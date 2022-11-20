Damien Sordelett's AP Top 25 ballot for Week 12

Liberty’s one-point loss to Virginia Tech was one of many down-to-the-wire contests played in the noon slot Saturday. The midday games had some doozies. The late night slate, mainly Pac-12 after dark, provided some Top 25 matchups that came down to the final possessions.

That means there is movement in this week’s ballot that was submitted for the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

USC, thanks to its 48-45 win over UCLA at the Rose Bowl, jumped up to fifth in my ballot behind the four unbeaten teams (Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU). The Trojans’ triumph, plus their overall resume, allowed them to leap over LSU.

Tennessee, the early season darling, dropped from fifth to 10th in my ballot after getting shellacked at South Carolina. That brought up a quandary of how to deal with the Volunteers and two teams they have beaten in LSU and Alabama.

Should Tennessee still be ranked ahead of the Tigers and the Crimson Tide? That is something I fought with until simply looking at the scores. Sometimes, it’s that simple. Alabama’s two losses to LSU and Tennessee have come by a combined four points. LSU opened the season with a one-point, neutral-site loss to Florida State and suffered a 27-point setback to Tennessee.

The Vols lost by 14 at Georgia. That’s more competitive than how most teams have played in Athens. However, it’s hard to gloss over a 25-point setback at South Carolina in which the Gamecocks hung a 63-point offensive clinic.

The rest of the ballot didn’t change too much. Utah, with a three-point loss at Oregon, dropped three spots. UCLA, which I dropped a decent bit last week, only fell one spot after a three-point loss to USC.

Liberty, after a four-week stay in my ballot, fell out after a second straight loss.

Nine-win Troy makes an appearance in my ballot after handling Louisiana-Monroe.

How does the rest of my ballot look?

1. Georgia (11-0)

Week 11 ranking: 1

Week 12 result: The Bulldogs needed every bit of Kenny McIntosh’s 143 rushing yards, including a key third-quarter touchdown, to win a low-scoring affair at Kentucky 16-6.

2. Ohio State (11-0)

Week 11 ranking: 2

Week 12 result: The Buckeyes couldn’t quite put away Maryland throughout this one but made enough plays down the stretch for a 43-30 road win.

3.Michigan (11-0)

Week 11 ranking: 3

Week 12 result: Jake Moody is certainly making his case as the nation’s top kicker with a trio of fourth-quarter field goals — including the winner with 9 seconds remaining — in the Wolverines’ 19-17 win over Illinois.

4. TCU (11-0)

Week 11 ranking: 4

Week 12 result: The Horned Frogs ran the field goal fire drill to perfection as Griffin Kell’s 40-yard field goal went through the uprights as time expired in a 29-28 win at Baylor.

5. USC (10-1)

Week 11 ranking: 7

Week 12 result: The Trojans’ two-touchdown swing midway through the third quarter was all they needed to take a double-digit lead and then answer each and every UCLA score for the rest of the game. USC hung on for a 48-45 win at the Rose Bowl.

6. LSU (9-2)

Week 11 ranking: 6

Week 12 result: The Tigers didn’t have any trouble with visiting UAB in a 41-10 win.

7. Alabama (9-2)

Week 11 ranking: 8

Week 12 result: The Crimson Tide had no problems with FCS Austin Peay and defeated the ASUN Conference newcomer 34-0.

8. Oregon (9-2)

Week 11 ranking: 9

Week 12 result: Bo Nix wasn’t completely healthy. That was painfully obvious. But his fight, plus a stingy defensive effort, allowed the Ducks to edge Utah 20-17.

9. Clemson (10-1)

Week 11 ranking: 11

Week 12 result: The Tigers remained perfect in ACC play with a 40-10 home win over Miami.

10. Tennessee (9-2)

Week 11 ranking: 5

Week 12 result: The Volunteers blinked, and they were down 21-7. They stormed back and trailed 35-31 early in the third quarter. There was no miracle rally this time. South Carolina scored the next 28 points and used Spencer Rattler’s six touchdown passes to hand Tennessee a 63-38 loss.

11. Penn State (9-2)

Week 11 ranking: 14

Week 12 result: The Nittany Lions took care of business in Piscataway as James Franklin picked up his 100th career victory in a 55-10 win over Rutgers.

12. Washington (9-2)

Week 11 ranking: 13

Week 12 result: The Huskies followed up their thrilling win at Oregon with a 54-7 stampeding of Colorado.

13. Utah (8-3)

Week 11 ranking: 10

Week 12 result: The Utes hung tough and even rallied to tie the game after trailing by 14, but the offense wasn’t able to do anything in the fourth quarter in a 20-17 loss at Oregon.

14. Notre Dame (8-3)

Week 11 ranking: 20

Week 12 result: The Fighting Irish continued rolling through ACC play with a 44-0 win over Boston College.

15. North Carolina (9-2)

Week 11 ranking: 12

Week 12 result: The Tar Heels had to rally for a second straight week. This time, the rally came up short as Georgia Tech held strong and handed UNC a 21-17 loss.

16. Kansas State (8-3)

Week 11 ranking: 19

Week 12 result: The Wildcats led 28-19 after the first quarter. Their offense kept going and the defense finally made some stops in a 48-31 win at West Virginia.

17. Tulane (9-2)

Week 11 ranking: 18

Week 12 result: The Green Wave rebounded from last week’s loss by racing out to a three-touchdown lead and cruising to a 59-24 win over SMU.

18. UCLA (8-3)

Week 11 ranking: 17

Week 12 result: The Bruins never allowed USC to pull away, even when trailing by 10 in the third quarter, and lost by a 48-45 margin at the Rose Bowl.

19. Ole Miss (8-3)

Week 11 ranking: 15

Week 12 result: The Rebels were run over by the Hogs. Literally. Arkansas, playing its third straight home game, cruised to a 42-27 win.

20. UTSA (9-2)

Week 11 ranking: 21

Week 12 result: The Roadrunners cooked some Rice in a 41-7 road win.

21. Oregon State (8-3)

Week 11 ranking: 24

Week 12 result: The Beavers emerged from Tempe behind Damien Martinez’s 137 yards and two touchdowns with a 31-7 win over Arizona State.

22. Florida State (8-3)

Week 11 ranking: 25

Week 12 result: The Seminoles continued their late-season surge with a 49-17 win over Louisiana.

23. Coastal Carolina (9-1)

Week 11 ranking: 23

Week 12 result: The Chanticleers took an impromptu off week following the cancellation of its game at Virginia.

24. Troy (9-2)

Week 11 ranking: not ranked

Week 12 result: The Trojans took care of business behind Kimani Vidal’s 242 rushing yards in a 34-16 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

25. UCF (8-3)

Week 11 ranking: 16

Week 12 result: The Knights racked up more than 300 yards of offense but only punched the ball into the end zone once in a 17-14 loss to Navy.

Dropped out

» Liberty (8-3)

Week 11 ranking: 22

Week 12 result: The Flames turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter, allowing Virginia Tech to score the go-ahead touchdown in a 23-22 loss. The Flames’ three losses have come by a combined five points.