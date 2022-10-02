Damien Sordelett's AP Top 25 ballot for Week 5

Who didn’t lose this week?

Sure, there were five matchups that featured Top 25 teams against each other and five teams were going to lose. But what about eight ranked teams falling by the wayside, and some to teams that just haven’t been that good this season or had just replaced a coach?

It made filling out a ballot Saturday night and Sunday morning even more challenging? What is the best way to evaluate all of these teams, especially from Nos. 16 to 25? I had to go based on the season’s results and how they are playing lately. And, if you were paying attention to the national writers this season, teams that opened the season ranked below the Big 3 (Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State) could easily rise or fall because there was so much uncertainty.

Oklahoma? The Sooners were as high as fifth in my ballot not too long ago, but two straight lopsided losses has them out of the ballot.

Pittsburgh lost to Georgia Tech the very first game after the Yellow Jackets made a coaching change. So, guess what? The Panthers are out of the ballot.

Same with Texas A&M, Arkansas (despite putting up a valiant effort against Alabama), Baylor and Minnesota.

Who are the new faces? For starters, Syracuse improved to 5-0 for the first time since the late 1980s, and the Orange come in at No. 19.

TCU and UCLA are undefeated and are in the Top 25.

There are other new faces, so let’s get into this week’s ballot.

1. Georgia (5-0)

Week 4 ranking: 1

Week 5 result: The Bulldogs had their worst game of the season as Missouri actually controlled most of this game. The great teams find ways to win, and Georgia did down the stretch with a 26-22 road win.

2. Alabama (5-0)

Week 4 ranking: 3

Week 5 result: The Crimson Tide overcame the loss of Bryce Young to a shoulder injury, an Arkansas scoring run that trimmed the deficit to five points, and then Jahmyr Gibbs took over with 206 rushing yards as Alabama won on the road.

3. Ohio State (5-0)

Week 4 ranking: 2

Week 5 result: Typically teams don’t drop after 49-10 wins. The Buckeyes, though, fell one spot as Alabama picked up a road win over a Top 25 team, and Ohio State beat up on Rutgers.

4. Michigan (5-0)

Week 4 ranking: 4

Week 5 result: The most exciting news for Wolverine fans this week came when Hugh Jackman confirmed he is taking up the character mantle in Deadpool 3. Oh, we’re not talking about Marvel? That’s right, this is college football. The Wolverines were on cruise control and had a comfortable enough lead to hold off Iowa 27-14.

5. Clemson (5-0)

Week 4 ranking: 5

Week 5 result: The matchup of top 10 teams unfolded in competitive fashion, until the Tigers pounced late to pull away from North Carolina State 30-20.

6. Oklahoma State (4-0)

Week 4 ranking: 6

Week 5 result: The Cowboys looked fresh coming off their open week. Despite a high-scoring third quarter that looked like typical Big 12 football, Oklahoma State held on to top Baylor 36-25.

7. USC (5-0)

Week 4 ranking: 8

Week 5 result: Caleb Williams threw his first interception of the season. That is how good the Oklahoma transfer has been in his debut season with the Trojans, who rolled to a 42-25 win over Arizona State.

8. Tennessee (4-0)

Week 4 ranking: 8

Week 5 result: The Volunteers avoided all the calamity in the Top 25 by taking their off week.

9. Ole Miss (5-0)

Week 4 ranking: 9

Week 5 result: The Rebels proved they are a top-10 team by holding off Kentucky, 22-19. Even with jumping out to a big lead, the Ole Miss defense came up with a huge play late to seal the win.

10. Utah (4-1)

Week 4 ranking: 13

Week 5 result: The Utes are taking no prisoners since their season-opening loss at Florida. The latest victim is Oregon State in a 42-16 rout.

11. Penn State (5-0)

Week 4 ranking: 14

Week 5 result: The Nittany Lions didn’t need to score a ton of points to beat Northwestern. Their defense came to play in a 17-7 win.

12. Kentucky (4-1)

Week 4 ranking: 10

Week 5 result: The Wildcats seemed like they scored the go-ahead touchdown against Ole Miss, but a penalty negated the score, and then they fumbled the ball with a chance to at least tie late in a 22-19 road loss.

