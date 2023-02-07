Dot Richardson has never shied away from scheduling the nation’s top teams. The Liberty softball coach, entering her 10th season at the helm, has maintained the philosophy that in order to be considered one of the nation’s best teams, you have to have to play those teams and eventually beat them.
That mentality isn’t slowing down heading into the Flames’ final season in the ASUN Conference. Liberty, picked to win the league for the fifth time in five campaigns, will play 11 teams that are ranked in at least one of the four Division I softball polls.
Seven of those teams will be featured in the season’s opening 10 games, and the daunting slate will continue into May with the final nonconference game coming against a Virginia Tech squad ranked 11th in three polls and 13th in the fourth.
“That’s one of my favorite parts about playing at Liberty is we play the top teams,” catcher Caroline Hudson said. “It’s a challenge and it’s a great way to just get us going. It’s like, ‘Hey, wake up, it’s time to go.’”
People are also reading…
The Flames open the season Thursday against unanimous No. 1 and defending national champion Oklahoma at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, California. The next two games of the invitational will be against ranked teams Duke and Washington, and concludes against Stanford.
A one-off game at No. 2 UCLA is followed by a trip to the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge in Mexico. That four-game swing will feature games against Ole Miss and Tennessee, and concludes against a Cal State Fullerton team that is among teams receiving votes in two preseason polls.
“This is one of the top schedules in the country and we’re excited about it,” Richardson said. “I believe we have prepared them; our kids are trained and they’re training hard and they’re ready to go. Now it’s showtime.”
That 10-game stretch is one that could potentially set the tone for the Flames’ final campaign in the ASUN. They posted a 23-1 record in league play and cruised to their second consecutive tournament title last season.
Liberty will feature Hudson, the ASUN’s reigning player and defensive player of the year, behind the plate and Keeney in the circle. Keeney is projected to take over as the Flames’ ace following the graduation of two-time league pitcher of the year Emily Kirby.
Keeney is 34-12 with 23 complete games over the past two campaigns. She owns a win over Virginia Tech from the 2021 season.
“I’m very excited for this role that I’m going to step into,” Keeney said.
Liberty’s 27-game home schedule will serve as a homecoming for eight players who competed on the Lynchburg-area high school scene.
UConn (Meghan O’Neil of Jefferson Forest and Lexi Hastings of Heritage) will play the Flames on March 3 and 4, and Virginia (Madison Harris of Brookville, Eden Bigham of Rustburg and Courtney Layne and Kelsey Hackett from Appomattox) plays at LU on March 7. The Flames and Cavaliers also play in Charlottesville on April 11.
Clemson, ranked in all four preseason polls, will play at Liberty for the first time on April 26. The Tigers feature Liberty High graduate and left-handed pitcher Millie Thompson.
Virginia Tech hosts Liberty on March 28 in Blacksburg and makes the return trip to Lynchburg on May 3. Emma Lemley, a Jefferson Forest product, was named the ACC freshman of the year following the 2022 campaign and enters this season as one of 50 players on the USA Softball player of the year watch list.
“I feel like starting with Oklahoma and starting that tough will make it to where we play up for the majority of the season,” third baseman Devyn Howard said, “so that will help us with all the other competition that we have.”
The Flames bolstered their roster through the addition of transfers KK Madrey (outfielder from LSU) and Savannah Woodard (middle infielder from Alabama). Those additions will be infused into a lineup that returns nine position players who started last season.
Three of those players (Raigan Barrett, Rachel Craine and Rachel Roupe) were freshmen last season, and Richardson said she is excited for the growth of those players.
“We have a lot of good talent this year and I’m just excited to see how we use it,” Howard said.
Keeney and FGCU transfer Emily Estroff are projected to be the top two pitchers, with Paige Bachman and Hailey Deter expected to be the third and fourth options.
“We’ve just got to see who is going to step up and see what the best combination is going to be,” Richardson said. “How can we mobilize them in a way that’s going to be keeping hitters off-balanced and giving us a lot of success? It’s really a strong pitching staff and it’s going to be one of those things to see how they respond to the competition that we have.”
The additional depth and pitching will be needed in a season in which Liberty’s midweek games are as challenging as matchups that open the campaign. The Flames have road games against ranked SEC teams in Kentucky on March 16 and Alabama on April 18 in the midst of conference play.
“We have a tough schedule ahead,” Keeney said, “but we’re really excited for it.”