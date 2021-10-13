Douglas has evolved into more than a slot receiver for Liberty

Douglas, still listed as a redshirt freshman because of the NCAA’s decision to pause eligibility in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, caught 41 passes for 499 yards and four touchdowns in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Most of those numbers came last season after he played in only four games in 2019.

“My freshman year, I wasn’t playing. I sat down with Coach Harris and he broke it down to me and that’s what I needed,” Douglas said. “No freshman wants to come in and wants to be redshirted. He sat down with me, he explained it and then I started to realize. He told me I have a lot of trust in you, but the game is a little fast. He showed me that if I sit down and watch and then come next year to come play, it will all come like this [snaps fingers]. It did. Coach Harris, he’s a big part of my life, honestly right now, because his confidence in me gave me great confidence.”

Douglas, in his third season in the offense, leads the Flames in 2021 with 33 catches and 526 yards, and his four touchdowns are tied with CJ Daniels for the team lead.

Douglas’ 238 yards after the catch rank 10th in the Group of Five.

“We’ve believed in him since Day 1 on the campus. His work ethic is incredible,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “I don’t know that he had to do anything but just get the opportunities because he prepares the way you’re supposed to prepare. When others come in and want to have conversation with me about what do I need to do, I say, ‘Prepare like DeMario does every practice.’ His preparation, along with his talent, … you don’t win the game or you don’t catch that number of balls on Saturday, you win it back on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday when you prepare. No one prepares any better than he does.”

