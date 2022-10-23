Damien Sordelett's AP Top 25 ballot for Week 8

Kevin Brown, the ESPNU play-by-play announcer who called Liberty’s 41-14 bludgeoning of BYU at Williams Stadium, uttered these words once the clock struck triple zero and the fans were still flowing onto the field: “The Liberty Flames put college football on notice.”

The Flames certainly turned heads with a no-doubt triumph against a BYU team that spent several weeks earlier this season ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Liberty improved to 7-1 and added a marquee victory on its resume. So, what’s next?

For starters, I’m ranking the team I cover in my AP Top 25 ballot. No, it’s not because everyone and their mother tagged me on social media asking where I was ranking the Flames. Liberty has put together a resume that puts it into consideration to be voted in the top 25.

Since I do cover Liberty, I am breaking down why I’m voting for the Flames.

Ready to dive into it? Here we go.

Those who tuned into the nationally televised broadcast saw Liberty’s most complete performance of the season. It honestly showed what the potential is for the Flames when the offense is consistent and the defense continues playing at a high level.

Johnathan Bennett, who turned in the best outing of his career, was not the fourth-string quarterback during the summer, contrary to what many said Saturday. He was Charlie Brewer’s backup and played Saturday like he was in contention for the starting role during training camp.

Liberty continuously made BYU’s offense struggle to sustain drives, which shouldn’t come as a surprise based on how the Flames have played on that side of the ball. Liberty entered the day ranked first in the nation in takeaways, second in both sacks and tackles for a loss per game, and third in interceptions.

Now, Liberty’s schedule is what people point to in stating why the Flames shouldn’t be ranked. Well, let’s take a look.

• Liberty defeated Southern Miss on the road in four overtimes in the season opener. The Golden Eagles improved to 4-3 with a win over Texas State on Saturday.

• The Flames stymied UAB’s running attack over the final three quarters to improve to 2-0. The Blazers fell to 4-3 after a 20-17 loss Friday at Western Kentucky.

• Liberty came within a two-point try of beating Wake Forest in a 37-36 setback. The Demon Deacons were 13th in last week’s Top 25 poll and are now 6-1 after a 43-15 win over Boston College.

• Here is one of those games in which an inconsistent offense was an eyesore. Liberty needed a late touchdown drive led by Nate Hampton to outlast Akron 21-12. The Zips fell to 1-7 Saturday after a 33-27 loss at Kent State.

• The first win that wasn’t close came on the road Oct. 1 at Old Dominion. Bennett was nothing short of consistent in the second half to lead Liberty to a 38-24 win over the Monarchs. ODU is 3-4, with two wins coming over Virginia Tech and a previously undefeated Coastal Carolina.

• UMass luckily didn't lose during its off week. The Minutemen are 1-6. The Flames took care of the Minutemen two weeks ago 42-24.

• Gardner-Webb remained unbeaten in Big South Conference play with a 28-14 win at Charleston Southern on Saturday. The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-5 with losses to Liberty, Coastal Carolina and Marshall.

The Flames have played three teams that currently have winning records, BYU is now at .500 at 4-4, and they have beaten every team with a losing record.

If you’re able to win the games on your schedule and nearly beat a Power Five conference team that is ranked in the top 15, you enter the conversation to be ranked.

Want to see where I have Liberty ranked? You’ve got to scroll through my ballot.

1. Georgia (7-0)

Week 7 ranking: 1

Week 8 result: The Bulldogs were able to relax this weekend with their off week. Up next is the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party against Florida in Jacksonville.

2. Tennessee (7-0)

Week 7 ranking: 2

Week 8 result: The Volunteers sent the B team out in the fourth quarter. That’s the only reason Tennessee Martin scored twice over the final 15 minutes as Rocky Top celebrated a 65-24 win.

3. Ohio State (7-0)

Week 7 ranking: 3

Week 8 result: The Buckeyes repeatedly took advantage of Iowa’s inept offense in a 54-10 thrashing at the Horseshoe.

4. Michigan (7-0)

Week 7 ranking: 4

Week 8 result: The Wolverines took their off week and will host Michigan State.

5. Clemson (8-0)

Week 7 ranking:

Week 8 result: The Tigers turned the ball over four times and benched their starting quarterback. However, a 17-point fourth quarter was enough to rally for a 27-21 win over Syracuse.

