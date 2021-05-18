Emily Kirby's evolution in the circle has turned her into Liberty's bona fide ace

Kirby set career highs in seven major pitching categories and was one of the ASUN Conference’s top pitchers. She and the Flames (43-12) enter the Knoxville Regional having won 21 of their past 22 games when they meet James Madison (34-1) at noon Friday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

“She’s like a different kid this year. I’ve been so proud of her. It sounds silly for me to say that because she’s so much older than me, but she has,” freshman catcher Caroline Hudson said of Kirby. “I’ve been so proud of her just mentally. She looks so different, so much more mature. She owns it out there and everybody on the team knows that and that helps everybody offensively, defensively when we can feel that confidence from her in the circle.”

Kirby has enjoyed a breakthrough 2021 season. She sports a 15-5 record and 1.82 ERA in 31 appearances. She has completed 12 of the 22 games she has started with nine shutouts, and he has struck out a career-high 137 batters against 47 walks.

Kirby leads the ASUN in strikeouts per seven innings (7.32), is second in ERA, third in wins and strikeouts, and fifth in complete games. Only teammate Karlie Keeney has fewer losses (four) among pitchers who appeared in more than 20 games.