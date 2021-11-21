Damien Sordelett's Week 12 ballot in the AP Top 25

A lopsided Saturday certainly turned this ballot for the Associated Press Top 25 poll on its head.
Literally and figuratively.
Ohio State jumped to No. 3 in my ballot with a seven-touchdown rout of Michigan State, which went freefalling in the ballot after looking listless in the top-10 showdown. The Spartans dropped from eighth to 16th in my ballot.
The other team that went spiraling down was Oregon. Its 38-7 loss to Utah dropped the Dukes from fifth to 14th.
Why a drop of nine spots? Oregon’s other loss came Oct. 2 at Stanford. The Cardinal were 3-2 at the time. However, Stanford has looked absolutely atrocious ever since with six consecutive losses, including a 52-7 setback to Utah earlier this month.
Speaking of Utah, the Utes moved up to 13th in my ballot with the impressive win.
Utah has lost to BYU, San Diego State and Oregon State this season. The loss to the Beavers is the biggest head scratcher of them all.
The Utes came in behind BYU in this ballot.
Wake Forest dropped seven spots following a 21-point loss at Clemson, and the Tigers enter the poll with an impressive win.
Consider this: Clemson’s three losses are to Georgia, North Carolina State and Pittsburgh.
The Wolfpack are ranked by most voters, and they are at 26th in this ballot.
1. Georgia (11-0)
This week’s result: The shocker was Georgia actually allowed a touchdown in a 56-7 beatdown of Charleston Southern
Last week’s ranking: 1
2. Cincinnati (11-0)
This week’s result: So about those close wins? The Bearcats battered SMU 48-14.
Last week’s ranking: 2
3. Ohio State (10-1)
This week’s result: Decimated Michigan State 56-7
Last week’s ranking: 4
4. Alabama (10-1)
This week’s result: Needed Bryce Young’s historic performance to edge Arkansas 42-35
Last week’s ranking: 3
5. Michigan (10-1)
This week’s result: Went to College Park and blasted Maryland 59-18
Last week’s ranking: 6
6. Notre Dame (10-1)
This week’s result: Made a ramblin’ wreck of Georgia Tech in a 55-0 win
Last week’s ranking: 9
7. Oklahoma State (10-1)
This week’s result: Traveled to Lubbock and recorded a 23-0 shutout of Texas Tech
Last week’s ranking: 7
8. Ole Miss (9-2)
This week’s result: Defeated Vanderbilt 31-17
Last week’s ranking: 10
9. Baylor (9-2)
This week’s result: A trip to Manhattan ended with a 20-10 win at Kansas State
Last week’s ranking: 11
10. Oklahoma (9-2)
This week’s result: Outlasted Iowa State 28-21
Last week’s ranking: 13
11. UTSA (11-0)
This week’s result: Outlasted upset-minded UAB 34-31
Last week’s ranking: 14
12. BYU (9-2)
This week’s result: Held Georgia Southern scoreless in the second half of 34-17 win at Georgia Southern
Last week’s ranking: 15
13. Utah (8-3)
This week’s result: The Utes made the Dukes look weak in a 38-7 win over Oregon
Last week’s ranking: 22
14. Oregon (9-2)
This week’s result: Suffered the worst loss as a top-five team in school history with a 38-7 loss at Utah
Last week’s ranking: 5
15. Houston (10-1)
This week’s result: A 21-point second quarter allowed the Cougars to throttle Memphis 31-13
Last week’s ranking: 16
16. Michigan State (9-2)
This week’s result: Was knocked out on the game’s opening drive and never recovered in a 56-7 loss at Ohio State
Last week’s ranking: 8
17. Pittsburgh (9-2)
This week’s result: No surprise here. The Panthers defeated Virginia in a 48-38 shootout
Last week’s ranking: 17
18. Louisiana (10-1)
This week’s result: Ended Liberty’s 15-game home winning streak with a 42-21 win
Last week’s ranking: 18
19. Wake Forest (9-2)
This week’s result: The Demon Deacons’ defensive inconsistencies were exposed in a 48-27 loss at Clemson
Last week’s ranking: 12
20. Texas A&M (8-3)
This week’s result: Had no issues with FCS Prairie View A&M 52-3
Last week’s ranking: 19
21. Appalachian State (9-2)
This week’s result: Secured the Sun Belt East Division with a 45-7 thrashing at Troy
Last week’s ranking: 20
22. Iowa (9-2)
This week’s result: The Hawkeyes flew to a 33-23 win over Illinois
Last week’s ranking: 21
23. San Diego State (10-1)
This week’s result: The Aztecs went to Sin City and outlasted UNLV 28-20
Last week’s ranking: 23
24. Wisconsin (8-3)
This week’s result: Held off Nebraska 35-28