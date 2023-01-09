Damien Sordelett's final AP Top 25 ballot for 2022-23 season

Did Georgia just score again?

It certainly feels like it. The Bulldogs were the top team in my preseason Associated Press Top 25 ballot and they will finish the 2022 campaign at the top following a dominating win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game in Los Angeles.

Georgia capped its second straight title with an unflinching performance in which it found very little resistance against the upstart Horned Frogs. The most dominating team throughout the season proved it Monday night.

TCU, despite losses in two of its last three games, finishes at No. 2 in my ballot. The Horned Frogs were one of three undefeated teams entering conference championship weekend, but fell from the ranks of the unbeaten when they lost in overtime to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game. No worries. A strong regular season got them into the CFP and they outlasted Michigan in a highly entertaining Fiesta Bowl. The lopsided loss to mighty Georgia wasn’t enough to drop TCU below No. 2.

The rest of the top 10 features Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee, Alabama, Penn State, Tulane, Washington and Southern Cal. The Wolverines and Buckeyes didn’t drop much (if at all) after each lost by one possession in the CFP semifinals to TCU and Georgia, respectively. Tennessee jumped Alabama after each won a New Year’s Six bowl game (Vols do own the head-to-head over the Crimson Tide). Tulane’s special season, capped by a thrilling Cotton Bowl win over USC, meant the Green Wave jumped all the way to eighth.

Some other notables in the ballot:

Oregon State moved ahead of Oregon and Clemson stayed ahead of Florida State thanks to their respective regular-season wins.

Troy, thanks to a win over UTSA in the Cure Bowl, jumped to 17th with a 12-win season.

Eleven-win UTSA remains in the ballot at 22nd.

New to the ballot are Pittsburgh (21st) Air Force (24th) and Fresno State (25th).

Dropped out were South Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina. The Gamecocks posted two impressive wins to end the regular season (over Tennessee and Clemson), but five losses don’t look good. For those wondering, no team with five losses is in this ballot.

1. Georgia (15-0)

Week 14 ranking: 1

Postseason result: The Bulldogs made it look easy to win their second straight national championship. They steamrolled TCU 65-7 in the national title game. The Bulldogs advanced to the national championship game thanks to a crazy fourth-quarter rally that capped a 42-41 win over Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.

2. TCU (13-2)

Week 14 ranking: 3

Postseason result: The Horned Frogs made a habit of overcoming second-half deficits during the regular season. Yeah, that didn’t happen in the national championship game as Georgia led by 31 points at halftime and cruised to a 65-7 win. The Horned Frogs had flipped the script in the Fiesta Bowl to reach the national title game. They raced out to a big lead and then had to hold on (a botched snap and a missed targeting call didn’t hurt, either) in a 51-45 win over Michigan.

3. Michigan (13-1)

Week 14 ranking: 2

Postseason result: The Wolverines’ second-half rally came up a botched snap (and missed targeting call) short in a 51-45 loss to TCU in a wildly entertaining Fiesta Bowl.

4. Ohio State (11-2)

Week 14 ranking: 4

Postseason result: The Buckeyes should have won the Peach Bowl. Should have. But they were unable to hold off Georgia in the fourth quarter, and then Noah Ruggles’ missed field goal as the ball dropped on 2023 cemented a 42-41 loss.

5. Tennessee (11-2)

Week 14 ranking: 7

Postseason result: The Volunteers, behind Joe Milton, used explosive plays to stun Clemson 31-14 in the orangest of Orange Bowls.

6. Alabama (11-2)

Week 14 ranking: 6

Postseason result: The Crimson Tide spotted Kansas State 10 points. Then Bryce Young took over with five touchdown passes in a 45-20 Sugar Bowl triumph.

7. Penn State (11-2)

Week 14 ranking: 10

Postseason result: Sean Clifford capped his career with the Nittany Lions in spectacular fashion as they rolled to a 35-21 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl.

