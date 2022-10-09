Damien Sordelett's AP Top 25 ballot for Week 6

This is the time of the year where evaluating two-loss teams and whether to keep them in the ballot becomes quite a challenge.

Take for instance Utah, Kentucky and BYU. All three have quality resumes and have the pieces in place to be teams that should be no-brainers each week in this ballot. However, all three lost Saturday in different fashions, which led me to having to drop one out of my ballot and put the other two in the final six spots.

Several factors played into why Utah came in at No. 20, Kentucky slid down to No. 24 and BYU dropped out. First, let’s start with Kentucky and BYU. It came down to those two at No. 24 for me and it didn’t come down just to an eye test.

Both the Wildcats and Cougars have losses to ranked teams (Kentucky nearly beat Tennessee, while BYU was blitzed in a three-touchdown loss at Oregon), and they have losses to teams with a pair of setbacks. Those losses came Saturday.

Kentucky lost at home by 10 points to South Carolina. BYU lost by eight in Las Vegas against Notre Dame in the Shamrock Classic.

So, you ask, what’s the difference? Kentucky quarterback Will Levis did not play against the Gamecocks with a foot injury. How big of a difference is that? Levis has accounted for two touchdowns in every game this season. UK lost by 10.

BYU, meanwhile, has played several games without key contributors so far this season, but the Cougars have found ways to win. There have been reports that quarterback Jaren Hall was playing hurt. That does play a factor, but BYU couldn’t do a thing on offense in the first half as the Irish played keep away.

Can BYU get back into the Top 25 with a win over Arkansas this upcoming week? Absolutely.

Oh, and before I forget, Utah has lost both of its games on the road. The loss in the opener at Florida looked good at the time, but the Gators have stumbled in SEC play. UCLA might be legit after a 10-point win over the Utes at the Rose Bowl. That team is still one of the best in the nation.

There was a little movement in my ballot this week, but nowhere close to how fluid it has been this season. I'd like to say hello to Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Tulane and Coastal Carolina to this week's ballot.

1. Georgia (6-0)

Week 5 ranking: 1

Week 6 result: The Bulldogs looked more like themselves in a 42-10 thrashing of Auburn.

2. Ohio State (6-0)

Week 5 ranking: 3

Week 6 result: Michigan State has been a punching bag since entering Big Ten play. The Spartans were left black and red as Ohio State cruised to a 49-20 win.

3. Alabama (6-0)

Week 5 ranking: 2

Week 6 result: The Tide didn’t exactly roll as Texas A&M kept things close. Alabama was able to hold on for a 24-20 win.

4. Michigan (6-0)

Week 5 ranking: 4

Week 6 result: The Wolverines had to sweat it out for the first half before putting away a 31-10 road win against Indiana.

5. Clemson (6-0)

Week 5 ranking: 5

Week 6 result: The Tigers took care of business with a 31-3 win over Boston College in Chestnut Hill.

6. Tennessee (5-0)

Week 5 ranking: 8

Week 6 result: The Volunteers proved they are for real. They went down to Baton Rouge and pummeled LSU 40-13.

7. USC (6-0)

Week 5 ranking: 7

Week 6 result: The Trojans faced a challenge in Washington State. They emerged with a 30-14 win.

8. Oklahoma State (5-0)

Week 5 ranking: 6

Week 6 result: The Cowboys got all they could handle and then some against Texas Tech but emerged with a 41-31 win.

9. Ole Miss (6-0)

Week 5 ranking: 9

Week 6 result: The Rebels went to Nashville and hammered Vanderbilt 52-28.

10. Penn State (5-0)

Week 5 ranking: 11

Week 6 result: The Nittany Lions take their open week and get some needed rest before a massive showdown at Michigan.

11. UCLA (6-0)

Week 5 ranking: 20

Week 6 result: The Bruins seized control of their destiny in the Pac-12 with a 42-32 win over Utah.

12. TCU (5-0)

Week 5 ranking: 17

Week 6 result: The Horned Frogs played the most entertaining game of the day in a back-and-forth 38-31 win at Kansas.

13. Oregon (5-1)

Week 5 ranking: 14

Week 6 result: The Ducks are flying after that season-opening loss to Georgia. They went to Tucson and beat Arizona 49-22.

14. North Carolina State (5-1)

Week 5 ranking: 13

Week 6 result: The Wolfpack rallied to edge Florida State 19-17.

15. Wake Forest (5-1)

Week 5 ranking: 22

Week 6 result: The Demon Deacons followed up an impressive road win over Florida State with a 45-10 shellacking of Army.

16. Kansas State (5-1)

Week 5 ranking: 18

Week 6 result: The Wildcats had to grind out a 10-9 win at Iowa State.

17. Syracuse (5-0)

Week 5 ranking: 19

Week 6 result: The Orange enjoyed their open week before a two-week stretch in which they host N.C. State and travel to Clemson.

18. Mississippi State (5-1)

Week 5 ranking: not ranked

Week 6 result: The Bulldogs didn’t have any issues with Arkansas in picking up a 40-17 win.

19. Kansas (5-1)

Week 5 ranking: 15

Week 6 result: The Jayhawks, the feel-good story of 2022, proved they had some staying power in a 38-31 loss to TCU.

20. Utah (4-2)

Week 5 ranking: 10

Week 6 result: The Utes are the highest-ranked two-loss team in this ballot after falling on the road to UCLA 42-32.

21. Cincinnati (5-1)

Week 5 ranking: not ranked

Week 6 result: The Bearcats outlasted South Florida 28-24. Cincinnati has won five straight after opening with a loss at Arkansas.

22. Tulane (5-1)

Week 5 ranking: not ranked

Week 6 result: The Green Wave continued rolling with a 24-9 win over East Carolina. Their resume includes a win over Kansas State.

23. James Madison (5-0)

Week 5 ranking: 24

Week 6 result: The Dukes just keep winning. They went on the road and topped Arkansas State 42-20.

24. Kentucky (4-2)

Week 5 ranking: 12

Week 6 result: The Wildcats lost their second straight, dropping a head-scratching 24-14 decision against South Carolina.

25. Coastal Carolina (6-0)

Week 5 ranking: not ranked

Week 6 result: The Chanticleers went down to Louisiana-Monroe, which isn’t the easiest of places to play, and escaped with a 28-21 win.

Dropped out

» BYU (4-2)

Week 5 ranking: 16

Week 6 result: The Cougars’ defense just couldn’t get off the field in a 28-20 loss to Notre Dame in Las Vegas.

» Washington State (4-2)

Week 5 ranking: 21

Week 6 result: The Cougars were overpowered by USC in a 30-14 road loss.

» Washington (4-2)

Week 5 ranking: 23

Week 6 result: The Huskies dropped out of this ballot after a 45-38 loss at Arizona State.

» LSU (4-2)

Week 5 ranking: 25

Week 6 result: The Tigers have a brief stay in the Top 25 after getting blown out 40-13 at home against Tennessee.