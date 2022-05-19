Eighth-inning homers lift KSU over Liberty to open key ASUN baseball series

The battle for the ASUN Conference East Division lead is now deadlock with two games remaining.

Brayden Edison and Josh Hatcher hit back-to-back home runs with one out in the eighth inning to give Kennesaw State the lead, and the Owls pulled even with Liberty for the East Division lead with a 9-6 win Thursday evening at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Liberty (32-19, 18-10 ASUN) and KSU (31-23, 18-10) enter the final two games of the regular season deadlocked for the East Division lead. The season series between the teams is tied at 2-2 after the Flames took 2 out of 3 earlier this season in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Liberty left fielder Three Hillier went 4 for 4 with three doubles and four RBIs. He had an RBI double in the sixth inning and a two-run double in the seventh that helped the Flames overcome a four-run deficit and tie the game at 7.

Eidson (2 for 4) and Hatcher (3 for 4) homered on back-to-back pitches from Trey Carter (2-1) in the top of the eighth to seize the lead.

Smith Pinson (6-4) pitched 2 ⅓ perfect innings of relief to pick up the victory.

Logan Mathieu went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. He hit a solo homer in the second inning to give the Flames a 2-0 lead.

KSU scored six straight runs, highlighted by a three-run homer from Donovan Cash (2 for 5) in the third and a three-run blast from Tyler Simon in the fourth, to take a 6-2 lead.

Dylan Cumming and Max Alba surrendered three runs each for Liberty. The bullpen duo of Jeremy Beamon and Landon Riley combined to allow only one hit over the next 3 ⅔ innings to allow the offense to get back into the game.

First pitch for Friday’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m.