Damien Sordelett's AP Top 25 ballot for Week 3

A third week of college football led to another fantastic slate of contests.

Two games west of Greensboro, North Carolina, came down to the wire — Appalachian State winning on a walk-off Hail Mary after hosting College GameDay, and Wake Forest preventing Liberty from taking the lead with 71 seconds left — and there were other games that had fans biting their nails down.

There was definitely some movement in my Associated Press Top 25 ballot this week.

The familiar faces at the top of the ballot stayed the same. Michigan State took a massive tumble with a double-digit loss at unranked Washington, while Penn State, Washington and Oregon moved into the poll and into the middle of the pack with impressive wins.

BYU joined Michigan State in dropping down the poll.

That left three teams left for the final spot, and it went to Wake Forest this week.

The Demon Deacons escaped with a one-point win over Liberty, and that was enough to stay in the poll this week. (Clemson visits Winston-Salem this upcoming Saturday.)

Texas A&M and Wisconsin both dropped out despite wins. The Aggies beat No. 13 Miami, but their offense has struggled in two straight weeks. The Badgers were victims of other teams just playing better at this time.

Here is my ballot after Week 3:

1. Georgia (3-0)

Week 2 ranking: 1

Week 3 result: The Bulldogs finally allowed a touchdown. Yeah, that’s how good the defending champs have been. Georgia cruised to a 48-7 win at South Carolina.

2. Ohio State (3-0)

Week 2 ranking: 2

Week 3 result: The Buckeyes’ offense looked like it was on a rocket the entire game in a 77-21 win over Toledo.

3. Alabama (3-0)

Week 2 ranking: 3

Week 3 result: Was there any question the Tide would bounce back against ULM? Not a chance in a 63-7 thumping.

4. Michigan (3-0)

Week 2 ranking: 4

Week 3 result: UCan’t didn’t stand a chance. That’s right, UConn couldn’t score in a 59-0 loss to the high-powered Wolverines.

5. Oklahoma (3-0)

Week 2 ranking: 5

Week 3 result: The Sooners went on the road and lowered the boom on Nebraska 49-14.

6. Clemson (3-0)

Week 2 ranking: 6

Week 3 result: The Tigers emptied the bench late in a 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech.

7. Oklahoma State (3-0)

Week 2 ranking: 8

Week 3 result: The Cowboys faced FCS program Arkansas-Pine Bluff. It went about how you expect – Okie State rolled to a 63-7 win.

8. USC (3-0)

Week 2 ranking: 9

Week 3 result: There’s no slowing down the Trojans right now. They dispatched Fresno State, 45-17.

9. Ole Miss (3-0)

Week 2 ranking: 15

Week 3 result: Sure, I may have the Rebels too high. But they went on the road and posted a 42-0 shutout win over Georgia Tech. It was Ole Miss’ first shutout win over a Power Five program since 2008.

10. Kentucky (3-0)

Week 2 ranking: 16

Week 3 result: There were no issues for the Wildcats in a 31-0 win over Youngstown State.

11. Arkansas (3-0)

Week 2 ranking: 10

Week 3 result: The Bobby Petrino Bowl was closer than many expected. Missouri State led by 10 early in the fourth quarter, but the Razorbacks scored 21 unanswered points to get the double-digit triumph, 38-27.

12. Utah (2-1)

Week 2 ranking: 11

Week 3 result: The Utes demolished visiting San Diego State, 35-7.

13. Tennessee (3-0)

Week 2 ranking: 17

Week 3 result: Akron is looking for volunteers to make up its football team after a 63-6 spanking at the hands of Tennessee.

14. North Carolina State (3-0)

Week 2 ranking: 19

Week 3 result: The Wolfpack outlasted Texas Tech, 27-14.

15. Penn State (3-0)

Week 2 ranking: not ranked

Week 3 result: Hello, Nittany Lions. Penn State, on national television, showed it was for real early this season with a 41-12 spanking of Auburn. At Auburn.

16. Washington (3-0)

Week 2 ranking: not ranked

Week 3 result: The Huskies opened the season with Kent State and Portland State. Yawn. Dominating against Michigan State and winning 39-28? That’ll turn some heads. Washington has Stanford and UCLA on deck.

17. Oregon (2-1)

Week 2 ranking: not ranked

Week 3 result: The Ducks proved playing at Autzen is difficult. Oregon walloped previously unbeaten BYU 41-20.

18. Baylor (2-1)

Week 2 ranking: 14

Week 3 result: The Bears rebounded from the overtime loss at BYU with a dominating 42-7 win over Texas State.

19. Pittsburgh (2-1)

Week 2 ranking: 21

Week 3 result: The Panthers won at Western Michigan 34-13.

20. Texas (2-1)

Week 2 ranking: 24

Week 3 result: The Longhorns had a battle against UTSA, one of last season’s darlings, but pulled away late in a 41-20 win.

21. Florida (2-1)

Week 2 ranking: 22

Week 3 result: The Gators were locked in a back-and-forth tussle against South Florida. The Bulls missed a late field goal, allowing Florida to win 31-28.

22. Miami (2-1)

Week 2 ranking: 12

Week 3 result: The Hurricanes never let Texas A&M pull away and had a chance to tie it late, but lost 17-9.

23. Michigan State (2-1)

Week 2 ranking: 7

Week 3 result: The Spartans had some highlights late, but were otherwise dominated in a 39-28 loss at Washington.

24. BYU (2-1)

Week 2 ranking: 13

Week 3 result: The Cougars were knocked out early in a 41-20 loss at Oregon.

25. Wake Forest (3-0)

Week 2 ranking: 18

Week 3 result: The Demon Deacons should have lost to Liberty. The Flames actually had a receiver open on a two-point conversion that ultimately failed, allowing Wake to escape with a 37-36 win.

Dropped out

» Texas A&M (2-1)

Week 2 ranking: 20

Week 3 result: The Aggies’ offense again looked suspect in a 17-9 home win over Miami.

» Wisconsin (2-1)

Week 2 ranking: 23

Week 3 result: The Badgers took care of business in a 66-7 win over New Mexico State, but fell out of the poll with other teams posting more impressive victories.

» Air Force (2-0)

Week 2 ranking: 25

Week 3 result: The Falcons were held a measly 171 rushing yards — they entered the week leading the nation at 508.5 rushing yards per game — and surrendered a late touchdown to fall to Wyoming 17-14.