Damien Sordelett's preseason AP Top 25 ballot

Picking the team to top a preseason Associated Press Top 25 ballot usually is a crapshoot. Go with the reigning national champion? That seems like a safe bet. Or what about rolling the dice and putting the team (or teams) everyone will be chasing throughout the season? No one would bat an eye.

This is the first time I’m submitting a preseason AP Top 25 ballot. I’ve done twice in the past for the STATS FCS poll when Liberty was in the subdivision, and I voted for North Dakota State (2016) and James Madison (2017) as the preseason No. 1 following their respective national championships.

You may have already guessed it, if it hasn’t been given away yet. Georgia tops my AP Top 25 preseason poll. Sure, the Bulldogs lost a ton of production on the defensive side in the NFL Draft, but until a team knocks the reigning national champions from their throne, they will remain at No. 1. Stetson Bennett returns at quarterback, and tight end Brock Bowers is one of the top players at his position. The defense will be led by Jalen Carter in the trenches.

Alabama will likely be the top-ranked team in the nation when the poll is released at noon Monday. The Crimson Tide return last season’s Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Bryce Young and arguably the nation’s top defensive player in linebacker Will Anderson Jr. The Tide will fill the voids lost in the NFL Draft, and they are expected to contend for yet another SEC title.

The third team to consider for the top spot is Ohio State, and the Buckeyes certainly caught my attention in last season’s Rose Bowl by winning a thrilling contest over Utah without the services of 24 players. CJ Stroud emerged as a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender, and wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba will likely be a Biletnikoff Award contender. Don’t be shocked if running back TreVeyon Henderson, a Hopewell High product, produces yet another All-America caliber season.

The rest of the ballot features plenty of mainstays in recent seasons. Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Utah, Oklahoma, Michigan State and Texas A&M round out my top 10. (Got to think the Aggies will put it together this season, right?)

I initially had Wake Forest at No. 12, but the Sam Hartman news led me to dropping them to 15th. The Demon Deacons have too many returning pieces from a spectacular 2021 team to drop them further.

I have USC, a four-win team in 2021, at 16th. Yes, I’m buying stock in Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison. (I'll be able to sell if things don't go well?)

The last team I’ll address is Fresno State at 24th. Jake Haener is coming off throwing for nearly 4,100 yards and 33 touchdowns, and he has the pieces around him to help the Bulldogs duplicate a 10-win season from a year ago.

This preseason ballot includes last season’s records for each team and where I had them ranked in the final ballot of the 2021-22 season.

1. Georgia (14-1)

Last season’s final ranking: 1

2. Alabama (13-2)

Last season’s final ranking: 2

3. Ohio State (11-2)

Last season’s final ranking: 5

4. Clemson (10-3)

Last season’s final ranking: 16

5. Michigan (12-2)

Last season’s final ranking: 4

6. Notre Dame (11-2)

Last season’s final ranking: 8

7. Utah (10-4)

Last season’s final ranking: 10

8. Oklahoma (11-2)

Last season’s final ranking: 11

9. Michigan State (11-2)

Last season’s final raking: 12

10. Texas A&M (8-4)

Last season’s final ranking: not ranked

11. Oklahoma State (12-2)

Last season’s final ranking: 7

12. Baylor (12-2)

Last season’s final ranking: 6

13. Oregon (10-4)

Last season’s final ranking: 19

14. Ole Miss (10-3)

Last season’s final ranking: 9

15. Wake Forest (11-3)

Last season’s final ranking: 17

16. USC (4-8)

Last season’s final ranking: not ranked

17. North Carolina State (9-3)

Last season’s final ranking: 21

18. Cincinnati (13-1)

Last season’s final ranking: 3

19. Houston (12-2)

Last season’s final ranking: 13

20. Pittsburgh (11-3)

Last season’s final ranking: 15

21. BYU (10-3)

Last season’s final ranking: 18

22. Arkansas (9-4)

Last season’s final ranking: 24

23. Kentucky (10-3)

Last season’s final ranking: 23

24. Fresno State (10-3)

Last season’s final ranking: not ranked

25. Wisconsin (9-4)

Last season’s final ranking: not ranked