6. Alabama (7-1)

Week 7 ranking: 6

Week 8 result: Mississippi State found out what select SEC teams have experienced in the Nick Saban era, and that’s how the Crimson Tide play after an in-season loss. Alabama rolled to a 30-6 win. The only reason it wasn’t a shutout was a 1-yard touchdown run as time expired.

7. TCU (7-0)

Week 7 ranking: 7

Week 8 result: The Horned Frogs’ defense came to life in the second half. They outscored Kansas State 21-0 to rally for a 38-28 win.

8. Oregon (6-1)

Week 7 ranking: 12

Week 8 result: Bo Nix threw five touchdown passes as the Ducks entered the chat for Pac-12 supremacy with a 45-30 win over UCLA.

9. USC (6-1)

Week 7 ranking: 10

Week 8 result: The Trojans’ off week comes after the emotional loss at Utah. They will travel to Tucson to play Arizona.

10. Oklahoma State (6-1)

Week 7 ranking: 11

Week 8 result: The Cowboys came up with stops and a pair of scores in the fourth quarter to outlast Texas 41-34.

11. Utah (5-2)

Week 7 ranking: 14

Week 8 result: The Utes get a break in their schedule before heading to Pullman to face Washington State in a Thursday night showdown.

12. Wake Forest (6-1)

Week 7 ranking: 15

Week 8 result: The Demon Deacons methodically obliterated Boston College 43-15.

13. UCLA (6-1)

Week 7 ranking: 9

Week 8 result: The Bruins were doomed by a second quarter as Oregon pulled away for a 45-30 win.

14. Ole Miss (7-1)

Week 7 ranking: 8

Week 8 result: The Rebels got off to a fast start, then the offense fizzled and the defense broke as LSU claimed a 45-20 win in Baton Rouge.

15. Penn State (6-1)

Week 7 ranking: 17

Week 8 result: The Nittany Lions recovered from last week’s loss to Michigan with a 45-17 thumping of Minnesota.

16. Syracuse (6-1)

Week 7 ranking: 13

Week 8 result: The Orange dominated for three quarters against Clemson. Then the Tigers took over in the fourth quarter as Syracuse suffered a 27-21 loss.

17. Kentucky (5-2)

Week 7 ranking: 18

Week 8 result: The Wildcats couldn’t have asked for a better time for the off week. Guess who’s up next? No, not Georgia. It’s the other team that is rolling in the SEC East. Tennessee.

18. Illinois (6-1)

Week 7 ranking: 19

Week 8 result: The Illini have been rolling defensively. Hopefully the off week doesn’t slow them down before heading to Lincoln to face Nebraska.

19. Cincinnati (6-1)

Week 7 ranking: 20

Week 8 result: The Bearcats had to hold on for dear life in the fourth quarter as SMU stormed back, but Cincinnati came out with a 29-27 win.

20. Tulane (7-1)

Week 7 ranking: 21

Week 8 result: There was a theme in the AAC this week. Ranked teams raced out to halftime leads and had to hold on. It wasn’t any different for the Green Wave, who held off Memphis 38-28.

21. Kansas State (5-2)

Week 7 ranking: 16

Week 8 result: The Wildcats had to go to their third quarterback in the second half, and it led to turnovers in a 38-28 loss.

22. Liberty (7-1)

Week 7 ranking: not ranked

Week 8 result: The Flames didn’t disappoint a record-setting crowd at Williams Stadium with a 41-14 win over BYU.

23. North Carolina (6-1)

Week 7 ranking: 23

Week 8 result: The Tar Heels take their off week before an intriguing showdown in Chapel Hill against Pittsburgh.

24. LSU (6-2)

Week 7 ranking: not ranked

Week 8 result: The Tigers overcame an early deficit and scored 28 second-half points to upset Ole Miss 45-20.

25. North Carolina State (5-2)

Week 7 ranking: 25

Week 8 result: The Wolfpack get their off week in preparation for hosting Virginia Tech on Thursday night. It will be N.C. State’s second game without quarterback Devin Leary, who is out for the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle.

Dropped out

» Texas (5-3)

Week 7 ranking: 22

Week 8 result: The Longhorns turned the ball over in the fourth quarter and blew a late lead as Oklahoma State rallied for a 41-34 win.

» UCF (5-2)

Week 7 ranking: 24

Week 8 result: The Knights were knocked out in the second quarter as East Carolina never relented in a 34-13 win.