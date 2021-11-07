 Skip to main content
Damien Sordelett's Week 10 ballot in the AP Top 25
Damien Sordelett's Week 10 ballot in the AP Top 25

Liberty Mississippi Football

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral (2) runs for short yardage as Liberty linebacker Ahmad Walker (34) attempts to tackle him, during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

 Rogelio V. Solis

Hello, Purdue.

The three-loss Boilermakers boast something no other team has done this season — beat two teams when they are ranked in the top five of the AP Top 25 poll. The first was over then-No. 2 Iowa. The win Saturday? It came over Michigan State, which had a letdown after the previous week’s dramatic win over rival Michigan that vaulted the Spartans up to fifth in the poll.

That means Purdue moves into my ballot this week and makes a dramatic entrance at No. 19.

The Boilermakers have lost twice in Big Ten Conference play and once to a really good Notre Dame team. One of those league losses came to Minnesota, which was ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings despite a loss to Bowling Green. Yes, Bowling Green.

Georgia remains at No. 1 with another resounding win. Cincinnati stays at No. 2 thanks to four stops inside the 5 against Tulsa. Oklahoma didn’t have to sweat the off week, while Bryant-Denny Stadium was unusually quiet in a nail-biting six-point win over LSU.

The Spartans’ flat performance dropped them from fifth to ninth in my ballot, with Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and Oklahoma State moving up.

I considered keeping Michigan State ahead of Michigan based on the head-to-head result, but the Wolverines took care of business against Indiana.

The highlights of the rest of the ballot: Wake Forest dropped two spots in a three-point shootout loss at North Carolina in a nonconference game; Ole Miss and UTSA each climbed four spots; Baylor dropped six spots after a two-point loss at TCU; and Auburn dropped eight spots after putting up only three points in a loss at Texas A&M.

North Carolina State enters the ballot after a win at Florida State, and Wisconsin is at 26th in the “others receiving votes” in my ballot.

Kentucky and SMU are both out. The Wildcats lost their third straight and the Mustangs dropped their second consecutive game.

The ballot: 

1. Georgia (9-0)

This week’s result: Routed Missouri 43-6

Last week’s ranking: 1

2. Cincinnati (9-0)

This week’s result: Edged Tulsa 28-20

Last week’s ranking: 2

3. Oklahoma (9-0)

This week’s result: off

Last week’s ranking: 3

4. Alabama (8-1)

This week’s result: The Crimson Tide held their collective breaths in a 20-14 win over LSU

Last week’s ranking: 4

5. Ohio State (7-1)

This week’s result: Took advantage of Nebraska miscues in a 26-17 win

Last week’s ranking: 6

6. Oregon (8-1)

This week’s result: The Ducks had fun in the rain with a 26-16 win at Washington

Last week’s ranking: 7

7. Michigan (8-1)

This week’s result: No worries in a 29-7 win over Indiana

Last week’s ranking: 8

8. Oklahoma State (8-1)

This week’s result: The country roads took the Cowboys to a 24-3 win at West Virginia

Last week’s ranking: 9

9. Michigan State (8-1)

This week’s result: Came out flat in a 40-29 loss to Purdue

Last week’s ranking: 5

10. Notre Dame (8-1)

This week’s result: Made quick work of Navy, 34-6

Last week’s ranking: 11

11. Texas A&M (7-2)

This week’s result: Clobbered Texas A&M 20-3

Last week’s ranking: 12

12. Wake Forest (8-1)

This week’s result: The nonconference slobberknocker against North Carolina (yes, you read that right) ended in the Tar Heels’ 58-55 win

Last week’s ranking: 10

13. Ole Miss (7-2)

This week’s result: Took advantage of Liberty’s first-half miscues for a 27-14 win

Last week’s ranking: 17

14. UTSA (9-0)

This week’s result: Went into the Sun Bowl and throttled UTEP 44-23

Last week’s ranking: 18

15. BYU (8-2)

This week’s result: The Cougars had no trouble with the FCS team on their schedule in a 59-14 blowout of Idaho State

Last week’s ranking: 16

16. Coastal Carolina (8-1)

This week’s result: No Grayson McCall? No troubles for the Chanticleers in a 28-8 win at Georgia Southern

Last week’s ranking: 15

17. Houston (8-1)

This week’s result: Cougars roared in the third quarter of 54-42 win at South Florida

Last week’s ranking: 19

18. Pittsburgh (7-2)

This week’s result: Rebounded with a 54-29 stomping of Duke

Last week’s ranking: 21

19. Purdue (6-3)

This week’s result: Knocked Michigan State from the ranks of the unbeatens with a 40-29 win in West Lafayette

Last week’s ranking: not ranked

20. Baylor (7-2)

This week’s result: Fell in a 30-28 thriller at TCU

Last week’s ranking: 14

21. Auburn (6-3)

This week’s result: Showed no offense in a 20-3 loss at Texas A&M

Last week’s ranking: 13

22. Louisiana (8-1)

This week’s result: Held off Georgia State 21-17

Last week’s ranking: 22

23. San Diego State (8-1)

This week’s result: Enjoyed Honolulu with a 17-10 win over Hawaii

Last week’s ranking: 24

24. Appalachian State (7-2)

This week’s result: Crushed Arkansas State 48-14

Last week’s ranking: 25

25. North Carolina State (7-2)

This week’s result: Raced out to a big lead and won at Florida State 28-14

Last week’s ranking: not ranked

Dropped out

» Kentucky (6-3)

This week’s result: Hendon Hooker threw four TD passes and had only five incompletions in Tennessee’s 45-42 win over the Wildcats

Last week’s ranking: 20

» SMU (7-2)

This week’s result: Lost at Memphis 28-25

Last week’s ranking: 23

