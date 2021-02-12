Dobbs, Liberty get off to fast start in victory over North Florida

Drake Dobbs was ready to take the floor for pregame warmups with his Liberty teammates Friday when he received some unexpected news: the freshman was going to make his first career start at point guard.

Dobbs, not Chris Parker, was going to initiate the offense and try to help the Flames pick apart North Florida’s patented zone defense that has caused Liberty fits in recent seasons.

There was no drop off at all with Dobbs leading the way early Friday evening.

Liberty shot a blistering 63% from the field in the first half and cruised to a convincing 73-61 victory over the Ospreys that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.

The Flames (16-5, 7-2 ASUN Conference) repeatedly got inside the Ospreys’ zone defense and converted either around the rim or on open shots that were the result of getting into the paint.

Dobbs scored four of Liberty’s first six points, and then his 3 from the corner at the midway point of the first half gave the Flames a 15-point lead at 27-12.

“I was just super comfortable, not feeling any pressure really, and I was just trying to help the team win,” said Dobbs, who scored seven of his career-high nine points in the first half and shot 4 of 4 from the field.