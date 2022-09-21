Douglas' explosive plays in the slot noticed by Liberty's opponents

Akron coach Joe Moorhead was asked earlier this week by local media what kind of challenge Liberty slot receiver DeMario Douglas was going to present for the Zips this upcoming weekend.

Moorhead shook his head and chuckled for a couple of seconds. He chose to give the coach-speak answer and highlight the Flames’ multiple offensive weapons.

Dave Clawson was more direct when pressed about Douglas last Saturday.

“That guy, No. 3, DeMario, oh my goodness, that guy would play anywhere in the ACC,” the Wake Forest coach said after Douglas burned the Demon Deacons for 124 receiving yards and a pair of scores on seven catches.

The 5-foot-8 Douglas was a nightmare for Clawson’s unit to defend. The fourth-year sophomore wasn’t tackled by the first defender on any of his six receptions in the field of play. He turned short passes into big gains, and the 170-pound Douglas could have had bigger numbers if a couple of passes from quarterback Kaidon Salter were more on point.

The way Douglas played reminded Clawson of one of his former players. Greg Dortch was an All-American in his second season playing for Clawson at Wake, and the 5-foot-7 Dortch shined both in the slot and as a punt returner.

Dortch currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals.

“That No. 3, he is the closest thing to Greg Dortch that I’ve seen,” Clawson said. “We didn’t even want to kick to him. … He is dangerous. We had contain set and he still outran it.”

Clawson found out what teams have discovered over the past three-plus seasons about Douglas. The Jacksonville, Florida, native is dynamic whether he is lined up in the slot, by himself on the field side, or returning kicks and punts, and he doesn’t let his shorter stature prevent him from getting the ball when it is thrown his way.

Douglas led the Flames in receptions and receiving yards in 2021, and he has gotten off to the same start in 2022. He has 15 catches for 272 yards and four touchdowns as he consistently wins battles against bigger cornerbacks and nickelbacks who have guarded him through three weeks.

“I attack the ball first and I go get the ball. I want it more, obviously,” Douglas said after Tuesday’s practice. “If he don’t want to go get it, I’m going to go get it for sure. My height, it’s about who want it more.”

Douglas is one of seven wide receivers who are under 6 feet to rank in the top 35 in the nation in receiving yards through three weeks. Only UTEP’s Tyrin Smith, listed at 5-foot-7, is shorter than Douglas, and Smith is fourth nationally with 437 receiving yards.

Douglas is the only Liberty receiver with more than 100 receiving yards and he has caught all four touchdown passes thrown by Salter.

Salter and Douglas spent the past spring break together in Miami, which is where Douglas said the connection between the two grew. Ever since Salter took over the offense in the fourth quarter of the season opener at Southern Miss, he has looked Douglas’ way.

“I tell Pop [Douglas’ nickname] all the time, I was telling him on the sideline, you see me scrambling, the play never dead. Stay alive, just keep open and I’ll find you,” Salter said after the win over Southern Miss. “I keep my eyes downfield; I want to pass first, that’s what I do.”

The Flames (2-1) have elected to line Douglas up not only in the slot, but on the outside this season. Wide receivers coach Maurice Harris said earlier this season Douglas needs to be on the field with any type of personnel to highlight his skill set.

“DeMario needs to be on the field, whether it’s 11, 12, 21, 20 personnel,” Harris said. “He needs to be on the field.”

Douglas could get open out of the slot with nickelbacks often not playing in press coverage. He doesn’t get that type of free release on the outside with cornerbacks hoping to jam him at the line of scrimmage, but that hasn’t stopped Douglas from being patient and finding ways to get open in the route.

Even if that means improvising and finding the defense’s soft spot as the route develops.

“I’d say the technique Coach Harris teaches. A lot of people don’t use it, but it actually works. It actually works,” Douglas said. “Sometimes you may get frustrated because you get here and then you might get jammed, but you’ve got to know if you get covered early, open late. The technique works. I just use it and then use my speed.

“I want to do both just to get on the field. I’ll do anything.”