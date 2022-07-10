Defensive line prospect Buycks verbally commits to Liberty

Liberty has secured three verbal commitments since Wednesday for its 2023 football recruiting class. All three have come from defensive linemen, and Sunday’s commitment is a three-star recruit with Power Five offers.

JaQuize Buycks, a 3-star defensive line prospect from Stanhope Elmore High in Millbrook, Alabama, became the 11th verbal commit in the recruiting class when he announced his intentions on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound Buycks held 15 reported offers, which included Arizona State, Indiana, Maryland and Memphis. Recruiting website 247Sports rates him as the 38th best player in Alabama.

Liberty, Troy, Maryland and Memphis were Buycks’ top four choices leading into his commitment.

The recruiting trend began Wednesday when Eliyt Nairne, a rising senior at Olympic High School in Charlotte, committed to Liberty. Senegal prospect Mamadou Cissokho, who hasn’t played a snap of American football, announced Saturday he committed to Liberty over reported offers from Oregon and Syracuse.

The three defensive linemen give the Flames four commitments on the defensive side of the ball.