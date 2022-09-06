Damien Sordelett's AP Top 25 ballot for Week 1

The opening week (well, weeks) of the season had plenty of drama. Heck, Liberty’s four-overtime thriller at Southern Miss wasn’t the only OT game that had all the thrills that come with college football.

It also provided plenty of opportunities to watch these teams I put in my preseason Top 25 ballot and see if I had them too high, too low, or just right. Some were just right (Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State come to mind), others were too high (Oregon to the extreme, and Clemson, North Carolina State and Wake Forest to an extent), and there were some who were too low. For instance, why didn’t I have Arkansas, Wisconsin and Kentucky ranked in the top 20?

That means there is a ton of movement in my first in-season ballot.

Let’s get right to the chase. Oregon and N.C. State are both out of my top 25. The Ducks were railroaded by Georgia. The Wolfpack should have lost at East Carolina. I had to make the difficult decision to drop Cincinnati out of my top 25 despite the Bearcats keeping things tight at Arkansas.

Let’s say a welcome to Florida with its win over Utah. Miami and Tennessee both could have easily been in my preseason ballot, but just missed the cut. Those two teams didn’t miss it this time. In fact, those two and Texas were on my outside looking in during the preseason.

As much as I wanted to move the Longhorns into my ballot, I need to see a little more from them. A home game against Alabama should be more than enough to prove if Texas is really back.

I didn’t drop Notre Dame and Utah much in my ballot. Both lost competitive road games and shouldn’t be penalized for that.

Here is how my Week 1 ballot looks. Included is where I had the teams ranked in the preseason.

1. Georgia (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 1

Week 1 result: Dismantled Oregon 49-3

2. Alabama (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 2

Week 1 result: What else is new? The Tide rolled 55-0 over Utah State

3. Ohio State (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 3

Week 1 result: The Buckeyes pulled away late in a 21-10 defensive slugfest over Notre Dame

4. Michigan (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 5

Week 1 result: Routed Colorado State 51-7

5. Oklahoma (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 8

Week 1 result: Brent Venables’ first game with the Sooners was a blast in a 32-point win over UTEP

6. Clemson (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 4

Week 1 result: Overcame a lackluster first half and pulled away for a 41-10 win over Georgia Tech

7. Michigan State (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 9

Week 1 result: The Spartans had little trouble with Western Michigan in a 35-13 win

8. Texas A&M (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 10

Week 1 result: A two-hour delay got A&M out of a rhythm, but it didn’t matter in a 31-0 win over Sam Houston State

9. Oklahoma State (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 11

Week 1 result: The Cowboys elected defense was optional in the second half of a 58-44 win over Central Michigan

10. Notre Dame (0-1)

Preseason ranking: 6

Week 1 result: Played competitively at Ohio State for a half before getting shut down in a 21-10 loss

11. Utah (0-1)

Preseason ranking: 7

Week 1 result: An interception in the end zone ended a thrilling game at Florida. However, the Utes were on the wrong side of that pick in a 29-26 loss

12. Baylor (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 12

Week 1 result: The Bears didn’t have any issues with Albany in the nicest score of the week: 69-10

13. USC (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 16

Week 1 result: How much stock do we take in the new-look Trojans after a 66-14 win over Rice? We’ll see with Stanford up next

14. Arkansas (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 22

Week 1 result: The Razorbacks never trailed a 31-24 win over Cincinnati

15. Ole Miss (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 14

Week 1 result: The Rebels had no issues with Troy by cruising to a 28-10 win

16. Pittsburgh (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 20

Week 1 result: The Backyard Brawl needs to be played every season. It was worth it in a back-and-forth tussle that the Panthers won 38-31

17. Florida (1-0)

Preseason ranking: not ranked

Week 1 result: Made The Swamp rock again in a 29-26 win over Utah

18. Kentucky (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 23

Week 1 result: The Wildcats never let off the gas in a 37-13 win over Miami (Ohio)

19. Wisconsin (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 25

Week 1 result: The Badgers ran wild in a 38-0 win over Illinois State

20. BYU (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 21

Week 1 result: BYU opened on the road with a 50-21 win over South Florida

21. Houston (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 19

Week 1 result: This was one of the most compelling games of the weekend, with the Cougars holding off UTSA 37-35 in triple OT. Arguably shouldn't have been as close with all UTSA lost from a season ago

22. Miami (1-0)

Preseason ranking: not ranked

Week 1 result: Bethune-Cookman didn’t stand a chance as the Hurricanes rolled through in a 70-13 win

23. Wake Forest (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 15

Week 1 result: No Sam Hartman? No problem as the Deacons took care of VMI, 44-10. But they needed some late scores to make it more lopsided than it actually was

24. Tennessee (1-0)

Preseason ranking: not ranked

Week 1 result: Beat up on Ball State 59-10

25. Fresno State (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 24

Week 1 result: The Bulldogs didn’t have any trouble against Cal Poly in a 35-7 win

Dropped out of ballot

» Oregon (0-1)

Preseason ranking: 13

Week 1 result: Well, it was nice knowing you Oregon. The Ducks were clobbered 49-3 against Georgia

» North Carolina State (1-0)

Preseason ranking: 17

Week 1 result: The Wolfpack were grateful East Carolina’s kicking game did not execute late in the fourth quarter. ECU missed a game-tying PAT and a go-ahead FG

» Cincinnati (0-1)

Preseason ranking: 18

Week 1 result: Without Desmond Ritter and Sauce Gardner, the Bearcats didn’t back down against the Razorbacks in a 31-24 loss