Damien Sordelett's AP Top 25 ballot for Week 9

What does a beat writer do during an off weekend? Watch more football.

A heavy slate of games, including matchups featuring Top 25 teams, helped Saturday go by quickly without a game to cover.

There was no movement in the top nine of my Associated Press Top 25 ballot with teams either winning or enjoying a late off week before key conference games in an intriguing first weekend of November. After those top nine, it gets a bit murky with an assortment of outcomes shuffling how this week’s ballot looks.

Let’s first start with the two teams that dropped out of the ballot this week. Kentucky suffered its third loss in four games, the latest a blowout at the hands of Tennessee, and is out. Cincinnati had a close win last week before the Bearcats’ luck ran out in a loss at UCF.

UCF is one of two new teams in the top 25. The Knights came in at 25th, while Maryland makes its first appearance in my ballot at No. 24. The Terrapins’ losses have come to Michigan (by seven points) and Purdue (by two) and the analytics back up them being ranked.

Kansas State, with its 48-0 win over Oklahoma State, jumped seven spots to 14th. The Cowboys dropped eight spots in my ballot down to 18th.

For those wondering, Liberty remained 22nd in my ballot this week.

1. Georgia (8-0)

Week 8 ranking: 1

Week 9 result: Florida put a bit of a scare into the Bulldogs during the third quarter, but the nation’s top-ranked team responded with a pair of touchdowns to claim a 42-20 win.

2. Tennessee (8-0)

Week 8 ranking: 2

Week 9 result: Hendon Hooker and Jaylin Hyatt picked up where they left off against Alabama as the Volunteers scored the game’s final 37 points to throttle Kentucky 44-6.

3. Ohio State (8-0)

Week 8 ranking: 3

Week 9 result: J.T. Tuimoloau was a one-man wrecking crew and Penn State is going to have nightmares about the defensive end. Tuimoloau’s interception return for a touchdown capped the Buckeyes’ wild fourth quarter in a 44-31 win at Beaver Stadium.

4. Michigan (8-0)

Week 8 ranking: 4

Week 9 result: A postgame brawl in the tunnel was the only thing that could spoil the Wolverines’ 29-7 win over Michigan State.

5. Clemson (8-0)

Week 8 ranking: 5

Week 9 result: The Tigers enjoyed a late off week and will play at Notre Dame, which is coming off a rousing win at Syracuse..

6. Alabama (7-1)

Week 8 ranking: 6

Week 9 result: The Crimson Tide took their off week, which comes at an opportune time. They travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU in a matchup that will determine who has the inside track to winning the SEC West.

7. TCU (8-0)

Week 8 ranking: 7

Week 9 result: The Horned Frogs needed late scores to win at West Virginia 41-31.

8. Oregon (7-1)

Week 8 ranking: 8

Week 9 result: Bo Nix followed up his five-touchdown performance against UCLA with six more touchdowns in the Ducks’ 42-24 win at Cal.

9. USC (7-1)

Week 8 ranking: 9

Week 9 result: The Trojans needed every one of Caleb Williams’ five touchdown passes in a 45-37 shootout win at Arizona.

10. UCLA (7-1)

Week 8 ranking: 13

Week 9 result: The Bruins rebounded from a loss to Oregon by blowing out Stanford 38-13.

11. Utah (6-2)

Week 8 ranking: 11

Week 9 result: The Utes, without Cam Rising, were able to hold off Washington State on the road 21-17.

12. Ole Miss (8-1)

Week 8 ranking: 14

Week 9 result: The Rebels had to rally to take the lead, then held off a furious fourth-quarter charge to beat Texas A&M 31-28.

13. Illinois (7-1)

Week 8 ranking: 18

Week 9 result: The Illini have been rolling defensively. That trend continued in a 26-9 win at Nebraska.

14. Kansas State (6-2)

Week 8 ranking: 21

Week 9 result: The Wildcats rebounded from a 10-point loss to TCU with a 48-0 win over Oklahoma State.

15. LSU (6-2)

Week 8 ranking: 24

Week 9 result: The Tigers took their off week in preparation for the massive showdown in Baton Rouge with Alabama for supremacy in the SEC West.

16. North Carolina (7-1)

Week 8 ranking: 23

Week 9 result: The Tar Heels got a five-touchdown performance from Drake Maye in a 42-24 win over Pittsburgh.

17. Tulane (7-1)

Week 8 ranking: 20

Week 9 result: The Green Wave took their off week. They play at Tulsa with a chance to extend their lead in the American Athletic Conference standings.

18. Oklahoma State (6-2)

Week 8 ranking: 10

Week 9 result: The Cowboys were without quite a few key pieces, but that doesn’t excuse their performance in a 48-0 loss at Kansas State.

19. Wake Forest (6-2)

Week 8 ranking: 12

Week 9 result: A six-turnover third quarter doomed the Demon Deacons in a 48-21 loss at Louisville.

20. Penn State (6-2)

Week 8 ranking: 15

Week 9 result: The Nittany Lions had some life with a lead early in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State scored four touchdowns in a seven-minute stretch in a 44-31 loss.

21. Syracuse (6-2)

Week 8 ranking: 16

Week 9 result: Allowing a pick-6 on the first play from scrimmage set the wrong tone for the Orange, as Notre Dame went into the Dome and won 41-24.

22. Liberty (7-1)

Week 8 ranking: 22

Week 9 result: The Flames took their off week after an emotional win over BYU. Up next is another Power Five opponent in Arkansas down in Fayetteville.

23. North Carolina State (5-2)

Week 8 ranking: 25

Week 9 result: It wasn’t aesthetically pleasing for the Wolfpack. There was no offense in the first half and then early in the third quarter for the hosts, but they scored the final 19 points to defeat Virginia Tech 22-21.

24. Maryland (6-2)

Week 8 ranking: not ranked

Week 9 result: The Terrapins took a late off week before playing back-to-back road games against Wisconsin and Penn State.

25. UCF (7-2)

Week 8 ranking: not ranked

Week 9 result: The Knights used a 13-point fourth quarter to upset Cincinnati 25-21.

Dropped out

» Kentucky (5-3)

Week 8 ranking: 17

Week 9 result: The Wildcats surrendered the game’s final 37 points as they were absolutely demolished by Tennessee 44-6.

» Cincinnati (6-2)

Week 8 ranking: 19

Week 9 result: The Bearcats, who held off SMU last week, couldn’t find the same magic in a 25-21 loss at UCF.