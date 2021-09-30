Dobbs 'super comfortable' with point guard role in young Liberty backcourt

Forward Kyle Rode has been used in the past in a role of initiating the offense, and it is one he and Keegan McDowell could be utilized in this season even with Dobbs and the others on the court.

“We’ve been fortunate that guys who waited to play and when it was their turn, they stepped up and fulfilled a role that was necessary or valuable for us to have a chance to win,” McKay said. “We’re going to keep trying to build into that daily.”

The 6-foot-3, Dobbs played in all 29 games in the 2020-21 season and started once against North Florida on Feb. 12. He averaged 3.9 points, 1.3 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game.

Dobbs easily played the most out of the four freshmen on last season’s roster.

He admitted Thursday the lack of summer practice because of the pandemic in 2020 did not allow him to fully grasp the pack-line defense, and it took until about the midway point of the season for him to be completely comfortable in the system.

That is why he spent so much time studying Parker and learning as much as he could.