Dunn-Martin's career night lifts FGCU to overtime win at Liberty

Tavian Dunn-Martin had a sour taste in his mouth that lasted for more than a month.

The FGCU guard couldn’t do anything to stop Darius McGhee’s career-high 48-point performance when Liberty went down to Fort Myers, Florida, and defeated the Eagles on Jan. 15.

Dunn-Martin wanted revenge. He got it.

Dunn-Martin scored 34 of his career-high 43 points after halftime and took over down the stretch as FGCU pulled away in overtime to defeat Liberty 82-72 Wednesday night before an announced crowd of 3,583 inside Liberty Arena.

“Darius came into our gym and had 48, and then I felt like I thought I owed him one,” Dunn-Martin said after shooting 13 of 28 from the field. “Just coming in here and playing with a chip on our shoulder, and we got the win.”

Dunn-Martin’s heroics gave Liberty its fourth loss in ASUN Conference play this season. That is the most the Flames (20-10, 11-4) have suffered in a single season since joining the league prior to the 2018-19 campaign.

The setback also dropped Liberty into a first-place tie with Jacksonville in the East Division standings. The Flames need to win Saturday’s regular-season finale against Kennesaw State at 1 p.m. in order to have a chance to secure the No. 1 seed from the East and two guaranteed home games for the upcoming conference tournament.

“I’m anxious to get a little bit of rest and finish up on Saturday on Senior Night and then see if we can’t defend our championship in the ASUN tournament,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said.

The Eagles (19-10, 9-6) needed every bit of Dunn-Martin’s production in order to top the Flames on Wednesday.

He scored 32 of their 37 second-half points and went on scoring spurts that either completely erased a deficit or gave FGCU a slim lead.

It was his sidekicks, however, who stepped up in overtime.

Austin Richie made his only two 3-pointers in overtime that gave FGCU a 74-68 lead, and the Eagles went 6 of 6 from the free throw line in the extra period.

“Everything just opens up for other people and I think that we’ve got to do a better job of honing in on that stuff,” Liberty forward Blake Preston said, “but at the same time, he’s a great player and I think we did a good job and can do better next time.”

Cyrus Largie had 14 points and seven rebounds for FGCU.

McGhee had a team-high 28 points on 10-of-30 shooting. He was 3 of 15 from 3-point range and finished with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Preston had a season-high 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

Kyle Rode scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half.

“I love our guys. They spent everything they had,” McKay said. “No excuses, we’re a little tired, a little fatigued, and they tried to wear Darius down and did a decent job of that.”

McGhee’s layup with 1:53 remaining in regulation gave the Flames a 64-61 lead.

Dunn-Martin wasn’t able to convert a three-point play eight seconds later that cut the deficit to one, but he made three free throws after being fouled with 67 seconds remaining to give FGCU a 66-64 lead.

Brody Peebles’ floater that hit off the backboard and dropped through the net with 41.5 seconds left tied the game, and Isiah Warfield’s defense on Dunn-Martin helped lead to a shot-clock violation that gave the Flames the ball back with 11.5 seconds remaining.

McGhee’s 3 at the buzzer didn’t fall, which led to the overtime period.

FGCU shot 4 of 7 from the field in overtime, while the Flames were 2 of 8.

Liberty was playing its second game in three days, and it has played five times in a 12-day stretch in an effort to make up for games that were rescheduled because of COVID protocols in January.

“I don’t want to make excuses, but we’re spent, man. I’m just telling you, look at our schedule. We are spent,” McKay said. “Trying to give them days in between games, but there’s a taxation mentality — you’ve got to know the scout, you’ve got to walk through this. Keegan [McDowell] is one of the best shooters in the country and so is Darius, and I think we’re a little worn down. Those guys played long minutes.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.