Eastern Kentucky holds off Liberty to hand Flames first ASUN loss of season

Jonathan Jackson’s look from the left wing was clean. The Liberty bench rose in unison as the 3-point attempt arched toward the basket. The clang of the ball hitting the front rim and then falling into Isaiah Cozart’s hands turned the anticipation into dejection.

Liberty cruised to a trio of lopsided victories to open ASUN Conference play. The Flames were unable to add a fourth to their resume Sunday afternoon.

Eastern Kentucky built a late double-digit lead and held on as a pair of Liberty 3-pointers in the final minute didn’t find the mark. The Colonels snapped the Flames’ six-game winning streak with a 62-59 triumph at Baptist Health Arena in Richmond, Kentucky.

“We knew it would be physical, we knew it would be tough,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “… This will be good for us in the end. I think you get really caught up in the analytics and where you’re ranked … I think we have a really good team.”

The Flames (12-5, 3-1) twice cut the deficit to three points in the final minute but couldn't convert from beyond the arc to draw even with the Colonels (10-7, 3-1).

Brody Peebles’ 3 with 48 seconds remaining missed the mark and Devontae Blanton made a pair of free throws to extend the advantage to five points.

Zach Cleveland made a layup on a second-chance opportunity with eight seconds remaining to get the deficit back to three points, and Blanton missed the front-end of a one-and-one that gave the Flames an opportunity to tie the game.

Colin Porter drove into the lane and had both Jackson and Darius McGhee on the left side from beyond the arc. EKU defenders were closely guarding McGhee, so Porter dished the pass to Jackson for the clean look.

“I think throughout the game we got a lot of good looks, especially late,” Porter said. “… I think it was just one of those nights where it didn’t bounce our way.”

The miss capped Liberty’s worst shooting performance from 3-point range. The Flames shot 4 of 23 from distance and finished the game shooting 39% from the field.

They were 1 of 12 from 3-point range in the second half.

“It’s life on the road. I think it’s hard to win on the road,” McKay said. “I liked the look that both of them had. I’ll take them all day.”

Peebles scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds off the bench. Porter finished with 12 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

McGhee, the nation’s sixth-leading scorer at 22 points per game, was held to a season-low seven points. He was 2 for 11 from the field and 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

The 5-foot-9 guard injured his left elbow in the league opener at Bellarmine and suffered a left-foot injury against Lipscomb. He spent long stretches on the stationary bicycle when he was not on the floor, and McKay declined to comment on McGhee’s health.

“It’s a consistent theme in our defeats — it’s when No. 2 can’t get away from the off-ball action,” McKay said.

Blanton scored a game-high 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Cooper Robb added 15 points.

EKU’s largest lead was 59-48 with 6:43 remaining, but the Flames turned to their defense to get back into the game by holding the Colonels scoreless for nearly five minutes.

Shiloh Robinson’s steal and three-point play cut the deficit to 60-57 with 1:29 remaining, but the Flames couldn't get the tying basket in the final minute.

“Proud of our effort,” McKay said. “Not as clean in our execution but Eastern Kentucky had a lot to do with that.”