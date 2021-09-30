Dobbs 'super comfortable' with point guard role in young Liberty backcourt

Drake Dobbs spent the coronavirus pandemic-altered 2020-21 season studying everything Chris Parker did on the court. No detail was too little. Dobbs watched how Parker used his lateral movement to make plays from different angles, get to his spots for open shots, and take bigger players off the dribble.
It was a lot for the freshman point guard to take in during a single season, but he embraced every moment he could to learn the intricacies of the college game.
Dobbs knew that unless Liberty men’s basketball coach Ritchie McKay brought in a graduate transfer at point guard, the starting role could very well be his with an extremely young backcourt for the upcoming season.
“I feel super comfortable now in that role,” Dobbs said after Thursday’s first practice, “but whatever Coach wants from me this year, I’m willing to go out there and do whatever it takes for him.”
Dobbs, along with freshmen Brody Peebles and DJ Moore, make up what is a relatively young rotation at point guard. The Flames, in McKay’s second stint, have been blessed with strong point guard play from Lovell Cabbil, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and Parker over the past six seasons.
Darius McGhee, the reigning ASUN Conference player of the year, could very well slide over to point guard if needed, but his strength for three seasons has been playing off the ball with his quick shooting release and ability to run in the offensive set to get into position for scoring chances.
Forward Kyle Rode has been used in the past in a role of initiating the offense, and it is one he and Keegan McDowell could be utilized in this season even with Dobbs and the others on the court.
“We’ve been fortunate that guys who waited to play and when it was their turn, they stepped up and fulfilled a role that was necessary or valuable for us to have a chance to win,” McKay said. “We’re going to keep trying to build into that daily.”
The 6-foot-3, Dobbs played in all 29 games in the 2020-21 season and started once against North Florida on Feb. 12. He averaged 3.9 points, 1.3 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game.
Dobbs easily played the most out of the four freshmen on last season’s roster.
He admitted Thursday the lack of summer practice because of the pandemic in 2020 did not allow him to fully grasp the pack-line defense, and it took until about the midway point of the season for him to be completely comfortable in the system.
That is why he spent so much time studying Parker and learning as much as he could.
“He did a great job learning,” Rode said of Dobbs. “He has really good control of what we’re trying to do offensively and defensively, and [McKay] is always on him about just trying to be a coach on the court. He’s done a really good job of that this summer.”
Dobbs and McGhee are the only true guards on the roster who played significant minutes last season.
Isiah Warfield averaged a little more than 4 minutes of game time in 20 games, while Peebles, Moore and Joseph Venzant were three-fourths of a recruiting class.
All six guards received ample playing time over the summer in three exhibition games against the LBP All-Stars and UCB in Puerto Rico. It was part of the program’s five-day foreign tour, and it allowed the younger players to get acclimated to the system outside of practices and scrimmages.
“It was super important. It was nice to get everyone some reps, live game reps out there,” Dobbs said. “Not a lot of experience from last year, there’s a little bit, but we’ve got a lot of new guys. Even for me, it was good to get some more game reps out there and we learned a lot out there in Puerto Rico, just like the way we play defense, and coming back here we have a lot of connectivity out on the court and we’re super confident now. We know our roles and what to do on defense and offense.”