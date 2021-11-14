 Skip to main content
Damien Sordelett's Week 11 ballot in the AP Top 25
Baylor Football

Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton celebrates after hauling in a touchdown pass in front of Oklahoma defensive back Key Lawrence in the second quarter.

 Ernesto Garcia, Tribune-Herald

It was fun spending a Saturday on the sofa watching college football as Liberty enjoyed its off week rather late in the season. And boy, was it a wild day for the sport.

Sure, I was enamored with Samford’s upset bid at Florida for a bit, but flipping through the channels allowed me to see high-scoring shootouts (should expect that with Wake Forest on a weekly basis), near-upset victories (we all saw you, Southern Miss), and ranked teams getting hammered in league play.

That meant a shift in the ballot that was submitted this morning.

Georgia remains the clear-cut No. 1 with a dominating second half at Tennessee. Cincinnati remained at No. 2 and Alabama moved up to No. 3 with its eight-touchdown win over New Mexico State. Thought about rewarding the Tide with such a big win, but the Aggies have been a mainstay in Ryan McGee’s Bottom 10 since 2018 when they were cast into purgatory (a.k.a, FBS independent).

Oklahoma did not look good in a 13-point loss at Baylor, and that meant the Sooners were going to drop in the ballot. Factoring in their struggles in some victories and one-loss teams playing significantly better, Oklahoma dropped from No. 3 to No. 13.

Essentially the top 10 of my ballot featured teams moving up one spot each to account for Oklahoma’s fall, while Ole Miss jumped to 10th. I moved Baylor up from 20th to 11th with the home win over the Sooners.

The Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana moved up to 18th in my ballot, thanks to Texas A&M losing to Ole Miss and dropping to 19th.

Iowa, Utah, Wisconsin and Arkansas moved into my ballot. I had the Hawkeyes out after their back-to-back losses in which they scored a grand total of 14 points, but they have certainly turned the corner.

Dropping out of the ballot this week are Coastal Carolina (sorry, Chanticleers, it was a good run), Purdue, Auburn and North Carolina State. I went from having Purdue unranked to 19th to back to being unranked in the span of three ballots.

The ballot:

1. Georgia (10-0)

This week’s result: Broke open an interesting first half with a 41-17 win at Tennessee

Last week’s ranking: 1

2. Cincinnati (10-0)

This week’s result: Went on the road and stomped South Florida 45-28

Last week’s ranking: 2

3. Alabama (9-1)

This week’s result: Scored the final eight touchdowns in a 59-3 obliteration of New Mexico State

Last week’s ranking: 4

4. Ohio State (9-1)

This week’s result: Made sure Purdue didn’t find any more magic against a top five team with a 59-31 rout

Last week’s ranking: 5

5. Oregon (9-1)

This week’s result: Pulled away in the second half for a 38-24 win over Washington State

Last week’s ranking: 6

6. Michigan (9-1)

This week’s result: Went into Happy Valley and escaped with a 21-17 win

Last week’s ranking: 7

7. Oklahoma State (9-1)

This week’s result: The Cowboys wrangled some Horned Frogs in a 63-17 win

Last week’s ranking: 8

8. Michigan State (9-1)

This week’s result: The Spartans didn’t have any troubles hammering Maryland 40-21

Last week’s ranking: 9

9. Notre Dame (9-1)

This week’s result: The Irish went into Hooville and dominated Virginia 28-3

Last week’s ranking: 10

10. Ole Miss (8-2)

This week’s result: Held a second straight opponent to less than 20 points in a 29-19 win over Texas A&M

Last week’s ranking: 13

11. Baylor (8-2)

This week’s result: Dominated Oklahoma 27-14

Last week’s ranking: 20

12. Wake Forest (9-1)

This week’s result: The Demon Deacons’ defense has disappeared, but the offense made up for it in a 45-42 win over N.C. State

Last week’s ranking: 12

13. Oklahoma (9-1)

This week’s result: Lacked any sort of offensive firepower in a 27-14 loss at Baylor

Last week’s ranking: 3

14. UTSA (10-0)

This week’s result: Scored the final 10 points in the Alamodome to beat Southern Miss 27-17

Last week’s ranking: 14

15. BYU (8-2)

This week’s result: Off

Last week’s ranking: 15

16. Houston (9-1)

This week’s result: The Cougars pounced and feasted on the Temple Owls 37-8

Last week’s ranking: 17

17. Pittsburgh (8-2)

This week’s result: Blew a 16-point halftime lead but won 30-23 in overtime over North Carolina

Last week’s ranking: 18

18. Louisiana (9-1)

This week’s result: The Ragin’ Cajuns guaranteed they will be ranked when they visit Lynchburg by winning 35-21 at Troy

Last week’s ranking: 22

19. Texas A&M (7-3)

This week’s result: Couldn’t do much against Ole Miss’ defense in a 29-19 loss

Last week’s ranking: 11

20. Appalachian State (8-2)

This week’s result: Hammered South Alabama 31-7

Last week’s ranking: 24

21. Iowa (8-2)

This week’s result: Edged Minnesota 27-22

Last week’s ranking: not ranked

22. Utah (7-3)

This week’s result: Had to sweat out a 38-29 win at one-win Arizona

Last week’s ranking: not ranked

23. San Diego State (9-1)

This week’s result: The Aztecs’ defense came up with a big stop to preserve a 23-21 win over Nevada

Last week’s ranking: 23

24. Wisconsin (7-3)

This week’s result: Did all of its damage in the second and third quarters of a 35-7 win over Northwestern

Last week’s ranking: not ranked

25. Arkansas (7-3)

This week’s result: Went into Baton Rouge and edged LSU in overtime 16-13

Last week’s ranking: not ranked

Dropped out

» Coastal Carolina (8-2)

This week’s result: Lost at home to Georgia State 42-40

Last week’s ranking: 16

» Purdue (6-4)

This week’s result: Didn’t have the magic against a top five team this week in a 59-31 loss at Ohio State

Last week’s ranking: 19

» Auburn (6-4)

This week’s result: Completely fell apart in a 43-34 loss to Mississippi State

Last week’s ranking: 21

» North Carolina State (7-3)

This week’s result: Lost a thriller in Winston-Salem, 45-42, to Wake Forest

Last week’s ranking: 25

