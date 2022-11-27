Damien Sordelett's AP Top 25 ballot for Week 13

Rivalry weekend sure lived up to its reputation. And then some.

Thanksgiving weekend produced classics, some duds and plenty of fodder for the coaching carousel. Liberty can certainly attest to the latter two after Saturday’s 49-14 loss to New Mexico State.

Georgia and Michigan were the big winners in rivalry weekend by heading into their respective conference championship games with unblemished records. TCU kept its College Football Playoff hopes alive with a rousing triumph, and USC quarterback Caleb Williams likely etched his name on the Heisman Trophy with some dazzling play against Notre Dame.

The Bulldogs, Wolverines, Horned Frogs and Trojans make up the top four in my latest Associated Press Top 25 ballot.

How does the rest of it look?

Ohio State fell from second to fifth after getting run out of Columbus by its hated rival. The Buckeyes’ resume is good enough to not fall any further, especially with two-loss teams behind them.

That is where Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State and Washington fall.

Oregon, despite losing for the second time in three weeks, comes in at No. 10. The Ducks, since their season-opening loss to Georgia, have been one of the nation’s top teams. Their setbacks have come to Washington (by three points) and at Oregon State (by four). Oregon had chances to win both games, which is why they are still in my top 10.

LSU dropped six spots after a lackluster showing at Texas A&M. Clemson dropped four spots after a one-point home loss to South Carolina.

Three teams dropped out of my ballot this week. Four-loss Notre Dame and Ole Miss are out (even though those two teams, plus Texas, will likely still be in the poll), and Coastal Carolina is gone after a second lopsided loss to a team from Virginia.

Who’s in? Welcome a trio of Group of Five teams that keep winning. Ten-win South Alabama debuts in my ballot at No. 23, followed by nine-win Boise State and nine-win Ohio.

The Broncos and Bobcats are both playing in their respective conference championship games, while the Jaguars didn’t make the Sun Belt title tilt because of a loss to Troy earlier in the season.

1. Georgia (12-0)

Week 12 ranking: 1

Week 13 result: The Bulldogs trailed 7-0 in the first quarter against Georgia Tech. Was there any reason to worry? Nope. They scored the next 37 in a 37-14 win.

2. Michigan (12-0)

Week 12 ranking: 3

Week 13 result: Blake Corum not at full strength? Donovan Edwards picked up the slack with two long touchdown runs as the Wolverines erupted for 28 second-half points in a 45-23 win over Ohio State at the Horseshoe.

3. TCU (12-0)

Week 12 ranking: 4

Week 13 result: The Horned Frogs didn’t have to make a miraculous fourth-quarter rally again. Heck, the starters weren’t even on the field in the fourth quarter in a 62-14 throttling of Iowa State.

4. USC (11-1)

Week 12 ranking: 5

Week 13 result: Caleb Williams more than likely sewed up the Heisman Trophy with a scintillating performance as the Trojans defeated Notre Dame 38-27.

5. Ohio State (11-1)

Week 12 ranking: 2

Week 13 result: The Buckeyes saw their slim halftime lead evaporate as Michigan took control in the second half in a 45-23 home setback.

6. Alabama (10-2)

Week 12 ranking: 7

Week 13 result: The Crimson Tide reached the 10-win mark for the 15th straight season with a 49-27 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

7. Tennessee (10-2)

Week 12 ranking: 10

Week 13 result: The Volunteers turned to a dominating ground game to make up for the loss of quarterback Hendon Hooker. They rushed for 362 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-0 smashing at Vanderbilt.

8. Penn State (10-2)

Week 12 ranking: 11

Week 13 result: The Nittany Lions got two late touchdowns to put away Michigan State 35-16.

9. Washington (10-2)

Week 12 ranking: 12

Week 13 result: The Huskies’ defense took over in the second half as they won the Apple Cup 51-33 at Washington State.