8. Tulane (12-2)

Week 14 ranking: 14

Postseason result: The Green Wave’s roll continued as the Group of Five representative in the Cotton Bowl. They struck late to stun USC 46-45.

9. Washington (11-2)

Week 14 ranking: 11

Postseason result: Michael Pennix capped a stellar season with the Huskies with two more touchdown passes in a 27-20 win over Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

10. USC (11-3)

Week 14 ranking: 5

Postseason result: The Trojans’ one weakness — defense — came back to haunt them in a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl.

11. Oregon State (10-3)

Week 14 ranking: 15

Postseason result: The Beavers played early in the bowl season and made an impression with a 30-3 win over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl.

12. Oregon (10-3)

Week 14 ranking: 13

Postseason result: The Ducks needed an extra point bouncing off the upright to edge North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl.

13. Clemson (11-3)

Week 14 ranking: 8

Postseason result: The Tigers were missing some key pieces in the Orange Bowl. It showed as Tennessee rolled to a 31-14 win.

14. Florida State (10-3)

Week 14 ranking: 17

Postseason result: The Seminoles and Oklahoma exchanged haymakers in the fourth quarter and they were able to emerge with a 35-32 win in the Cheez-It Bowl.

15. Utah (10-4)

Week 14 ranking: 9

Postseason result: The Utes lost quarterback Cam Rising in the second half, which is when Penn State took over in a 35-21 win at the Rose Bowl.

16. Kansas State (10-4)

Week 14 ranking: 12

Postseason result: The Wildcats were spotted 10 points against Alabama. It didn’t matter. They couldn’t stop Bryce Young in a 45-20 loss in the Sugar Bowl.

17. Troy (12-2)

Week 14 ranking: 20

Postseason result: The Trojans won the only matchup between conference champions with an 18-12 win over UTSA in the Cure Bowl.

18. LSU (10-4)

Week 14 ranking: 18

Postseason result: The Tigers capped Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge with a 63-7 rout of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.

19. Notre Dame (9-4)

Week 14 ranking: 23

Postseason result: The Fighting Irish trailed by two touchdowns after the first quarter. They didn’t flinch in coming back to edge South Carolina 45-38 in the Gator Bowl.

20. Mississippi State (9-4)

Week 14 ranking: 24

Postseason result: Mike Leach would have been proud in the Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter rally that was capped by a wild scoop-and-score touchdown in a 19-10 win over Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

21. Pittsburgh (9-4)

Week 14 ranking: not ranked

Postseason result: The Panthers needed a late field goal to edge UCLA 37-35 in the Sun Bowl. They ended the season on a five-game winning streak.

22. UTSA (11-3)

Week 14 ranking: 19

Postseason result: The Roadrunners ran into an anvil that was Troy’s defense in an 18-12 loss in the Cure Bowl.

23. UCLA (9-4)

Week 14 ranking: 16

Postseason result: The Bruins missed several opportunities to put the game away, and that ultimately came back to bite them in a 37-35 loss to Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl.

24. Air Force (10-3)

Week 14 ranking: not ranked

Postseason result: The Falcons put together their most complete game of the season with a dominating running attack and stout defensive effort in a 30-15 win over Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl.

25. Fresno State (10-4)

Week 14 ranking: not ranked

Postseason result: Jake Haener kept doing Jake Haener things, Jordan Mims rushed for 209 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bulldogs clubbed Washington State 29-6 in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Dropped out

» South Alabama (10-3)

Week 14 ranking: 21

Postseason result: Austin Reed likely threw yet another touchdown pass as Western Kentucky’s offense was too much for the Cougars to handle in a 44-23 win in the New Orleans Bowl.

» South Carolina (8-5)

Week 14 ranking: 22

Week 14 result: The Gamecocks were on the wrong end of a record-setting Gator Bowl as Notre Dame emerged with a 45-38 win.

» North Carolina (9-5)

Week 14 ranking: 25

Postseason result: The Tar Heels lost on a doinked extra point as Oregon rallied to score a 28-27 win in the Holiday Bowl.