13. North Carolina State (4-1)

Week 4 ranking: 11

Week 5 result: The Wolfpack kept things close with Clemson in Death Valley, but DJ Uiagalelei was too much down the stretch as they lost 30-20.

14. Oregon (4-1)

Week 4 ranking: 19

Week 5 result: The Ducks used Bo Nix’s arm and legs (!) to absolutely overwhelm Stanford in a 45-27 shellacking.

15. Kansas (5-0)

Week 4 ranking: 22

Week 5 result: College GameDay is finally heading to Lawrence. Wait, hasn’t Kansas hosted GameDay in basketball? Yes, they have. This is football season, and the Jayhawks are for real after holding off Iowa State 14-11.

16. BYU (4-1)

Week 4 ranking: 20

Week 5 result: The Cougars faced a scare against Utah State, but got three second-half touchdowns to claim a 36-28 win.

17. TCU (4-0)

Week 4 ranking: not ranked

Week 5 result: The Horned Frogs didn’t just beat Oklahoma. They absolutely mauled the Sooners, 55-24.

18. Kansas State (4-1)

Week 4 ranking: 24

Week 5 result: The Wildcats again got a stellar effort from Adrian Martinez, especially with a late touchdown run, to pull away from Texas Tech 37-28.

19. Syracuse (5-0)

Week 4 ranking: not ranked

Week 5 result: Sure, Wagner doesn’t put the fear in any team, but the Orange took care of business in a 59-0 rout. Syracuse has wins over Louisville and Purdue, and after an off week, will host North Carolina State before traveling to Clemson.

20. UCLA (5-0)

Week 4 ranking: not ranked

Week 5 result: The Bruins flexed their muscles in the second and third quarters and were grateful for that 24-point lead in holding off Washington 40-32.

21. Washington State (4-1)

Week 4 ranking: not ranked

Week 5 result: The Cougars could easily be unbeaten if not for a wild and crazy final fourth quarter against Oregon. Wazzu rebounded with a 28-9 win over California.

22. Wake Forest (4-1)

Week 4 ranking: not ranked:

Week 5 result: Maybe the Demon Deacons have a chance to be one of the better teams in the ACC. Wake, coming off the double overtime loss to Clemson, went on the road and handed Florida State its first loss, 31-21.

23. Washington (4-1)

Week 4 ranking: 16

Week 5 result: The Huskies nearly erased a 24-point deficit in the fourth quarter but fell eight points short in a 40-32 loss to UCLA.

24. James Madison (4-0)

Week 4 ranking: 24

Week 5 result: The Dukes keep impressing in their first FBS season with a 40-13 win over Texas State.

25. LSU (4-1)

Week 4 ranking: not ranked

Week 5 result: Hello, LSU. After the heart-breaking way to lose their opener against Florida State, the Tigers have taken care of business in four straight weeks. That included a 15-point win over Mississippi State and a four-point triumph Saturday at Auburn.

Dropped out

» Oklahoma (3-2)

Week 4 ranking: 12

Week 5 result: The Sooners’ dive sends them out of the ballot after TCU nearly got to 62 before Aaron Judge.

» Pittsburgh (3-2)

Week 4 ranking: 15

Week 5 result: The Panthers lost to Tennessee earlier this season, but there’s no excuse for a loss to Georgia Tech.

» Texas A&M (3-2)

Week 4 ranking: 17

Week 5 result: The Aggies are frustrating to rank. One week after looking impressive against Arkansas, the Aggies gave up 42 points in a loss to Mississippi State.

» Arkansas (3-2)

Week 4 ranking: 18

Week 5 result: The Razorbacks looked like a team worthy of being in the top 20, even top 15. But it fell apart after a brief rally in a 49-26 home loss to Alabama.

» Baylor (3-2)

Week 4 ranking: 21

Week 5 result: The Bears kept things close at home against Oklahoma State, but couldn’t pull off the upset in a 36-25 loss.

» Minnesota (4-1)

Week 4 ranking: 23

Week 5 result: The Gophers’ defense was impressive in wins over Colorado and Michigan State. They held Purdue to 20 points, but the offense barely registered a peep with a 10-point outing and a loss.