Damien Sordelett's Week 8 ballot in the AP Top 25

Put me in, coach. I’m ready to play.
There is a new face among the Associated Press Top 25 pollsters for this college football season.
How did we get here, you ask? A voter in the state left his post (and the industry, for that matter), and that opened the door for a new pair of eyes to join the fray of determining the best 25 teams in college football. Yours truly was selected to cast his ballot on a weekly basis.
I’ve voted in the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll before, and this is the first time I’ll be submitting a ballot for football.
So, let’s get into it.
For starters, I’m not going off the most recent ballot of the previous pollster. Since I’m joining midseason, I elected to go off last week’s Top 25 poll and start from there.
The easiest thing was keeping Georgia at No. 1 thanks to the off week. The Bulldogs have been the best team in the nation and there hasn’t been a close second.
Speaking of second, Cincinnati is slotted there after holding off Navy in Annapolis. Facing off against a service academy is always difficult, and the Bearcats aren’t penalized for the seven-point win.
Where things get interesting are the two top 10 teams that lost — Penn State and Oklahoma State.
Penn State’s nine-overtime loss to Illinois was difficult to watch, while OSU honestly got hosed on a video review that determined Iowa State made a fourth-down stop.
I only dropped Oklahoma State one spot, while Penn State fell from No. 7 to No. 14 in my ballot.
The next team I’ll get to is Coastal Carolina, and Liberty fans still have strong opinions about the Chanticleers being ranked at the beginning of the season while the Flames were only receiving votes. (You know, Liberty did beat Coastal in last season’s Cure Bowl.)
Coastal lost on the road in one of the week’s best games at Appalachian State. That is called a good loss since the Mountaineers’ two losses are to ACC program Miami and Sun Belt Conference contender Louisiana. (That loss to the Hurricanes looks better after Miami edged No. 18 North Carolina State Saturday night.) So Coastal only dropped three spots in my ballot.
There were two teams that I dropped out of the Top 25 — N.C. State and Purdue. The Wolfpack and Boilermakers were replaced with Iowa State and BYU.
Here is the ballot:
1. Georgia (7-0)
This week’s result: Off
Last week’s ranking: 1
2. Cincinnati (7-0)
This week’s result: Escaped Annapolis with a 27-20 win over Navy
Last week’s ranking: 2
3. Oklahoma (8-0)
This week’s result: Rallied in the second half to win at Kansas, 35-23
Last week’s ranking: 3
4. Alabama (7-1)
This week’s result: Rode the right arm and legs of Bryce Young to a 52-24 win over Tennessee
Last week’s ranking: 4
5. Ohio State (6-1)
This week’s result: Battered Indiana in Bloomington, 54-7
Last week’s ranking: 5
6. Michigan (7-0)
This week’s result: Hammered Northwestern 33-7
Last week’s ranking: 6
7. Michigan State (7-0)
This week’s result: Off
Last week’s ranking: 9
8. Oregon (6-1)
This week’s result: Edged UCLA 34-31 in the Rose Bowl
Last week’s ranking: 10
9. Oklahoma State (6-1)
This week’s result: Lost a thriller in Ames 24-21 to Iowa State
Last week’s ranking: 8
10. Ole Miss (6-1)
This week’s result: Those powder blue jerseys didn’t look “sissy” in a 31-17 win over LSU
Last week’s ranking: 12
11. Iowa (6-1)
This week’s result: Off
Last week’s ranking: 11
12. Notre Dame (6-1)
This week’s result: Had no problems in a 31-16 win over Southern Cal
Last week’s ranking: 13
13. Wake Forest (7-0)
This week’s result: Obliterated the over/under with an entertaining 70-56 win at Army
Last week’s ranking: 16
14. Penn State (5-2)
This week’s result: Fell to Illinois 20-18 in a 9-overtime game that felt like a death by 1,000 cuts
Last week’s ranking: 7
15. Kentucky (6-1)
This week’s result: Off
Last week’s ranking: 15
16. Texas A&M (6-2)
This week’s result: Took the game out of South Carolina 44-14
Last week’s ranking: 17
17. Coastal Carolina (6-1)
This week’s result: Lost at Appalachian State 30-27 in the game of the week
Last week’s ranking: 14
18. Auburn (5-2)
This week’s result: Off
Last week’s ranking: 19
19. Pittsburgh (6-1)
This week’s result: Proved it is for real with a 27-17 win over Clemson
Last week’s ranking: 23
20. Baylor (6-1)
This week’s result: Off
Last week’s ranking: 20
21. SMU (7-0)
This week’s result: Defeated Tulane 55-26
Last week’s ranking: 21
22. San Diego State (7-0)
This week’s result: Held off Air Force on the road 20-14
Last week’s ranking: 22
23. UTSA (8-0)
This week’s result: Went to Ruston and hammered Louisiana Tech, 45-16
Last week’s ranking: 24
24. Iowa State (5-2)
This week’s result: Edged No. 8 Oklahoma State in 24-21 thriller
Last week’s ranking: not ranked
25. BYU (6-2)
This week’s result: Defeated a passionate Washington State on the road 21-19
Last week’s ranking: not ranked
Dropped out:
» North Carolina State (5-2)
This week’s result: Lost at Miami 31-30
Last week’s ranking: 18
» Purdue (4-3)
This week’s result: Dreadful second half leads to 30-13 loss to Wisconsin