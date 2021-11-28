Damien Sordelett's Week 13 ballot in the AP Top 25

Remember those Looney Tunes episodes where Wile E. Coyote’s mission was to catch the Road Runner and eat him? Those always ended in spectacular, slapstick fashion. Like falling off a high cliff. Having an anvil fall on him. Or Acme explosives blowing up in his face.
The coyote never completed its mission. If he did, it would have looked like what happened Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
UTSA’s chance at an undefeated season had an anvil dropped on it. North Texas, on a rain-soaked Saturday, clobbered the Roadrunners 45-23.
That means UTSA will drop, like an anvil off a high cliff, through this week’s AP Top 25 ballot.
I had the Road Runners at 11th last week. What does a loss to a six-loss team do to their standing? It means they drop 14 spots to 25th. There was a thought to drop them out completely, but an 11-win season that features wins over Illinois and five other bowl eligible teams (Middle Tennessee, Memphis, Western Kentucky, UTEP and UAB) doesn’t necessitate a drop completely out of the ballot.
Georgia and Cincinnati remain 1-2 in the ballot, while Michigan moves into third with its convincing win over Ohio State.
Alabama, thanks to its four-overtime win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl, remains at fourth.
Notre Dame and Oklahoma State each moved up one spot with victories, while Ohio State dropped from third to seventh following the 15-point loss to Michigan.
Most of the poll remained the same. Oklahoma’s four-point loss in Bedlam only resulted in a one-spot drop.
North Carolina State and Purdue rejoined the ballot, while Texas A&M and Wisconsin both dropped out.
1. Georgia (12-0)
This week’s result: What else is new? The Bulldogs obliterated Georgia Tech 45-0
Last week’s ranking: 1
2. Cincinnati (12-0)
This week’s result: Closed the regular season with an impressive 35-13 road win at East Carolina
Last week’s ranking: 2
3. Michigan (11-1)
This week’s result: Finally beat Ohio State with a 42-27 win in Ann Arbor
Last week’s ranking: 5
4. Alabama (11-1)
This week’s result: Fittingly, the first Iron Bowl to go to overtime went into the two-point conversion periods in a 24-22 Alabama win
Last week’s ranking: 4
5. Notre Dame (11-1)
This week’s result: Closed the regular season with a 45-14 win at Stanford
Last week’s ranking: 6
6. Oklahoma State (11-1)
This week’s result: Bedlam lived up to its name as the Cowboys edged Oklahoma 37-33
Last week’s ranking: 7
7. Ohio State (10-2)
This week’s result: Couldn’t stop the run in a 42-27 loss at Michigan
Last week’s ranking: 3
8. Ole Miss (10-2)
This week’s result: Enjoyed Thanksgiving evening with a 31-21 win in the Egg Bowl
Last week’s ranking: 8
9. Baylor (10-2)
This week’s result: Outlasted Texas Texas 27-24
Last week’s ranking: 9
10. BYU (10-2)
This week’s result: Went to Southern Cal and outlasted the Trojans 35-31
Last week’s ranking: 12
11. Oklahoma (10-2)
This week’s result: Had a fantastic third quarter at Oklahoma State. Then Bedlam struck in a 37-33 loss to the Cowboys
Last week’s ranking: 10
12. Utah (9-3)
This week’s result: Overcame some sloppy special teams play in a 28-13 win over Colorado
Last week’s ranking: 13
13. Oregon (10-2)
This week’s result: Won the Civil War with a 38-29 win over Oregon State
Last week’s ranking: 14
14. Houston (11-1)
This week’s result: The only upset was the Cougars were unable to cover the 32.5-point spread in a 45-17 win at UConn
Last week’s ranking: 15
15. Michigan State (10-2)
This week’s result: Held off Penn State 30-27
Last week’s ranking: 16
16. Pittsburgh (10-2)
This week’s result: Escaped the Carrier Dome with a 31-14 win
Last week’s ranking: 17
17. Wake Forest (10-2)
This week’s result: Showed some defense in a 41-10 win at Boston College
Last week’s ranking: 19
18. Iowa (10-2)
This week’s result: Outlasted Nebraska 28-21 in Lincoln
Last week’s ranking: 22
19. Clemson (9-3)
This week’s result: Destroyed South Carolina 30-0 in Columbia
Last week’s ranking: 25
20. Louisiana (11-1)
This week’s result: It wasn’t pretty, but the Ragin’ Cajuns edged rival Louisiana-Monroe 21-16
Last week’s ranking: 18
21. Appalachian State (10-2)
This week’s result: The Mountaineers are heading to the Sun Belt title game with momentum following a 27-3 win over Georgia Southern
Last week’s ranking: 21
22. San Diego State (11-1)
This week’s result: Secured a berth in the Mountain West title game with a 27-16 win over Boise State
Last week’s ranking: 23
23. North Carolina State (9-3)
This week’s result: Had the craziest comeback win of the weekend in a 34-30 win over North Carolina
Last week’s ranking: not ranked
24. Purdue (8-4)
This week’s result: The Boilermakers took back the Old Oaken Bucket with a 44-7 win over Indiana
Last week’s ranking: not ranked
25. UTSA (11-1)
This week’s result: The dream of an undefeated season went up in smoke as North Texas battered the Roadrunners 45-23
Last week’s ranking: 11
Dropped out
» Texas A&M (8-4)
This week’s result: Surrendered the game-winning touchdown with 20 seconds left in a 27-24 loss at LSU
Last week’s ranking: 20
» Wisconsin (8-4)
This week’s result: Lost the Axe in a 23-13 loss at Minnesota
Last week’s ranking: 24