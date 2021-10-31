Damien Sordelett's Week 9 ballot in the AP Top 25

What a topsy-turvy Saturday in college football.
Thrillers coming down to the final play. Kickoff returns becoming deciding factors. Oh, and ranked teams falling by the dozen.
Well, maybe not exactly a dozen. Ten ranked teams fell in an exciting slate of action, which means my ballot for this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll is shaken up considerably.
For starters, the top three in my ballot certainly made my job easier.
Georgia scored 21 points in a 2 minute, 15 second span to turn a 3-0 lead into a 24-0 advantage in a 27-point blowout of Florida; Cincinnati had no issues dispatching Tulane; and Oklahoma looked like the team everyone expected at the beginning of the season with a thrashing of Texas Tech.
After that is where it gets interesting.
Alabama had its off week, and I didn’t want to penalize the Crimson Tide, so they stayed at No. 4.
Michigan State, behind Kenneth Walker III’s introduction into the Heisman Trophy race, rallied to beat Michigan 37-33 in a matchup of top 10 teams. I moved MSU up to No. 5, which meant Ohio State dropped to No. 6 despite winning a gritty game over No. 20 Penn State.
Michigan only dropped to No. 8 in my ballot. Why penalize a team for losing by one possession to a top 10 team?
Oregon moved up and I kept Oklahoma State where I had them last week at No. 9. Most people dropped the Cowboys further down their ballots last week after losing to Iowa State, but the Cowboys proved they belong in the top 10 after pummeling a Kansas team that put a scare into Oklahoma the week prior.
Besides some shuffling in the poll — Wake Forest moving up to No. 10, Texas A&M, Auburn and Baylor climbing the ranks as well — Houston made the biggest move. The Cougars’ upset of previously unbeaten SMU got them to No. 19 in my ballot after being unranked last week.
Speaking of Cougars, BYU showed it has plenty of offense in a 66-49 win over Virginia. BYU was 25th in my ballot last week, and it moved up to 16th this week.
A pair of Sun Belt teams — Louisiana and Appalachian State — made their way onto my ballot this week, as well. Honestly, it was between App State and North Carolina State for No. 25 in my ballot, and App State's win over a ranked team last week (Coastal Carolina) was enough to give the edge to the Mountaineers. Don't worry, Wolfpack fans. N.C. State is there in my "26th spot" in case any other teams lose next week (and provided the Pack can keep winning).
Iowa, Penn State and Iowa State dropped out of my ballot this week.
The Hawkeyes have scored seven points in back-to-back losses to Purdue and Wisconsin. That just won’t get it done, even in a Big Ten where sometimes it can be a challenge to score.
Penn State and Iowa State both have three losses, and no team in my ballot has three losses. (That includes you, Arkansas.)
Onto the ballot:
1. Georgia (8-0)
This week’s result: Used a 2 minute, 15 second stretch to turn a close game into a 34-7 blowout over Florida in Jacksonville
Last week’s ranking: 1
2. Cincinnati (8-0)
This week’s result: Rode the wave to a 31-12 win at Tulane
Last week’s ranking: 2
3. Oklahoma (9-0)
This week’s result: Caleb Williams tossed six (!) touchdown passes as the Sooners obliterated Texas Tech 52-21
Last week’s ranking: 3
4. Alabama (7-1)
This week’s result: Off
Last week’s ranking: 4
5. Michigan State (8-0)
This week’s result: Edged No. 6 Michigan in the game of the week, 37-33, in East Lansing
Last week’s ranking: 7
6. Ohio State (6-1)
This week’s result: Grinded out a 33-24 win over No. 20 Penn State
Last week’s ranking: 5
7. Oregon (7-1)
This week’s result: Blasted Colorado 52-29
Last week’s ranking: 8
8. Michigan (7-1)
This week’s result: Fell to No. 8 Michigan State, 37-33, on the road in the game of the week
Last week’s ranking: 6
9. Oklahoma State (7-1)
This week’s result: Demolished Kansas 55-3
Last week’s ranking: 9
10. Wake Forest (8-0)
This week’s result: Knocked the blue out of the Devils with a 45-7 win over Duke
Last week’s ranking: 13
11. Notre Dame (7-1)
This week’s result: Outlasted North Carolina 44-34
Last week’s ranking: 12
12. Texas A&M (6-2)
This week’s result: Off
Last week’s ranking: 16
13. Auburn (6-2)
This week’s result: Stymied Matt Corral and No. 10 Ole Miss 31-20
Last week’s ranking: 18
14. Baylor (7-1)
This week’s result: Had a big fourth quarter to beat Texas 31-24
Last week’s ranking: 20
15. Coastal Carolina (7-1)
This week’s result: Survived Troy’s upset bid for the second straight season, 35-28 in the Grand Strand
Last week’s ranking: 17
16. BYU (7-2)
This week’s result: Delivered in Bronco Mendenhall’s worst nightmare for a 66-49 win over Virginia
Last week’s ranking: 25
17. Ole Miss (6-2)
This week’s result: Lost at No. 18 Auburn 31-20
Last week’s ranking: 10
18. UTSA (8-0)
This week’s result: Off
Last week’s ranking: 23
19. Houston (7-1)
This week’s result: A 100-yard kickoff return in the final minute lifted the Cougars to a thrilling 44-37 win over No. 19 SMU
Last week’s ranking: not ranked
20. Kentucky (6-2)
This week’s result: Fell on the road to Mississippi State 31-17
Last week’s ranking: 15
21. Pittsburgh (6-2)
This week’s result: Lost at home to suddenly hot Miami, 38-34
Last week’s ranking: 19
22. Louisiana (7-1)
This week’s result: Levi Lewis did his thing in a 45-0 dismantling of Texas State
Last week’s ranking: not ranked
23. SMU (7-1)
This week’s result: Lost in excruciating fashion at Houston, 44-37
Last week’s ranking: 21
24. San Diego State (7-1)
This week’s result: Fresno State beat a ranked team in Southern California for the second time this season with a 30-20 win over SDSU
Last week’s ranking: 22
25. Appalachian State (6-2)
This week’s result: Cooled off ULM behind Chase Rice’s four touchdowns in a 59-28 win
Last week’s ranking: not ranked
Dropped out
» Iowa (6-2)
This week’s result: Offensively challenged in a 27-7 loss at Wisconsin
Last week’s ranking: 11
» Penn State (5-3)
This week’s result: Fell on the road to No. 5 Ohio State 33-24
Last week’s ranking: 14
» Iowa State (5-3)
This week’s result: Lost in thriller at West Virginia 38-31
Last week’s ranking: 24