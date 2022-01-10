Damien Sordelett's final ballot in the AP Top 25

The team that appeared at the top of my half season voting in the Associated Press Top 25 college football season ends at the top when it’s all said and done.

Georgia put together a stellar fourth quarter by scoring the final three touchdowns to win the College Football Playoff national championship and end up No. 1 in my final ballot of the season.

The Bulldogs and Alabama entered the national championship game as my two choices for Nos. 1 and 2, and Georgia’s win slotted them at No. 1.

Alabama, with a win in the Cotton Bowl and the loss in the title game, comes in at No. 2.

I was one of three who had Cincinnati at No. 1 in the penultimate Top 25. The Bearcats accomplished something no other FBS team did this season – head into bowl season with an unblemished record. They weren’t able to keep an unblemished record with a 21-point loss to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl, but the spirited showing was enough to only drop them to third in this final ballot ahead of Michigan, which was easily handled by Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Ohio State did not have the services of 24 players in the Rose Bowl and rallied to win a thriller over Utah. The win moved the Buckeyes up to two spots to fifth and dropped the Utes only one spot to 10th.

Baylor and Oklahoma State won their bowl games to come in at sixth and seventh, respectively, while Notre Dame and Ole Miss remain in the top 10 despite bowl losses.

The middle part of the ballot is fairly explanatory. Teams like Oklahoma, Michigan State, Houston and Louisiana won, so they moved up. Pittsburgh, despite blowing a fourth-quarter lead in the Peach Bowl, remained ahead of Clemson in my ballot thanks to a head-to-head win in the regular season.

The bottom part of the ballot was interesting to piece together.

North Carolina State shouldn’t be penalized for UCLA electing not to play the Holiday Bowl three hours before kickoff, so the Wolfpack remained at No. 21.

Kentucky, Arkansas and San Diego State rejoined my ballot with bowl victories, while UTSA, Appalachian State and Iowa dropped out with losses.

The final team in my ballot came down to Arkansas and UTSA. The Roadrunners’ two losses late in the season looked far worse than Arkansas’ fourth setbacks. The Razorbacks played the nation’s hardest schedule and picked up another impressive victory in the Outback Bowl.

1. Georgia (14-1)

Bowl game results: Traeshon Holden’s pick-six in the final minute secured the national championship for the Bulldogs in a 33-18 win over Alabama; topped Michigan 34-11 in the Orange Bowl

Last ranking: 4

2. Alabama (13-2)

Bowl game results: The Tide’s reign ended

Defeated Cincinnati 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl

Last ranking: 2

3. Cincinnati (13-1)

Bowl game result: Fell to Alabama 27-6 in the Cotton Bowl

Last ranking: 1

4. Michigan (12-2)

Bowl game result: Lost to Georgia 34-11 in the Orange Bowl

Last ranking: 4

5. Ohio State (11-2)

Bowl game result: Won an instant classic over Utah, 48-45, in the Rose Bowl

Last week’s ranking: 7

6. Baylor (12-2)

Bowl game result: Delivered a stellar defensive performance in a 21-7 win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl

Last ranking: 6

7. Oklahoma State (12-2)

Bowl game result: The Cowboys stormed back to stun Notre Dame 37-35 in the Fiesta Bowl

Last ranking: 10

8. Notre Dame (11-2)

Bowl game result: Watched a 21-point lead evaporate in a two-point loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl

Last ranking: 5

9. Ole Miss (10-3)

Bowl game result: Matt Corral’s ankle injury derailed the Rebels’ offense in a 21-7 loss to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl

Last ranking: 8

10. Utah (10-4)

Bowl game result: An emotional season for the Utes ended in heartbreaking fashion with a 48-45 loss to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl

Last ranking: 9

11. Oklahoma (11-2)

Bowl game result: The Sooners enjoyed a stellar showing in the Alamo Bowl with a 47-32 triumph over Oregon

Last ranking: 13

12. Michigan State (11-2)

Bowl game result: The Spartans roared back with a 21-point fourth quarter to defeat Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl

Last ranking: 14

13. Houston (12-2)

Bowl game result: A late touchdown lifted the Cougars to a 17-13 win over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl

Last ranking: 16

14. Louisiana (13-1)

Bowl game result: The Ragin’ Cajuns used a dominating fourth quarter to dominate Marshall 36-21 in the New Orleans Bowl

Last ranking: 17

15. Pittsburgh (11-3)

Bowl game result: Blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead in a 31-21 loss to Michigan State in the Peach Bowl

Last ranking: 11

16. Clemson (10-3)

Bowl game result: A wild pick-six highlighted the Tigers’ 20-13 win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl

Last ranking: 18

17. Wake Forest (11-3)

Bowl game result: The Demon Deacons dominated Rutgers in a 38-10 win in the Gator Bowl

Last ranking: 19

18. BYU (10-3)

Bowl game result: Lost a 31-28 thriller to UAB in the Independence Bowl

Last ranking: 12

19. Oregon (10-4)

This week’s result: The Ducks’ defense failed to show up in the second and third quarters of a 47-32 loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl

Last ranking: 15

20. Purdue (9-4)

This week’s result: A controversial fourth-down stop allowed the Boilermakers to claim a 48-45 overtime win over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl

Last ranking: 22

21. North Carolina State (9-3)

This week’s result: The Wolfpack had their Holiday Bowl experience ruined by UCLA opting out three hours prior to kickoff

Last ranking: 21

22. Utah State (11-3)

Bowl game result: Defeated Oregon State 24-13 in the LA Bowl

Last ranking: 24

23. Kentucky (10-3)

Bowl game result: Edged Iowa, 20-17, in a thrilling Citrus Bowl

Last ranking: not ranked

24. Arkansas (9-4)

Bowl game result: Defeated Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl

Last ranking: not ranked

25. San Diego State (12-2)

Bowl game result: Had no issues defeated UTSA 38-24 in the Frisco Bowl

Last ranking: not ranked

Dropped out

» UTSA (12-2)

Bowl game result: Fell to San Diego State, 38-24, in Frisco Bowl

Last ranking: 20

» Appalachian State (10-4)

Bowl game result: The Mountaineers couldn’t stop Bailey Zappe in a 59-38 loss to Western Kentucky in the Boca Raton Bowl

Last ranking: 23

» Iowa (10-4)

Bowl game result: Fell in the final minute to Kentucky, 20-17, in the Citrus Bowl

Last ranking: 25

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.