Douglas has evolved into more than a slot receiver for Liberty

DeMario Douglas was used exclusively in the slot during the 2019 and 2020 seasons at Liberty. He showed flashes of his potential with raw speed, superb route running and a knack for finding the sweet spot in opposing defenses.
The 5-foot-9 Douglas still lines up in the slot this season, but that’s not the only spot he is being utilized in the Liberty offense. It isn’t uncommon to see Douglas move around in the formation and line up on the field and boundary sides. He even motions and presents a challenge coming out of the backfield.
Douglas’ versatility has allowed him to evolve into one of the nation’s top receiving threats and provide quarterback Malik Willis with a reliable target in the passing attack.
Pro Football Focus ranks Douglas as the top-graded Group of Five receiver through six weeks with a grade of 92.8. Douglas is averaging 5.39 yards per route run this season, and Willis is connecting with Douglas on every third passing play the receiver is on the field for.
“He definitely took advantage of trying to get better on the field and off the field and trying to just get more comfortable in what we’re trying to do and where we try to use him,” Willis said, “and he just took that step next and he’s just grown as a player and a person.”
Douglas has caught 35% of Willis’ completions (33 of 93) through six weeks, and those receptions haven’t been simple over-the-middle type looks or quick throws into the flat, either. Douglas’ four touchdown receptions have come on an out route against Campbell, a wheel route at Troy, an out-and-up double move at Syracuse and on a post route this past weekend against Middle Tennessee.
His utilization in the Liberty offense was something wide receivers coach Maurice Harris envisioned during the offseason in trying to get Douglas and fellow slot receiver DJ Stubbs on the field at the same time.
Stubbs, though, has seen limited playing time during the past four weeks with an undisclosed injury and that has allowed Douglas to thrive as a primary target for Willis.
Douglas set career highs in receiving yards in each of the past two weeks with 128 yards at UAB and 156 yards against MTSU.
Willis said recently he isn’t exclusively targeting Douglas in the passing attack and is relying on the game plan to find the open receivers.
Douglas’ ability to make at least the first defender miss a tackle and pick up extra yardage provides Willis with a safety valve if the Flames (5-1) need to get the offense back on track or pick up a first down to extend a drive.
Harris compared Douglas to New York Jets receiver Elijah Moore. Harris was an assistant at Ole Miss in 2018 during Moore’s freshman season.
“Elijah Moore and DeMario remind me a lot of each other. Not just with the skillset, but mentality. Elijah came in as a freshman just with a workman’s type mentality and wanted to get more reps. He always asked questions about what could he be doing better to get more playing time, to get a full understanding of the concept that we’re trying to implement at the time,” Harris said. “I would really compare Elijah Moore and DeMario.”
Douglas, still listed as a redshirt freshman because of the NCAA’s decision to pause eligibility in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, caught 41 passes for 499 yards and four touchdowns in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. Most of those numbers came last season after he played in only four games in 2019.
“My freshman year, I wasn’t playing. I sat down with Coach Harris and he broke it down to me and that’s what I needed,” Douglas said. “No freshman wants to come in and wants to be redshirted. He sat down with me, he explained it and then I started to realize. He told me I have a lot of trust in you, but the game is a little fast. He showed me that if I sit down and watch and then come next year to come play, it will all come like this [snaps fingers]. It did. Coach Harris, he’s a big part of my life, honestly right now, because his confidence in me gave me great confidence.”
Douglas, in his third season in the offense, leads the Flames in 2021 with 33 catches and 526 yards, and his four touchdowns are tied with CJ Daniels for the team lead.
Douglas’ 238 yards after the catch rank 10th in the Group of Five.
“We’ve believed in him since Day 1 on the campus. His work ethic is incredible,” Flames coach Hugh Freeze said. “I don’t know that he had to do anything but just get the opportunities because he prepares the way you’re supposed to prepare. When others come in and want to have conversation with me about what do I need to do, I say, ‘Prepare like DeMario does every practice.’ His preparation, along with his talent, … you don’t win the game or you don’t catch that number of balls on Saturday, you win it back on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday when you prepare. No one prepares any better than he does.”