
“I think our guys have done a really good job in the room just of understanding the standard that they’re going to be held to,” Hunley said. “No matter who we’re playing, at the end of the day, if we don’t do our job on the back end, that game can get out of hand and we could be in a position where it’s our fault that we win or lose it. We come to work each week, every day just kind of embracing and accepting that more and more.”
Dabney was initially recruited by Hugh Freeze when Freeze was still at Ole Miss. Dabney attended Callaway High School in Jackson, Mississippi, and that high school produced Power Five-level talent on a yearly basis. Freeze had five players from Callaway High play for him at Ole Miss during his five-year tenure.
Dabney, though, signed with Southern Miss and was enrolled for “about a week or two” before deciding it wasn’t the right fit for him. He went to Hinds Community College and was actually going to sign with New Mexico but ended up holding off in the December 2018 signing period.
Freeze reached out and Dabney signed at LU without taking a visit — official or unofficial — and first saw the campus when he enrolled for classes.
“We needed to get as many FBS players we could at mid-year so we could have them for spring ball, and I didn’t have much time,” Freeze said. “So you start thinking about, ‘Do I have relationships with kids that we could possibly sway to come with us?’ And that was one of those, he was headed to New Mexico, and we were able to convince him to come with us.”
Dabney has plenty of motivation to perform well Saturday against the Golden Eagles. He previously played against quarterback Jack Abraham, wide receivers Jason Brownlee and Tim Jones, and was roommates with Demarcus Jones at the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.
“Just being able to come back and being able to play against them, I’m pretty excited about it,” Dabney said. “Get to meet and see all my old teammates, my old friends … played a lot of those guys. I’m really excited about it.”
