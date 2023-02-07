The Skinny on 2023 Liberty softball

COACH: Dot Richardson, 304-210, 10th season at Liberty

2022: 44-18, 23-1 ASUN Conference; lost to Georgia 7-2 in Durham Regional

WHO’S BACK: RHP Karlie Keeney (19-7, 2.45 ERA, 14 CG, 171.1 IP, 100 K, 47 BB), 3B/SS Devyn Howard (.316, 10 2B, 8 HR, 32 RBI), C Caroline Hudson (.312, 12 2B, 17 HR, 53 RBI), CF Mary Claire Wilson (.313, 3 3B, 3 HR, 30 RBI, 12 SB)

WHO’S NOT: LHP Emily Kirby (14-7, 2.27 ERA, 114.1 IP, 134 K, 63 BB), 1B/DP Lou Allan (.349, 10 2B, 8 HR, 34 RBI), LF Kara Canetto (.347, 11 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 25 RBI, 10 SB)

WHY THEY WILL WIN: What Liberty lost in Kirby, the two-time reigning ASUN pitcher of the year, will be made up through an improved Keeney. The right-hander was a stalwart in the circle during the 2021 Knoxville Regional when the Flames advanced to the regional final, and she is ready to step into the ace role after racking up 34 wins over the past two seasons. FGCU transfer Emily Estroff, a southpaw, adds valuable experience to a pitching staff that is relatively young behind Keeney. Howard and Hudson provide a potent 1-2 punch at the top of the batting lineup, and the Flames added depth through the transfer portal in Savannah Woodard (Alabama), KK Madrey (LSU), Sierra Kersten (Michigan) and Megan Fortner (Jacksonville State). Madrey and Kersten both have experience playing multiple positions, so they can easily replace the production of Canetto in left field and Allan at first base. KC Machado has the versatility to slide over in the infield and play at first base. Hudson and Alexis Soto are expected to rotate between catcher and designated player. Center fielder Mary Claire Wilson, shortstop Raigan Barrett, second baseman Rachel Craine and right fielder Rachel Roupe are all a year older and have more experience.

WHY THEY WON’T: Behind Keeney and Estroff, the Flames have only two other pitchers on the roster in Paige Bachman and Hailey Deter. Bachman played primarily at first base last season and only made three appearances in the circle, while Deter spent last season redshirting. McKenzie Wagoner transferred to North Texas and Naomi Jones is no longer with the program. That means Keeney and Estroff will have to shoulder the load until Bachman and Deter get into a rhythm. The offense has the firepower at the top of the lineup with Howard and Hudson. However, with new faces in the lineup, it will take time for each player’s role to be defined and determine if this team is built for power or speed.

COACH SPEAK: “We’ve got some really top teams this year. This is without a doubt the strongest team from one to 22; we have a lot more depth this year, a lot more speed this year. We have some combination of good experience with some youth. Anything can happen and it’s going to be a lot of fun.” — Dot Richardson