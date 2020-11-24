Daunting opening four games set to test young Liberty men's basketball team

Ritchie McKay typically has an idea of what to expect from his team when the regular season kicks off. He knows the group isn’t a finished product yet by any means, but the Flames have either competed in an exhibition or participated in a couple of closed scrimmages to give a glimpse of the potential the unit possesses.
The Liberty men’s basketball coach won’t have a true gauge for what the 2020-21 roster looks like against live competition until the Flames step on the court to open the regular season at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against Purdue in the Space Coast Challenge at Eastern Florida State College’s Titan Field House in Melbourne, Florida.
The matchup with the Boilermakers could be the first of four straight against power conference opponents for the Flames.
Liberty faces either Mississippi State or Clemson on Thanksgiving day, and then plays South Carolina on Saturday and either TCU or Tulsa on Sunday in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Missouri.
“I think every head coach and coaching staff is in the same boat. We have no idea what to expect in terms of what we haven’t covered, what we haven’t addressed, who is much more game ready than they are practice-oriented,” McKay said. “Those are variables that you can’t predict. In a normal year you have scrimmages and/or exhibitions to at least get a little bit of a peek of a window inside what you’re not. Obviously because of the pandemic, this is a little different navigation barometer.”
The Flames, winners of 30 games and the ASUN Conference Tournament championship last season, were originally scheduled to open the season in the Space Coast Challenge and then play Siena in Bubbleville at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Siena, though, had to pause its activities because of a positive coronavirus test, and then Siena’s replacement, UMass, had to do the same thing two days later.
That left McKay and the Flames scrambling to find an alternative.
McKay revealed two weeks ago he ideally wanted to play in two multiteam events, commonly referred to as MTEs, but the schedule didn’t initially align.
It worked out following the second canceled game in Bubbleville.
“I think the opportunity is you get a great chance to see what you’re not and you’ll be measured against some really good programs led by some tremendous coaches,” McKay said. “I think our guys are excited to be a part of it. It’s a real privilege to be a part of both tournaments. As was Bubbleville. We felt like this was a great opportunity after our second consecutive game in Bubbleville was changed.”
McKay returned to Liberty prior to the 2015-16 season following a six-season stint as Tony Bennett’s right-hand man at Virginia, and the Flames have played eight of their nine games against power conference opponents in true road venues.
The exception was in the 2018-19 season when Liberty played Alabama in the Rocket City Classic in Huntsville, which served as a pseudo home game for the Crimson Tide.
“I just felt like very rarely as a mid-major are you afforded opportunities to play against high-major opponents, especially on neutral floors,” McKay said.
The four-games-in-five-day stretch against strong competition will represent 80% of the Flames’ road games this season.
Aside from a Dec. 9 game at Missouri, the remaining nonconference schedule will be played at Liberty Arena. The Flames’ first game in the $65 million facility is Dec. 3 against St. Francis.
“Realistically, we have 27 games on our schedule. The likelihood of all 27 being played on the dates in which they are originally scheduled is very slim,” he added. “Having been through what we’ve been through with the letdown of not being able to participate in the NCAA Tournament, I think our guys have a deep appreciation for one game for 40 minutes.”
Liberty lost a game Tuesday afternoon to drop its schedule to 26 games. The Flames announced their Dec. 12 home game against Carolina University (formerly Piedmont International University) was canceled.
