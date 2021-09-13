Early season injuries testing depth of Liberty's offensive line

The excitement of Jonathan Graham making his first career start at right tackle against Troy was wiped out when his left knee and ankle got rolled up late in the first half.

He returned for the first two series of the second half but was replaced by Bryce Mathews for the final 22 plays spanning three series.

The Ole Miss transfer received spot playing time in five games as McCaw’s backup in 2020. He was knocked out of the season opener against Campbell with a knee injury but was able to practice throughout the week to be prepared for his 24 snaps at Troy.

“Heck, we’re down Cooper and then we’re down Jon and Bryce is not 100%,” Freeze said of the depth at right tackle. “I think the thing [Bryce] brings is toughness and experience. He was not at full speed, but man he really gutted it out for us. Will [Buchanan] was the next guy and he’s [got] something going on with his lower back. I was really happy for Bryce. He’s a tough, tough kid.”

The litany of injuries along the offensive line will provide more chances for the likes of Andrew Adair, Harrison Hayes, Chase Mitchell and others to practice with the first and second teams this week.