10. Oregon (9-3)

Week 12 ranking: 8

Week 13 result: The Ducks went into cobra surrender mode in the fourth quarter as Oregon State rallied for a stunning 38-34 win in the Civil War.

11. Utah (9-3)

Week 12 ranking: 13

Week 13 result: The Utes weren’t messing around with one-win Colorado in a 63-21 road win.

12. LSU (9-3)

Week 12 ranking: 6

Week 13 result: The Tigers needed a fourth-quarter touchdown to make a 38-23 loss at five-win Texas A&M look respectable.

13. Clemson (10-2)

Week 12 ranking: 9

Week 13 result: The Tigers’ CFP dreams were dashed as South Carolina won 31-30 to end Clemson’ 40-game home winning streak.

14. Kansas State (9-3)

Week 12 ranking: 16

Week 13 result: The Wildcats punched their ticket into the Big 12 championship game with a 47-27 win over Kansas.

15. Tulane (10-2)

Week 12 ranking: 17

Week 13 result: The Green Wave secured the right to host the AAC championship game with a thrilling 27-24 win at Cincinnati.

16. Oregon State (9-3)

Week 12 ranking: 21

Week 13 result: The Beavers struck last in an entertaining second half as they rallied from a 21-point deficit to stun Oregon 38-34 in the Civil War.

17. UCLA (9-3)

Week 12 ranking: 18

Week 13 result: The Bruins had to overcome a slow start and rally in the fourth quarter during a 35-28 win at California.

18. Florida State (9-3)

Week 12 ranking: 22

Week 13 result: Trey Benson’s 17-yard touchdown run with 4:06 remaining gave the Seminoles a late lead, and then the defense came up with a late stand (missed facemask called notwithstanding) in a 45-38 win over Florida.

19. UTSA (10-2)

Week 12 ranking: 20

Week 13 result: Meep! Meep! The Roadrunners scored the game’s final 20 points, highlighted by Jared Sackett’s 28-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining, and rallied to defeat UTEP 34-31.

20. North Carolina (9-3)

Week 12 ranking: 15

Week 13 result: The Tar Heels scored with no time remaining to force overtime but couldn’t convert in the second overtime in a 30-27 loss to North Carolina State.

21. Troy (10-2)

Week 12 ranking: 24

Week 13 result: The Trojans scored 34 fourth-quarter and secured a home game in the Sun Belt championship game with a 48-19 win at Arkansas State.

22. UCF (9-3)

Week 12 ranking: 25

Week 13 result: The Knights needed a late fourth-quarter score to win the Battle of I-4 by a 46-39 score at South Florida.

23. South Alabama (10-2)

Week 12 ranking: not ranked

Week 13 result: The Jaguars rallied to defeat Old Dominion 27-20. They have posted an impressive resume this season, with their losses coming by a combined five points to UCLA and Troy.

24. Boise State (9-3)

Week 12 ranking: not ranked

Week 13 result: The Broncos have been rolling ever since a three-point loss to BYU. Tyler Green scored five touchdowns in a 42-23 win over Utah State heading into the Mountain West championship game.

25. Ohio (9-3)

Week 12 ranking: not ranked

Week 13 result: The Bobcats won their seventh straight with a 38-13 triumph over Bowling Green. Two of their three losses came to Penn State and Iowa State earlier in the season, and they continued their winning ways without star quarterback Kurtis Rourke.

Dropped out

» Notre Dame (8-4)

Week 12 ranking: 14

Week 13 result: The Fighting Irish couldn’t stop Caleb Williams as USC claimed a 38-27 victory.

» Ole Miss (8-4)

Week 12 ranking: 19

Week 13 result: The Rebels dropped their second straight, this one a 24-22 setback to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

» Coastal Carolina (9-2)

Week 12 ranking: 23

Week 13 result: The Chanticleers are heading to the Sun Belt championship game at Troy. But they aren’t heading there with momentum after getting shellacked 47-7 at James Madison. Coastal lost its two games against teams from Virginia (Old Dominion and JMU) by a combined score of 96-28.