Damien Sordelett's AP Top 25 ballot for Week 2

Week 1 featured a bevy of thrilling contests. There were overtime thrillers. Upsets were on the menu. And, with the exception of Georgia doing Georgia things to Oregon, Top 25 matchups were compelling.

Then Week 2 happened. There was more of what made the opening week great, and then some. It started with Alabama needing all 60 minutes to find a way to beat Texas; saw Marshall stun Notre Dame in South Bend; Appalachian State went into College Station and took the paycheck and the win over Texas A&M; and it ended in the early hours Sunday with BYU outlasting Baylor in double overtime.

What’s that mean? Plenty of changes yet again in my AP Top 25 ballot.

Let’s start with some of the noticeable changes. Notre Dame is out after losing back-to-back games. Sure, the loss at Ohio State was respectable. But losing to Marshall, a team that beat up on FCS Norfolk State in Week 1, means the Irish fell out of my ballot.

Texas A&M went from eighth to 21st after losing to App State. Running 38 plays and scoring 14 points to a Sun Belt Conference team shouldn’t happen to the Aggies. Honestly, App could very well be ranked if it had taken care of business in the opening week against North Carolina.

I mentioned Texas earlier in the post. The Longhorns, despite losing 20-19 to Alabama, moved into my ballot at No. 24. That doesn’t happen very often, if at all, for a team to lose and move into a ballot. But the Longhorns showed they, at least for a week, are one of the nation’s top 25 teams.

Also dropping out: Houston and Fresno State.

Welcome back to North Carolina State, and hello to Air Force.

Here is my ballot after Week 2:

1. Georgia (2-0)

Week 1 ranking: 1

Week 2 result: The Bulldogs smacked around Samford 33-0. Think the score was not as lopsided as it should have been? Samford had, checks notes, 19 rushing yards. No need to play the starters much after last week’s dominating performance against Oregon.

2. Ohio State (2-0)

Week 1 ranking: 3

Week 2 result: The Buckeyes didn’t have any issues dispatching Arkansas State, 45-12.

3. Alabama (2-0)

Week 1 ranking: 2

Week 2 result: The Tide needed a spectacular play late from Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to set up the game-winning field goal in a 20-19 win at Texas.

4. Michigan (2-0)

Week 1 ranking: 4

Week 2 result: The Wolverines didn’t break a sweat in a 56-10 win over Hawai’i.

5. Oklahoma (2-0)

Week 1 ranking: 5

Week 2 result: Kent State had a moment where it led the Sooners in the second quarter. Then Oklahoma woke up and won 33-3.

6. Clemson (2-0)

Week 1 ranking: 6

Week 2 result: The Tigers didn’t have any troubles in a 35-12 win over Furman.

7. Michigan State (2-0)

Week 1 ranking: 7

Week 2 result: The Spartans held Akron to zip points (it was 52-0).

8. Oklahoma State (1-0)

Week 1 ranking: 9

Week 2 result: The Cowboys’ defense was much better this week in a 34-17 win over Arizona State.

9. USC (2-0)

Week 1 ranking: 13

Week 2 result: The Trojans made be for real after all. The Trojans went to Stanford and left with a 41-28 win.

10. Arkansas (2-0)

Week 1 ranking: 14

Week 2 result: The Razorbacks beat Cincinnati in Week 1, then came back and posted a 44-30 win over an improved South Carolina team.

11. Utah (1-1)

Week 1 ranking: 11

Week 2 result: The Utes took out their frustrations from the narrow loss at Florida by subjecting Southern Utah to a 73-7 beating.

12. Miami (1-0)

Week 1 ranking: 22

Week 1 result: The Hurricanes pulled away in the second half for a 30-7 win over Southern Miss.

13. BYU (2-0)

Week 1 ranking: 20

Week 2 result: BYU, without its top two receivers, capped a spectacular Saturday of college football by outlasting Baylor 26-20 in double overtime.

14. Baylor (1-1)

Week 1 ranking: 12

Week 2 result: The Bears played about as well as you could, but couldn’t find a way to beat BYU.

15. Ole Miss (2-0)

Week 1 ranking: 15

Week 1 result: The Ole Miss offense didn’t miss a beat in a 59-3 win over Central Arkansas.

16. Kentucky (2-0)

Week 1 ranking: 18

Week 2 result: The Wildcats went to The Swamp and beat down on Florida 26-16.

17. Tennessee (2-0)

Week 1 ranking: 24

Week 1 result: There was a second-straight classic played in the stadium once known as Heinz Field. This time, the home team didn’t win as the Volunteers pulled out a 34-27 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

18. Wake Forest (2-0)

Week 1 ranking: 23

Week 2 result: Sam Hartman returned and showed he is still a Heisman Trophy candidate in leading the Demon Deacons to a 45-25 win at Vanderbilt.

19. North Carolina State (2-0)

Week 1 ranking: not ranked

Week 2 result: The Wolfpack recovered nicely from the closer-than-it-should-have-been win at East Carolina by dominating Charleston Southern 55-3.

20. Texas A&M (1-1)

Week 1 ranking: 8

Week 2 result: The Aggies paid Appalachian State $1.5 million for a 17-14 loss in a stunned Kyle Field.

21. Pittsburgh (1-1)

Week 1 ranking: 16

Week 2 result: The Panthers have played in two epic contests to open the season. First it was a 38-31 win over West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl. Then it was an overtime thriller that ended in a 34-27 loss to Tennessee.

22. Florida (1-1)

Week 1 ranking: 17

Week 2 result: The Gators couldn’t replicate last week’s magic (win over Utah) for a second straight week as Kentucky claimed a 26-16 win.

23. Wisconsin (1-1)

Week 1 ranking: 19

Week 2 result: The Badgers’ offense couldn’t get going in a 17-14 loss to Washington State.

24. Texas (1-1)

Week 1 ranking: not ranked

Week 2 result: How often does a team actually join the ballot after a loss? It doesn’t happen very much at all. The Longhorns, though, proved it has the making of being one of the nation’s better teams by taking Alabama down to a wire in a 20-19 loss.

25. Air Force (2-0)

Week 1 ranking: not ranked

Week 2 result: The Falcons flew (well, run is more accurate with 435 rushing yards) to a dominating 41-10 win over Colorado.

Dropped out

» Notre Dame (0-2)

Week 1 ranking: 10

Week 2 result: The luck has not been on the Irish’s side to start the season. Notre Dame was outplayed at home in a 26-21 loss to Marshall.

» Houston (1-1)

Week 1 ranking: 21

Week 2 result: Lost in double overtime at Texas Tech 33-30.

» Fresno State (1-1)

Week 1 ranking: 25

Week 2 result: Oregon State scored on the final play of the game to stun Fresno 35-32.