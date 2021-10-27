Daniels becoming comfortable playing at outside receiver for Flames

Malik Willis wasn’t greeted warmly in his return to Apogee Stadium this past weekend. The North Texas pass rush, which generated enough pressure to knock Willis out with a left foot injury in the second quarter, got to the Liberty quarterback for a fifth time on his second play back in the game to set up the Flames with a third-and-long situation.
That’s when Willis decided to unleash a deep pass down the sideline to CJ Daniels. Daniels fought through contact from the UNT cornerback and hauled in a 40-yard reception to spark a touchdown drive that helped Liberty rally from a 12-point deficit in a nine-point triumph.
It is a connection that has evolved into a formidable pairing during the 2021 season. Daniels, a redshirt freshman recruited to play in the slot with the Flames, has become more comfortable playing outside the numbers this season and gives Willis a reliable target to complement the production of DeMario Douglas in the slot.
“Every week we just come out and work on the small things at practice to get better,” Daniels said Tuesday. “We work on releases, staying tight to defenders and just creating space so when the ball is up in the air we’ve just got to go make a play, and that’s what happened Saturday.”
Daniels finished with game highs of seven catches, 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Flames’ 35-26 victory over the Mean Green.
He is second to Douglas in receptions (23) and receiving yards (412) and leads the team with seven touchdown receptions.
“That’s my dog. That boy, he developing every single day, every second,” redshirt senior wide receiver Kevin Shaa said of Daniels. “It’s crazy to see how, compared from last year, he’s grown. You can see from last year he had the potential and all that. Even now, what he’s doing now, it’s not surprising to nobody in the room. We knew what he could do, and he’s still developing. It’s nice to see how you can see somebody grow over time.”
Daniels spent the coronavirus pandemic-altered 2020 season playing in both the slot and on the outside as he acclimated himself to the offense. He had 11 catches for 221 yards and three scores while playing in every game.
This season, however, has featured Daniels playing either to the field or boundary side with Douglas and DJ Stubbs receiving the bulk of the snaps in the slot.
Daniels admitted earlier in the season there were growing pains with playing outside the numbers. In the slot, he generally didn’t face press coverage and could take advantage of being matched primarily against nickelbacks or safeties.
Now, he’s had to work more on his releases at the line of scrimmage and developing his upper body strength so he can win those battles for contested catches.
He began turning the corner as the season progressed and had a breakout performance with 86 receiving yards and a touchdown Sept. 24 at Syracuse.
“He definitely dove into his work and dove into his craft this summer and all through camp,” Willis said. The quarterback revealed Wednesday his left foot is feeling good and he has completed treatment. “It’s showing up now.”
With Douglas generating most of the attention in the passing attack, Daniels has given the Flames a viable option on the outside.
“Honestly, it just goes back to the offseason,” Daniels said. “Mainly we’re just taking what the defense gives us. That’s really what we’re doing.”
The offseason work includes Daniels meeting with Willis and Noah Frith in their home state of Georgia to work on various elements of the passing game, so a natural connection developed.
Willis’ private quarterback coach in Georgia, Sean McEvoy, helped coordinate times and locations for the Georgia natives to meet at local facilities over the past two summers to work together and build camaraderie.
“It was definitely important for us to get together and go out and work on things. We worked on scrambling drills, getting out of the pocket and it just relates to the game,” Daniels said. “Malik is a quarterback that can run and move out of the pocket, so we’ve got to have our head on a swivel and get open and make plays for him. That’s just what we worked on in the summer. We got together and we just did our little things.”
Those little things Daniels referred to will be needed when the Flames (6-2) host UMass (1-6) at noon Saturday on ESPN3. Daniels and Shaa both said the Minutemen were aggressive in the secondary and forced five Liberty receivers to earn their combined 14 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns.
“We struggled last year getting off the line and we should have made plays that we didn’t last year because we got held up at the line,” Daniels said. “We’re just going to come in this week and just focus on releases and doing the small things to get open.”