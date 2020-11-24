Daunting opening four games set to test young Liberty men's basketball team

Ritchie McKay typically has an idea of what to expect from his team when the regular season kicks off. He knows the group isn’t a finished product yet by any means, but the Flames have either competed in an exhibition or participated in a couple of closed scrimmages to give a glimpse of the potential the unit possesses.

The Liberty men’s basketball coach won’t have a true gauge for what the 2020-21 roster looks like against live competition until the Flames step on the court to open the regular season at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Purdue in the Space Coast Challenge at Eastern Florida State College’s Titan Field House in Melbourne, Florida.

The matchup with the Boilermakers could be the first of four straight against power conference opponents for the Flames.

Liberty faces either Mississippi State or Clemson on Thanksgiving day, and then plays South Carolina on Saturday and either TCU or Tulsa on Sunday in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri.