Damien Sordelett's AP Top 25 ballot for Week 7

The third Saturday in October may have produced some of the most compelling college football of the season. And that’s saying a lot because there were some stupendous weeks back in early September.

Tennessee ended a trio of lengthy droughts with its thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama. TCU overcame an early deficit to upend Oklahoma State in double overtime. And, for the evening crowd, Utah and USC had a back-and-forth second half that ended with Cam Rising scoring the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion to give the Utes an emotional win over the Trojans.

What does that do to this week’s ballot? There is some movement, for sure.

Georgia has been at No. 1 in this ballot since the preseason. The Bulldogs remain there, just ahead of the Volunteers. While Tennessee does have the most impressive win of the season, Georgia has been steady and will need to be beaten to fall from atop the ballot.

Alabama falls to No. 6. The Crimson Tide had their chances to win and don’t get penalized by losing on the road by three points.

TCU moves up to No. 7 just ahead of Ole Miss and UCLA.

USC and Oklahoma State fall to No. 10 and 11, respectively, with their narrow losses on the road.

Four teams fell out of my ballot this week. James Madison and Coastal Carolina both suffered their first losses of the season and dropped out. JMU teetered on the edge because its resume was filled with G5 victories, and the triumph over Appalachian State doesn’t look as good as it once did. The Chanticleers turned into the Beach Chickens in the second half as Old Dominion did what it wanted on offense.

Mississippi State and Kansas also were evicted from the ballot. The Jayhawks’ defense was torched by Oklahoma, while the Bulldogs’ offense disappeared in a loss at Kentucky.

That opened the door for three AAC teams to get into the ballot (UCF joins Cincinnati and Tulane), and Illinois and North Carolina are in as well.

1. Georgia (7-0)

Week 6 ranking: 1

Week 7 result: The Bulldogs held Vanderbilt to 150 yards in a 55-0 win that was every bit as dominating on paper as it looked on the field.

2. Tennessee (6-0)

Week 6 ranking: 6

Week 7 result: Rocky Top was rocking as the Volunteers got a game-winning field goal at the buzzer to upset Alabama as the Third Saturday in October became an instant classic.

3. Ohio State (6-0)

Week 6 ranking: 2

Week 7 result: The Buckeyes took their open week. They have Iowa up next before traveling to Penn State.

4. Michigan (7-0)

Week 6 ranking: 4

Week 7 result: The Wolverines’ first test of the season came against another unbeaten team in Penn State. Michigan passed with flying colors in a 41-17 rout.

5. Clemson (7-0)

Week 6 ranking: 5

Week 7 result: The Tigers were well on their way to a win at Florida State, but had to hold off the Seminoles’ feverish late rally for a 34-28 win.

6. Alabama (6-1)

Week 6 ranking: 3

Week 7 result: The Crimson Tide dug themselves an early deficit, rallied back multiple times and had a chance to win with a 50-yard field goal. By now, you know how the final 15 seconds unfolded as Tennessee won 52-49.

7. TCU (6-0)

Week 6 ranking: 12

Week 7 result: The Horned Frogs rallied from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime and then stunned Oklahoma State 43-40 in double overtime.

8. Ole Miss (7-0)

Week 6 ranking: 9

Week 7 result: The Rebels’ early 21-point lead evaporated, but they were able to hold off a pesky Auburn 48-34.

9. UCLA (6-0)

Week 6 ranking: 11

Week 7 result: The Bruins’ open week comes after impressive home wins over Washington and Utah. They will need to get rested before a mega showdown at Oregon.

10. USC (6-1)

Week 6 ranking: 7

Week 7 result: The Trojans’ early lead disappeared as Rice-Eccles Stadium rocked behind Utah’s spirited play. Cam Rising had the game-winning TD and two-point conversion as the Utes claimed a thrilling 43-42 win.

