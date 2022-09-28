Detailed note-taking has led to more production from Liberty's defensive line

Akron finished off a 10-play drive with a touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter this past Saturday evening, and it allowed the Zips to trim Liberty’s lead to two points.

The members of the Flames’ defensive line got together and, instead of finger-pointing and getting frustrated with the lack of pressure generated on Akron quarterback DJ Irons, started formulating more effective ways of getting into the backfield.

Durrell Johnson and Kendy Charles, specifically, discussed how the defensive tackles could create more of a push up the middle, and in turn allow the ends better angles to get to the quarterback.

Charles and the defensive tackles could run different types of stunts to collapse the pocket. Johnson and TreShaun Clark, the starting ends, would then utilize a pass rush to coincide with those stunts to make them more effective.

Those conversations were the result of detailed note-taking from the week’s preparation. Jeremy Garrett, in his first season as the Flames’ defensive line coach, emphasized note-taking as a way for his players to better prepare for what they will see in the game.

It has led to the front, whether it is in an even four-man look or in the five-man heavy set, generating a push that is done in unison. The cohesive unit has been primarily responsible for the 13 sacks and 33 tackles for a loss Liberty has racked up through four weeks heading into Saturday’s 6 p.m. matchup at Old Dominion (ESPN+).

“It allows them to play faster because they understand formations, because they’ve written it down and they’ve studied it,” Garrett said of the note taking, adding his group has committed minimal missed assignments through the first four games and several players have asked for new notebooks.

The detailed approach early in the week, which also includes Garrett taking the players outside to do more walkthroughs than simply going through plays on a whiteboard, has led to the defensive line being called “one of the strengths of our team,” by coach Hugh Freeze.

Five defensive linemen (Johnson, Clark, Charles, Dennis Osagiede and Stephen Sings V) have combined for 11 sacks, and linebacker Ahmad Walker has the Flames’ other two sacks this season.

The defensive line is responsible for 19.5 tackles for a loss.

“I think one of the best things about this group is we’re able to rush together,” Clark said. “That’s one thing that Coach Garrett emphasizes a lot is not only getting a good rush but learning what rushes to use for the scheme that we’re trying to run.”

Liberty’s defensive line was front and center against Akron once the Zips cut their deficit to two points. Liberty forced two straight three-and-outs, with Johnson coming up with an 11-yard sack, and Butler, Charles and Jay Hardy each generating a quarterback hurry.

The Zips had minus-4 yards on six plays in those two series.

“The only way those edge pieces can make plays is if those interiors are doing a great job of collapsing that pocket. When you face a running quarterback like you saw Saturday, that’s something where we lean heavily on those guys,” co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Josh Aldridge said. “If that guy can’t step up in the pocket, then there’s no running lanes for him to step up and get away from our ends. That created a lot of one-on-one matchups for our ends this weekend with how Dennis and Kendy played and Dre Butler and Jay Hardy. That was the most snaps Jay Hardy has played so far this year and he had a good game as well.”

Liberty has made a priority of recruiting defensive linemen since Freeze took over the program in December 2018, and the Flames have utilized the transfer portal to bring in linemen to bolster the front.

Butler and Hardy both transferred to Liberty from Auburn, while Osagiede arrived over the summer from Stephen F. Austin.

The transfer portal isn’t what Liberty is solely relying on to develop linemen. Clark is in his fourth season with the program, and Charles, Sings and Khristian Zachary were highly touted recruits who have developed into rotational players.

That development has led to a significant uptick in production through four games. Since the Flames joined the Bowl Subdivision ranks in 2018, only the 2020 squad has as many sacks (13) at this point in the season as this current team.

The 33 tackles for a loss are more than the 28 registered at this point last season.

“I feel like this year, the D-line chemistry has been the best it’s ever been,” Clark said. “I feel like as a group we’re able to depend on each other a lot more, just because I feel like the leaders we have in our room are doing what they’re supposed to do on the field and off the field and in practice.

“It’s just been a good feeling knowing that the D-line is able to take over the game when we want to,” he added, “and when we’re doing our job, nobody can stop us.”