EMU's Creighton: 'We don't see a weakness' in Liberty's defense

Eastern Michigan coach Chris Creighton spent the final week on the recruiting trail absorbing as much film as possible on Liberty, his team's LendingTree Bowl opponent. He focused on the Flames defense and studied each level of the unit to find where there could be any weaknesses.

“We went through the personnel [and] … we don’t see a weakness,” Creighton said. “ … After 12 games, the stats don’t lie. They’re really good on defense.”

Liberty, despite entering Saturday’s LendingTree Bowl on a three-game losing streak, ranks in the top 50 in nine major defensive categories. Those gaudy statistics are highlighted by a unit that ranks 11th in total defense by allowing 315.3 yards per game and racks up 7.2 tackles for loss per contest, good for 15th in the nation.

“I think we’ve definitely improved a lot, especially as the years have gone on,” Liberty defensive line coach Josh Aldridge said. “We’ve been a pretty good second-half team this year, and I think that speaks to our guys’ leadership and resiliency.”

The Flames (7-5) held Louisiana and Army below their season averages in yards per game and were one of four teams this season to limit Ole Miss to less than 30 points.

The Liberty defense has drastically improved under the tutelage of coordinator Scott Symons, Aldridge, cornerbacks coach Rickey Hunley and safeties coach Jack Curtis.

The Flames ranked 123rd in total defense in 2018 during their first FBS season and final under Turner Gill.

Hugh Freeze brought in Symons to overhaul a unit that needed desperate upgrades across the board, especially depth on a defensive line. The recruiting philosophy was centered on bringing in junior college transfers to help immediately and then developing younger players who would be contributors by this time.

Liberty improved to 80th in total defense in 2019 and improved to 11th in total defense in last season’s coronavirus pandemic-altered campaign.

The front features starters Elijah James and Ralfs Rusins at tackle and TreShaun Clark and Durrell Johnson on the ends. Rusins is questionable for Saturday’s bowl game that kicks off at 5:45 p.m. on ESPN, but Henry Chibueze, Kendy Charles and Chris Boti have proven they can play at a high level in the trenches.

“They’re very athletic, all of them can run, and then it always starts inside,” Creighton said. “ … They get in and out of different fronts and can be a middle open team and a middle closed team and mix that up.”

Eastern Michigan (7-5) converts on 42% of its third-down chances, which falls into one of Liberty’s greatest defensive strengths. The Flames rank 23rd nationally by limiting opponents to a 33.7% third-down conversion rate, and Symons has frequently mentioned this season he wants to hold teams to that number in each game.

Liberty ranks 21st nationally in total number of first downs allowed this season at 218.

“I think any game to get off the field, you’ve got to win it on first down if you want to win it on third down,” Aldridge said. “If you want to win live in that third-and-2, third-and-3 world, you better make sure it’s second-and-10 instead of second-and-6.

“We’ve got to do a great job of setting the tone early in the game, not just on drives, but I think that’s a huge part of it when you face a team that’s good at running the football is making sure that you’re winning on first down. They’ll run it more than just on first down, but that’s a huge part of it if you can make it where third down is more predictable and things like that.”

EMU is averaging 118 rushing yards per game and a meager 3.4 yards per carry, which has given quarterback Ben Bryant more responsibilities in the passing attack.

Bryant has thrown for 2,700 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 68.8% of his passes. He will be tasked with finding openings in a Liberty pass defense that is allowing the fifth-fewest yards through the air this season (174.2).

“They run a lot of down zone, but with the quarterback, he’s really good at throwing deep digs over the zone and finding empty holes in the zone,” Liberty linebacker Rashaad Harding said. “We’ve got to sit in our zones and make sure we’re on him, for sure.”

Six of EMU’s eight offensive touchdowns of 30 yards or more have come through the air, and five different receivers have accounted for those touchdowns.

"Just limit the explosive plays just like every other game. Just limiting explosive plays and just stopping their best players,” Liberty rover JaVon Scruggs (Appomattox) said when describing the key to the game. “As long as we go out there and do that as a defense, we'll put our offense in good field positions and they put us in good field positions, too, I feel like it's a game that we should be able to go out there and just dominate.”

