Damien Sordelett's AP Top 25 ballot for Week 11

Liberty couldn’t keep the good times rolling in their sixth and final road game of the season. The grueling stretch ended with a 36-33 loss at UConn, and one that most likely will drop the Flames out of the national polls.

What about in my ballot? In assessing Liberty, I had to take into account the Flames’ two losses by a combined four points (at Wake Forest and at UConn), plus the triumphs over teams such as BYU and Arkansas. (Didn’t you see Arkansas stayed within one score of LSU?)

That meant Liberty, with its 8-2 record, remained in my ballot for another week.

How does the rest of the ballot look? For starters, the top five remained unchanged with Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee all winning.

Oregon and Ole Miss both lost at home, but their drops were not substantial because of the opponents and how close the contests were. Oregon and Washington played arguably the most enjoyable game of the day (if you prefer your defenses optional), and the Ducks missed having Bo Nix on the field for a pivotal fourth-quarter drive that ultimately led to Washington scoring the go-ahead points. The Rebels controlled most of their game against Alabama until the fourth quarter when the Crimson Tide used two field goals to take the lead. Ole Miss still had a chance to win it in the final minute, but a fourth-down pass into the end zone fell incomplete.

Who left my ballot this week: North Carolina State, Illinois and Texas. The Wolfpack suffered a brutal loss to Boston College, the Illini just couldn’t muster much against Purdue, and the Longhorns lost for the fourth time in a low-scoring affair at home against TCU.

That means three new teams are now in my ballot: Notre Dame, Oregon State and Florida State. Those three-loss teams are playing well at the moment.

Who is on the doorstep of getting in: Troy. The Trojans improved to 8-2 with a 10-0 win over Army. Their losses are to Ole Miss and Appalachian State, and they have now won four straight by one possession.

1. Georgia (10-0)

Week 10 ranking: 1

Week 11 result: The Bulldogs made Mississippi State one-dimensional. That made it too easy for the reigning national champions in a 45-19 win in Starkville.

2. Ohio State (10-0)

Week 10 ranking: 2

Week 11 result: The Buckeyes lost their No. 2 running back. It didn’t matter. CJ Stroud’s five touchdowns were more than enough in a 56-14 win.

3.Michigan (10-0)

Week 10 ranking: 3

Week 11 result: The Wolverines were dominant in every facet and cruised to a 34-3 win over Nebraska.

4. TCU (10-0)

Week 10 ranking: 4

Week 11 result: The Horned Frogs’ defense came to play in Austin. They remained unbeaten in what was a low-scoring affair against Texas, 17-10.

5. Tennessee (9-1)

Week 10 ranking: 5

Week 11 result: The Volunteers got a Heisman-type performance from Hendon Hooker, who accounted for four touchdowns in a 66-24 rout of Missouri.

6. LSU (8-2)

Week 10 ranking: 7

Week 11 result: There was snow on the field at Razorback Stadium. The Tigers’ offense was ice cold, but the defense was red hot in a 13-10 taffy pull win at Arkansas.

7. USC (9-1)

Week 10 ranking: 8

Week 11 result: The Trojans had two points at the end of the first quarter. Any reason to worry? Not at all. The offense got rolling behind Caleb Williams in a 55-17 win over Colorado.

8. Alabama (8-2)

Week 10 ranking: 10

Week 11 result: The Crimson Tide waited until the fourth quarter to finally take the lead. It was worth the wait in a 30-24 win at Ole Miss.

9. Oregon (8-2)

Week 10 ranking: 6

Week 11 result: The Ducks matched Washington point for point in a thriller in Eugene. Bo Nix missed one series, and it was a big one. Washington got a fourth-down stop, converted with a field goal, and Nix wasn’t able to lead a miraculous drive in a 37-34 loss.

10. Utah (8-2)

Week 10 ranking: 11

Week 11 result: The Utes dominated from start to finish with a 42-7 win over Stanford.

11. Clemson (9-1)

Week 10 ranking: 13

Week 11 result: The Tigers broke things open in the second half as they rebounded from last week’s loss with a 31-16 win over Louisville.

12. North Carolina (9-1)

Week 10 ranking: 14

Week 11 result: The Tar Heels had to rally, and Drake Maye was able to make enough plays down the stretch in a 36-34 win at Wake Forest that clinched the ACC Coastal title.

13. Washington (8-2)

Week 10 ranking: 21

Week 11 result: The Huskies got a late fourth-down stop in plus territory and converted that into the game-winning field goal in a thrilling 37-34 win at Oregon.

14. Penn State (8-2)

Week 10 ranking: 16

Week 11 result: The Nittany Lions were dominant from start to finish in a 30-0 win over Maryland.

15. Ole Miss (8-2)

Week 10 ranking: 12

Week 11 result: The Rebels controlled the game for nearly three quarters. Alabama used two fourth-quarter field goals to hand the Rebels a 30-24 loss.

16. UCF (8-2)

Week 10 ranking: 20

Week 11 result: The Knights raced out to a big lead, matched Tulane point for point, then held on in the fourth quarter to claim a 38-31 win in New Orleans.

17. UCLA (8-2)

Week 10 ranking: 9

Week 11 result: The Bruins finally took the lead in the fourth quarter, but Arizona got two late scores to record the stunning 34-28 win at the Rose Bowl.

18. Tulane (8-2)

Week 10 ranking: 15

Week 11 result: The Green Wave fell behind early and mounted a furious comeback. It fell short in a 38-31 loss to UCF.

19. Kansas State (7-3)

Week 10 ranking: 25

Week 11 result: The Wildcats got back on track with a big second quarter to claim a 31-3 win at Baylor.

20. Notre Dame (7-3)

Week 10 ranking: not ranked

Week 11 result: The Irish had no problems putting up points in the first half. Then the offense went dormant, and Navy chipped away, but wasn’t able to complete the comeback as Notre Dame eked out a 35-32 win.

21. UTSA (8-2)

Week 10 ranking: 24

Week 11 result: The Roadrunners remained perfect in C-USA play with a dominating 51-7 win over Louisiana Tech.

22. Liberty (8-2)

Week 10 ranking: 17

Week 11 result: The Flames started slow, took the lead and then appeared to be in control. Costly penalties late in the third quarter opened the door for UConn, which scored twice in the final period to win 36-33.

23. Coastal Carolina (9-1)

Week 10 ranking: 23

Week 11 result: No Grayson McCall? No problem. Well, it wasn’t exactly easy at all for the Chanticleers, but they got in the win column with a 26-23 triumph over Southern Miss.

24. Oregon State (7-3)

Week 10 ranking: not ranked

Week 11 result: The Beavers rebounded from a tough loss with a 38-10 win over Cal. Two of their three losses have come by a field goal. The lopsided setback was to Utah.

25. Florida State (7-3)

Week 10 ranking: not ranked

Week 11 result: The Seminoles were dominant in a 38-3 win at Syracuse. Their three setbacks came at the hands of teams that were ranked at the time (Wake Forest, N.C. State and Clemson).

Dropped out

» North Carolina State (7-3)

Week 10 ranking: 18

Week 11 result: The Wolfpack surrendered the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds as Boston College picked up its third win with a 21-20 triumph in Raleigh.

» Illinois (7-3)

Week 10 ranking: 19

Week 11 result: The Illini were tied with Purdue entering the fourth quarter. They couldn’t keep pace in what turned into a higher-scoring affair than many predicted, with Purdue winning 31-24.

» Texas (6-4)

Week 10 ranking: 22

Week 11 result: The Longhorns finally got into the end zone in the fourth quarter. It was far too late in a 17-10 loss to TCU.