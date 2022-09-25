Damien Sordelett's AP Top 25 ballot for Week 4

During my lone season voting in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, placing Kansas in the top half of the ballot was second nature. The Jayhawks rattled off marquee win after marquee win and contended for Big 12 titles and national titles.

But, this is football season, and the Jayhawks are a basketball school.

That might be changing. So, without further adieu: Hello, Kansas.

Kansas, thanks to a 4-0 start and wins over West Virginia, Houston and Duke, has moved into my ballot this week at No. 22. The Jayhawks’ resume is impressive with the road wins against the Mountaineers and Cougars, plus beating Duke in a battle of unbeatens.

Speaking of new teams in the ballot, I was going to get Appalachian State in there, but blowing a 28-3 lead and losing to James Madison actually changed which Sun Belt team got in the ballot. JMU makes its debut in my ballot thanks to wins over Middle Tennessee and App State. The MTSU win looks more impressive after the Blue Raiders took the $1.5 million paycheck from Miami and handed the Hurricanes an L.

Kansas State moves into the ballot after going into Norman and beating Oklahoma. Minnesota also makes an appearance after improving to 4-0 with a 27-point win at Michigan State.

Who barely missed the cut this week? Texas Tech, TCU, Florida State and Syracuse. Sure, people may get upset that I ranked the newest FBS member, James Madison, ahead of these established power conference programs. And that’s fine. There always is room to make a case for the Red Raiders, Horned Frogs, Seminoles and Orange.

Though, things will eventually sort themselves out. Like Kansas State hosting Texas Tech on Saturday.

There was plenty of movement with losses by top-10 teams Oklahoma and Arkansas. Tennessee moves up into the top 10 after beating Florida.

Here is my latest ballot:

1. Georgia (4-0)

Week 3 ranking: 1

Week 4 result: The Bulldogs showed a golden flash of vulnerability but ultimately came away with a 39-22 win over Kent State.

2. Ohio State (4-0)

Week 3 ranking: 2

Week 4 result: The Buckeyes made it look too easy for much of their 52-21 triumph over visiting Wisconsin.

3. Alabama (4-0)

Week 3 ranking: 3

Week 4 result: Vanderbilt scored its first points against the Crimson Tide since 2007, but the field goal barely registered as Alabama won 55-3.

4. Michigan (4-0)

Week 3 ranking: 4

Week 4 result: Maryland proved its hot start wasn’t a fluke. However, the Terrapins ran into a Michigan team that got its offensive rhythm back in the fourth quarter in a 34-27 win.

5. Clemson (4-0)

Week 3 ranking: 6

Week 4 result: The big news Sunday was Clemson will host College GameDay this upcoming weekend. ESPN only considered heading there after the Tigers held off Wake Forest 51-45 in double overtime.

6. Oklahoma State (3-0)

Week 3 ranking: 7

Week 4 result: The Cowboys took their off week.

7. USC (4-0)

Week 3 ranking: 8

Week 4 result: The Trojans were tested on the road and emerged with a 17-14 win over Oregon State in Corvallis.

8. Tennessee (4-0)

Week 3 ranking: 14

Week 4 result: The Volunteers might be the real deal this season. Behind Hendon Hooker, the Vols had Knoxville rocking again with a 38-33 win over Florida.

9. Ole Miss (4-0)

Week 3 ranking: 9

Week 4 result: The Rebels used a 28-point second quarter to take the lead for good and claim a 35-27 win over Tulsa.

10. Kentucky (4-0)

Week 3 ranking: 10

Week 4 result: The Wildcats didn’t have an easy time with Northern Illinois, but they found a way to win 31-23.

11. North Carolina State (4-0)

Week 3 ranking: 14

Week 4 result: The Wolfpack are looking more and more impressive each week (after nearly losing in the opener at East Carolina). The latest was a 41-10 win over UConn.

12. Oklahoma (3-1)

Week 3 ranking: 5

Week 4 result: The Sooners took a tumble in the ballot, but it wasn’t as extreme as other teams in recent weeks. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State, 41-34.

13. Utah (3-1)

Week 3 ranking: 12

Week 4 result: The Utes have been on a mission since losing in the opener at Florida. Their latest conquest was a 34-13 triumph at Arizona State.

14. Penn State (4-0)

Week 3 ranking: 15

Week 4 result: The Nittany Lions remain on a roll after blasting Central Michigan 33-14.

15. Pittsburgh (3-1)

Week 3 ranking: 19

Week 4 result: The Panthers’ one loss this season came in overtime against Tennessee. They are still rolling following a 45-24 win over Rhode Island.

16. Washington (4-0)

Week 3 ranking: 16

Week 4 result: The Huskies followed up their big win over Michigan State with a 40-22 triumph over Stanford.

17. Texas A&M (3-1)

Week 3 ranking: not ranked

Week 4 result: The Aggies are frustrating to rank. Back-to-back home games that featured a loss to Appalachian State and a taffy pull win over Miami had me doubting them. Then they go to Jerry World and land a 23-21 win over Arkansas.

18. Arkansas (3-1)

Week 3 ranking: 11

Week 4 result: Maybe next week’s marquee home matchup against Alabama was too present for the Razorbacks? Arkansas stumbled in a two-point loss to Texas A&M.

19. Oregon (3-1)

Week 3 ranking: 17

Week 4 result: The Ducks made a miraculous comeback to take the lead late at Washington State. Then a late score upset a ton of people in Vegas as the Ducks weren’t able to cover in a 44-41 win.

20. BYU (3-1)

Week 3 ranking: 24

Week 4 result: The Cougars move up after taking care of business in a 38-24 win over Wyoming. The same Wyoming team that a week prior dominated in a win over Air Force.

21. Baylor (3-1)

Week 3 ranking: 18

Week 4 result: The Bears, despite winning, drop in the ballot this week. What was trending for a comfortable win turned into a nail-biting 31-24 win at Iowa State.

22. Kansas (4-0)

Week 3 ranking: not ranked

Week 4 result: As mentioned before, the Jayhawks have rattled off three straight impressive victories. The latest was a 35-27 win over Duke.

23. Minnesota (4-0)

Week 3 ranking: not ranked

Week 4 result: The Gophers looked impressive in a 34-7 road win over Michigan State. Minnesota has allowed a total of 14 points in wins over Colorado and MSU.

24. Kansas State (3-1)

Week 3 ranking: not ranked

Week 4 result: The Wildcats, behind Adrian Martinez, looked awfully impressive in a 41-34 win at Oklahoma.

25. James Madison (3-0)

Week 3 ranking: not ranked

Week 4 result: The newest FBS member has posted two impressive victories to open their tenure as a Sun Belt member. The latest was a thrilling 32-28 win at Appalachian State.

Dropped out

» Texas (2-2)

Week 3 ranking: 20

Week 4 result: Maybe Texas wasn’t really back? The Longhorns lost 37-34 in overtime at Texas Tech.

» Florida (2-2)

Week 3 ranking: 21

Week 4 result: The Gators put up a fight, but suffered a 38-33 loss at Rocky Top.

» Miami (2-2)

Week 3 ranking: 22

Week 4 result: Miami paid Middle Tennessee $1.5 million to play in Coral Gables. Then the Blue Raiders handed the Hurricanes a 45-31 loss.

» Michigan State (2-2)

Week 3 ranking: 23

Week 4 result: The Spartans have done a complete free fall after a second straight lopsided loss.

» Wake Forest (3-1)

Week 3 ranking: 25

Week 4 result: Wake nearly lost to Liberty one week ago. The Demon Deacons put a scare into Clemson before falling in the second overtime, 51-45.