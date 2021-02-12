Dobbs, Liberty get off to fast start in victory over North Florida

Drake Dobbs was ready to take the floor for pregame warmups with his Liberty teammates Friday when he received some unexpected news: the freshman was going to make his first career start at point guard.
Dobbs, not Chris Parker, was going to initiate the offense and try to help the Flames pick apart North Florida’s patented zone defense that has caused Liberty fits in recent seasons.
There was no drop off at all with Dobbs leading the way early Friday evening.
Liberty shot a blistering 63% from the field in the first half and cruised to a convincing 73-61 victory over the Ospreys that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
The Flames (16-5, 7-2 ASUN Conference) repeatedly got inside the Ospreys’ zone defense and converted either around the rim or on open shots that were the result of getting into the paint.
Dobbs scored four of Liberty’s first six points, and then his 3 from the corner at the midway point of the first half gave the Flames a 15-point lead at 27-12.
“I was just super comfortable, not feeling any pressure really, and I was just trying to help the team win,” said Dobbs, who scored seven of his career-high nine points in the first half and shot 4 of 4 from the field.
Dobbs’ first-half play mirrored his teammates. The Flames thrived on the offensive end against any and every type of defense the Ospreys (7-12, 5-4) threw their way, and put together arguably their most complete half in ASUN play.
“I just thought we were really unselfish and getting decent looks,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said.
“ … I was obviously happy with the way we started.”
Liberty shot 17 of 27 from the floor and 53.8% from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes. The Flames’ 13 first-half assists are the second most this season (one behind the 14 they had against Alcorn State), and their 43 first-half points are the most they’ve recorded in league play, easily surpassing the 36 they tallied in a Jan. 9 victory over Kennesaw State.
“We felt super connected out there today,” Dobbs said. “The ball was moving, we were swinging it around, and it’s hard to guard it when you’re swinging it around and hitting open guys.”
Dobbs was one of five players who scored nine or more points.
Blake Preston recorded his third double-double of the season, and first since New Year’s Day at Lipscomb, with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Kyle Rode nearly had a double-double with 11 points and eight assists to go along with six rebounds.
“He was incredible tonight,” McKay said of Rode.
“Not just in his eight assists, but also in the way he connected our team on both ends of the floor.”
Elijah Cuffee scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting while primarily guarding UNF’s leading scorer, Carter Hendricksen. Keegan McDowell added nine points off the bench.
Parker, who McKay said was “late” without providing any other details, finished with five points in his first appearance off the bench this season.
“I think because Chris Parker has earned so much attention for his stellar play, Drake kind of gets lost in the conversation. He’s had a really good year,” McKay said. “If Chris weren’t playing at such a high level, Drake would be a really good solution for us. Really proud of him.”
Liberty’s lead swelled to 67-43 on Rode’s layup with 8:23 remaining.
Hendricksen, who was held in check most of the night with Cuffee guarding him, helped the Ospreys close the game on an 18-6 run by scoring 10 of his game-high 24 points over the final 7½ minutes.
The hot-shooting end to the game was not enough for UNF to overcome a sluggish offensive performance against a Liberty team that has held nine straight opponents to 65 points or fewer.
“I am really pleased that we got a chance to play. That was our third ASUN game at home and our fourth game in 27 days, so I was concerned about just how sharp we would be,” McKay said. “Although we didn’t execute well in some phases, we had an urgency about us that was fun to watch.”