Damien Sordelett's Week 9 ballot in the AP Top 25

Oregon moved up and I kept Oklahoma State where I had them last week at No. 9. Most people dropped the Cowboys further down their ballots last week after losing to Iowa State, but the Cowboys proved they belong in the top 10 after pummeling a Kansas team that put a scare into Oklahoma the week prior.

Besides some shuffling in the poll — Wake Forest moving up to No. 10, Texas A&M, Auburn and Baylor climbing the ranks as well — Houston made the biggest move. The Cougars’ upset of previously unbeaten SMU got them to No. 19 in my ballot after being unranked last week.

Speaking of Cougars, BYU showed it has plenty of offense in a 66-49 win over Virginia. BYU was 25th in my ballot last week, and it moved up to 16th this week.

A pair of Sun Belt teams — Louisiana and Appalachian State — made their way onto my ballot this week, as well. Honestly, it was between App State and North Carolina State for No. 25 in my ballot, and App State's win over a ranked team last week (Coastal Carolina) was enough to give the edge to the Mountaineers. Don't worry, Wolfpack fans. N.C. State is there in my "26th spot" in case any other teams lose next week (and provided the Pack can keep winning).

Iowa, Penn State and Iowa State dropped out of my ballot this week.