11. Oklahoma State (5-1)

Week 6 ranking: 8

Week 7 result: The Cowboys led by 17 points in the second quarter and had a 14-point edge in the fourth quarter. They couldn’t hold on as TCU stormed back and won 43-42 in double overtime.

12. Oregon (5-1)

Week 6 ranking: 13

Week 7 result: The Ducks conveniently take their open week at the same time as UCLA to set up what could potentially be a massive Pac-12 clash in Eugene.

13. Syracuse (6-0)

Week 6 ranking: 17

Week 7 result: The Orange might actually be back. Syracuse made the Dome rock in a 24-9 win over North Carolina State.

14. Utah (5-2)

Week 6 ranking: 20

Week 7 result: The Utes, playing in the memory of two fallen teammates, rallied and won an instant classic over USC 43-42.

15. Wake Forest (5-1)

Week 6 ranking: 15

Week 7 result: The Demon Deacons are rolling after the close call against Liberty and the double-overtime loss to Clemson. The open week is followed by a home game against Boston College.

16. Kansas State (5-1)

Week 6 ranking: 16

Week 7 result: The Wildcats get an opportune open week. On deck is a matchup with TCU that could determine who has the inside track in the Big 12.

17. Penn State (5-1)

Week 6 ranking: 10

Week 7 result: The Nittany Lions were obliterated by Michigan at the Big House in a 41-17 setback.

18. Kentucky (5-2)

Week 6 ranking: 24

Week 7 result: The Wildcats ended a two-game losing skid with a strong defensive performance in a 27-17 win over Mississippi State.

19. Illinois (6-1)

Week 6 ranking: not ranked

Week 7 result: The Illini maintained its brand of stingy defense in a 26-14 win over Minnesota.

20. Cincinnati (5-1)

Week 6 ranking: 21

Week 7 result: The Bearcats took their off week as American play heats up with road contests against SMU and UCF looming.

21. Tulane (6-1)

Week 6 ranking: 22

Week 7 result: The Green Wave used a strong second half to pull away from South Florida for a 45-31 win.

22. Texas (5-2)

Week 6 ranking: not ranked

Week 7 result: The Longhorns had to hold on late for a 24-21 win over Iowa State.

23. North Carolina (6-1)

Week 6 ranking: not ranked

Week 7 result: The Tar Heels have won two straight on the road, with the latest coming in a thrilling 38-25 win at Duke. UNC has rebounded from its lone loss to Notre Dame with wins over Virginia Tech, Miami and the rival Blue Devils.

24. UCF (5-1)

Week 6 ranking: not ranked

Week 7 result: The Knights have recovered from a Week 2 loss to Louisville with four straight victories. They continued their winning ways with a 70-13 throttling of Temple.

25. North Carolina State (5-2)

Week 6 ranking: 14

Week 7 result: The Wolfpack lost for the second time in three games. A 10-point setback at Clemson on Oct. 1 was followed up with a 24-9 loss at Syracuse. Sandwiched in between was a two-point win over Florida State.

Dropped out

» Mississippi State (5-2)

Week 6 ranking: 18

Week 7 result: The Bulldogs are like fellow SEC team Texas A&M. One week, they look like a legit Top 25 team. The next, there is a struggle. Case in point came Saturday night as the offense sputtered in a 27-17 loss at Kentucky. Up next for Mississippi State? A trip to Tuscaloosa to play an Alabama team that’s smarting after a loss to Tennessee.

» Kansas (5-2)

Week 6 ranking: 19

Week 7 result: The Jayhawks couldn’t rally from a massive deficit in a 52-42 loss at Oklahoma.

» James Madison (5-1)

Week 6 ranking: 23

Week 7 result: The Dukes’ luck ran out as Georgia Southern’s Kyle Vantrease shredded them for 578 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 45-38 win.

» Coastal Carolina (6-1)

Week 6 ranking: 25

Week 7 result: The Chanticleers’ defense was pushed around in the second half of their 49-21 loss to Old Dominion.