Damien Sordelett's AP Top 25 ballot for Week 10

Liberty spent the fourth quarter doing its best to hold off Arkansas. It led to a thrilling finish, as Ahmad Walker and Stephen Sings V combined to stop KJ Jefferson inches shy of the goal line to solidify the Flames’ first win over an SEC program.

Not many games could possibly top that finish. But being in SEC territory for this one, I was so wrong about that as the evening’s slate of games kicked off.

LSU went with a gutsy two-point try in overtime that worked in a one-point win over Alabama. Mississippi State won in overtime over Auburn.

How will all the action change my ballot in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll? There is movement with LSU moving up, Clemson and Alabama sliding, and the Flames moving up.

We’ll start with Liberty. The Flames are a failed two-point try away from being undefeated, a one-point loss at Wake Forest the only blemish on their record. Liberty has wins over BYU and Arkansas in back-to-back games. I moved the Flames up five spots to 17th, which is where they finished in the final poll in the 2020 season.

LSU has a pair of losses to Florida State and Tennessee, but the Tigers are on a roll with back-to-back wins over Ole Miss and Alabama to move up to seventh in this week’s ballot.

Alabama dropped from sixth to 10th in my ballot (the Tide’s two losses are to Tennessee and LSU by a combined four points). Clemson is one of the biggest losers. A 21-point setback to three-loss Notre Dame dropped the Tigers from fourth to 13th.

How does the rest of the ballot look?

1. Georgia (9-0)

Week 9 ranking: 1

Week 10 result: The Bulldogs proved they are still the top dawgs in college football. They gave up an early field goal but then went on cruise control in a 27-13 win over Tennessee, the team that topped the first College Football Playoff rankings.

2. Ohio State (9-0)

Week 9 ranking: 3

Week 10 result: An ugly win is better than a pretty loss. The Buckeyes will certainly take an ugly victory after battling the elements and outlasting Northwestern 21-7.

3. Michigan (9-0)

Week 9 ranking: 4

Week 10 result: The Wolverines trailed by three at the half against Rutgers. That deficit didn’t last long. A four-touchdown third quarter propelled them to a 52-17 win.

4. TCU (9-0)

Week 9 ranking: 7

Week 10 result: The Horned Frogs have rallied multiple times this season. The latest came with a three-touchdown fourth quarter in a 34-24 win over Texas Tech.

5. Tennessee (8-1)

Week 9 ranking: 2

Week 10 result: The Volunteers’ high-powered offense was sacked by Georgia. Literally. Quarterback Hendon Hooker was sacked six times as the Vols fell 27-13.

6. Oregon (8-1)

Week 9 ranking: 8

Week 10 result: Bo Nix accounted for five more touchdowns (two passing, two rushing and one receiving) as the Ducks just kept on winning with a 49-10 win at Colorado.

7. LSU (7-2)

Week 9 ranking: 15

Week 10 result: The Tigers have posted impressive wins in back-to-back weeks. The latest was a 32-31 overtime win over Alabama.

8. USC (8-1)

Week 9 ranking: 9

Week 10 result: The Trojans nearly saw a 20-point lead evaporate in the fourth quarter, but they held on to defeat Cal 41-35.

9. UCLA (8-1)

Week 9 ranking: 10

Week 10 result: Dorian Thompson-Robinson continues to hurdle defenders as the Bruins claimed a 50-36 win at Arizona State.

10. Alabama (7-2)

Week 9 ranking: 6

Week 10 result: The Crimson Tide’s two losses this season have come by a total of four points. They lost by three on the road at Tennessee and then by one Saturday in overtime at LSU.

11. Utah (7-2)

Week 9 ranking: 11

Week 10 result: The Utes looked fresher and more explosive in a 45-20 win over Arizona.

12. Ole Miss (8-1)

Week 9 ranking: 12

Week 10 result: The Rebels were one of the last teams to take their off week this season. What’s next? They get to host an Alabama team coming off a one-point overtime loss at LSU.

13. Clemson (8-1)

Week 9 ranking: 5

Week 10 result: The Tigers looked hapless early and didn’t bring any type of guts in a 35-14 loss at Notre Dame that was as one-sided as the score indicated.

14. North Carolina (8-1)

Week 9 ranking: 16

Week 10 result: Drake Maye continued to shine in the pocket as the Tar Heels went to Hooville and outlasted Virginia 31-28.

15. Tulane (8-1)

Week 9 ranking: 17

Week 10 result: The Green Wave continued to roll with a 27-13 win at Tulsa.

16. Penn State (7-2)

Week 9 ranking: 20

Week 10 result: The Nittany Lions flexed their muscles at Indiana in a 45-14 win.

17. Liberty (8-1)

Week 9 ranking: 22

Week 10 result: The Flames dominated in the first half and then had to hold on in the fourth quarter to claim a 21-19 win at Arkansas.

18. North Carolina State (7-2)

Week 9 ranking: 23

Week 10 result: MJ Morris threw three touchdown passes as the Wolfpack used a strong second half to defeat Wake Forest 30-21.

19. Illinois (7-2)

Week 9 ranking: 13

Week 10 result: Michigan State was down eight players due to suspension. That didn’t matter as the Illini sputtered when they got into the red zone in a 23-15 loss.

20. UCF (7-2)

Week 9 ranking: 25

Week 10 result: The Knights never trailed, but Memphis answered UCF’s first three scores. Mikey Keene’s two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter allowed the Knights to win 35-28 on the road.

21. Washington (7-2)

Week 9 ranking: not ranked

Week 10 result: The Huskies used a game-winning field goal to defeat Oregon State 24-21.

22. Texas (6-3)

Week 9 ranking: not ranked

Week 10 result: Bijon Robinson rushed for 209 yards and a touchdown. The Longhorns needed every bit of those yards in holding on for a 34-27 win at Kansas State.

23. Coastal Carolina (8-1)

Week 9 ranking: not ranked

Week 10 result: The Chanticleers return to the ballot after a fun 35-28 win over Appalachian State.

24. UTSA (7-2)

Week 9 ranking: not ranked

Week 10 result: The Roadrunners outlasted UAB 44-38 in double overtime. Last season’s darlings have rolled in Conference USA play and have only lost to Houston (by two) and Texas.

25. Kansas State (6-3)

Week 9 ranking: 14

Week 10 result: The Wildcats remain in this week’s ballot thanks to a pair of wins over teams that were ranked when they played them (Oklahoma and Oklahoma State). However, KSU has lost two out of three after a 34-27 home loss to Texas.

Dropped out

» Oklahoma State (6-2

Week 9 ranking: 18

Week 10 result: The Cowboys have lost three of four. Sure, there was a three-point loss at TCU, but it’s been downhill ever since with a 48-point loss at Kansas State and a 21-point setback at Kansas.

» Wake Forest (6-3)

Week 9 ranking: 19

Week 10 result: The Demon Deacons lost their second straight on the road, this one coming in a 30-21 setback to North Carolina State.

» Syracuse (6-3)

Week 9 ranking: 21

Week 10 result: The Orange lost their third straight in a 19-9 loss at Pittsburgh.

» Maryland (6-3)

Week 9 ranking: 24

Week 10 result: The Terrapins were handled by Wisconsin 23-10.