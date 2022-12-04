Damien Sordelett's AP Top 25 ballot after Week 14

Georgia and Michigan took care of business in their respective conference championship games Saturday. TCU lost out on a chance at entering bowl season with an unblemished record, and Utah likely got Ohio State into the College Football Playoff.

That certainly led to a shakeup in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 ballot.

The top three remained the same with Georgia, Michigan and TCU leading the way. The Horned Frogs’ overtime loss doesn’t justify dropping them at all.

Both of USC’s losses this season are against Utah. The Trojans dropped only one spot to fifth, with idle Ohio State moving up to fourth.

Here are the other movers and shakers in the ballot: Clemson up to eighth with the ACC title, LSU drops to 18th after the loss to Georgia, and three teams dropped out of my ballot.

UCF, Boise State and Ohio lost in their respective conference championship games, and each one fell out of my ballot. They were replaced with South Carolina (thanks to its wins over Tennessee and Clemson to end the regular season), Notre Dame and Mississippi State.

1. Georgia (13-0)

Week 13 ranking: 1

Week 14 result: The Bulldogs cemented their status as the nation’s top team with a 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC championship game.

2. Michigan (13-0)

Week 13 ranking: 2

Week 14 result: The Wolverines pulled away with a dominating second half in a 43-22 triumph over Purdue in the Big Ten championship game.

3. TCU (12-1)

Week 13 ranking: 3

Week 14 result: The Horned Frogs lived up to their reputation as a team that doesn’t mind rallying from deficits. They weren’t able to finish in overtime in a 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game.

4. Ohio State (11-1)

Week 13 ranking: 5

Week 14 result: did not play

5. USC (11-2)

Week 13 ranking: 4

Week 14 result: Caleb Williams dealt with a lingering injury throughout the final three quarters, and that meant he wasn’t his normal self as the Trojans fell to Utah 47-24 in the Pac-12 championship game.

6. Alabama (10-2)

Week 13 ranking: 6

Week 14 result: did not play

7. Tennessee (10-2)

Week 13 ranking: 7

Week 14 result: did not play

8. Clemson (11-2)

Week 13 ranking: 13

Week 14 result: The Tigers emptied the bench in the fourth quarter as they rolled to a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the ACC championship game.

9. Utah (10-3)

Week 13 ranking: 11

Week 14 result: The Utes proved they have USC’s number in a dominating 47-24 win in the Pac-12 championship game.

10. Penn State (10-2)

Week 13 ranking: 8

Week 14 result: did not play

11. Washington (10-2)

Week 13 ranking: 9

Week 14 result: did not play

12. Kansas State (10-3)

Week 13 ranking: 14

Week 14 result: The Wildcats got an overtime stop and then converted on a field goal to stun TCU 31-28 in the Big 12 championship game.

13. Oregon (9-3)

Week 13 ranking: 10

Week 14 result: did not play

14. Tulane (11-2)

Week 13 ranking: 15

Week 14 result: The Green Wave locked up their spot in the New Year’s Six bowl game with a 45-24 win over UCF in the AAC championship game.

15. Oregon State (9-3)

Week 13 ranking: 16

Week 14 result: did not play

16. UCLA (9-3)

Week 13 ranking: 17

Week 14 result: did not play

17. Florida State (9-3)

Week 13 ranking: 18

Week 14 result: did not play

18. LSU (9-4)

Week 13 ranking: 12

Week 13 result: The Tigers were overwhelmed in every facet as Georgia cruised to a 50-30 win in the SEC championship game.

19. UTSA (11-2)

Week 13 ranking: 19

Week 14 result: The Roadrunners enjoyed some offensive fireworks and defeated North Texas 48-27 in the Conference USA championship game.

20. Troy (11-2)

Week 13 ranking: 21

Week 14 result: The Trojans sewed up the Sun Belt title with a dominating 45-26 win over Coastal Carolina.

21. South Alabama (10-2)

Week 13 ranking: 23

Week 14 result: did not play

22. South Carolina (8-4)

Week 13 ranking: not ranked

Week 14 result: did not play

23. Notre Dame (8-4)

Week 13 ranking: not ranked

Week 14 result: did not play

24. Mississippi State (8-4)

Week 13 ranking: not ranked

Week 14 result: did not play

25. North Carolina (9-4)

Week 13 ranking: 20

Week 14 result: The Tar Heels held an early touchdown lead. Then it was all Clemson as UNC lost 39-10 in the ACC championship game.

Dropped out

» UCF (9-4)

Week 13 ranking: 22

Week 14 result: The Knights scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to make the AAC championship game at least respectable as Tulane cruised to a 45-28 win.

» Boise State (9-4)

Week 13 ranking: 24

Week 14 result: The Broncos couldn’t take advantage of playing the Mountain West Conference championship game at home. They trailed by 19 points early in the fourth quarter in a 28-16 loss to Fresno State.

» Ohio (9-4)

Week 13 ranking: 25

Week 14 result: The Bobcats never led as Toledo used a fourth-quarter touchdown to rocket away with a 17-7 win at Ford Field.