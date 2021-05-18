Emily Kirby's evolution in the circle has turned her into Liberty's bona fide ace

Arkansas’ Bogle Park is an intimidating stadium for most opposing pitchers. The raucous crowds are deafening. The Razorbacks’ ability to club home runs result in runs piling up before you can blink. Even with a limited capacity crowd for the 2021 season, pitchers still get rattled when in the circle in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Emily Kirby wasn’t rattled the night of March 16 when she stepped into the circle at Bogle Park. Runners got on base and the 582 in attendance made plenty of noise. Kirby, though, wasn't fazed. She calmly worked her way out of those frames without surrendering a run.
That night did something for Kirby no other outing had done for her in her previous starts sporting a Liberty uniform. She was confident and in control. She blocked out the noise and mentally focused on controlling what was 43 feet in front of her at home plate.
Ten shutout innings later, Kirby transformed from a pitcher in the starting rotation into the Flames’ bona fide ace.
“Just being able to go out there and do my thing and seeing the outcome and having the team on my back,” Kirby said, “it took me to the next level and I had that mental support. I’m there; I can do it.”
The Greenville, North Carolina, native evolved from an afterthought in the Liberty pitching rotation in her first three seasons into the program’s most valuable arm this campaign.
Kirby set career highs in seven major pitching categories and was one of the ASUN Conference’s top pitchers. She and the Flames (43-12) enter the Knoxville Regional having won 21 of their past 22 games when they meet James Madison (34-1) at noon Friday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
“She’s like a different kid this year. I’ve been so proud of her. It sounds silly for me to say that because she’s so much older than me, but she has,” freshman catcher Caroline Hudson said of Kirby. “I’ve been so proud of her just mentally. She looks so different, so much more mature. She owns it out there and everybody on the team knows that and that helps everybody offensively, defensively when we can feel that confidence from her in the circle.”
Kirby has enjoyed a breakthrough 2021 season. She sports a 15-5 record and 1.82 ERA in 31 appearances. She has completed 12 of the 22 games she has started with nine shutouts, and he has struck out a career-high 137 batters against 47 walks.
Kirby leads the ASUN in strikeouts per seven innings (7.32), is second in ERA, third in wins and strikeouts, and fifth in complete games. Only teammate Karlie Keeney has fewer losses (four) among pitchers who appeared in more than 20 games.
“I think just being able to be on the mound and have the emotional, mental game of things is what really took me to the next level,” Kirby said. “Before I was just struggling getting time and not being able to prove myself. Being able to go out there and go for it and not think about getting pulled, just doing what I can out there and having the mental side of the game.”
Kirby appeared in 25 games and started 13 in her first three seasons at Liberty. She went 6-5 with a 5.48 ERA. She walked 26 and struck out 34 in 60 innings.
What changed between the coronavirus pandemic-shortened season in 2020 to now?
Kirby credits pitching coach Paige Cassady with working with her and the rest of the staff on mental work — exercises aimed at controlling breathing, working on the pitcher’s presence in the circle and solidifying routines.
Kirby admitted she focused on trying to be perfect on every pitch with the hope she stayed in the game earlier in her career. She had the mindset of looking over her shoulder to make sure someone wasn’t getting ready to enter the game.
“The work has always been there, but being able to put it out there on the mound and put it all together I believe is what has helped,” she said.
Kirby was 4-3 entering the matchup against No. 17 Arkansas in the middle of March. Her most recent start two days prior at No. 1 Oklahoma ended with a loss after 1 1/3 innings. The Sooners struck for five runs on four hits and tagged Kirby with a homer.
Flames coach Dot Richardson turned to Kirby with Keeney out with an undisclosed injury, and that confidence allowed Kirby to shine in the circle against a team that entered that night ranked second in the nation in home runs behind Oklahoma.
Kirby only had one 1-2-3 inning against the Razorbacks, but limited them to 2-for-21 hitting with runners on base.
“I would say honestly prior to that game, I think the team knew that she could do it. It was the game that proved it to her,” Hudson said. “That’s most important, her belief in herself. That game she stepped up, she showed up in such a big way for our team, and that’s what she needed. That’s what she needed to in her head to justify she could do it.”
Kirby’s development this season also can be linked to her pitching repertoire improving. She said her riseball has gotten sharper, which has allowed her to use it both in the top and bottom of the zones instead of just on one side of the plate. Her dropball and changeups have been lethal pitches to either get ahead in the count or record strikeouts.
“When you look at her throw, it’s just poetry in motion. A beautiful lefty delivery,” Richardson said. “She’s got the speed, the movement and the confidence with it. I hope she is player of the year for the ASUN Conference. I think it’s well-deserved. But beyond any accolades, I think in her own mind she realizes she has answered the call, and she has been battle tested.”