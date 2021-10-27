Daniels becoming comfortable playing at outside receiver for Flames

He began turning the corner as the season progressed and had a breakout performance with 86 receiving yards and a touchdown Sept. 24 at Syracuse.

“He definitely dove into his work and dove into his craft this summer and all through camp,” Willis said. The quarterback revealed Wednesday his left foot is feeling good and he has completed treatment. “It’s showing up now.”

With Douglas generating most of the attention in the passing attack, Daniels has given the Flames a viable option on the outside.

“Honestly, it just goes back to the offseason,” Daniels said. “Mainly we’re just taking what the defense gives us. That’s really what we’re doing.”

The offseason work includes Daniels meeting with Willis and Noah Frith in their home state of Georgia to work on various elements of the passing game, so a natural connection developed.

Willis’ private quarterback coach in Georgia, Sean McEvoy, helped coordinate times and locations for the Georgia natives to meet at local facilities over the past two summers to work together and build camaraderie.