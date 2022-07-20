Entering Year 3, former LU standout Gandy-Golden bulks up, moves to tight end for Commanders

ASHBURN — Training for the NFL Draft two years ago, Antonio Gandy-Golden picked up an unsolicited piece of advice from Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter.

"He said, 'Hey, switching to tight end might be a good look for you,'" Gandy-Golden recalled. "In my head I was like, 'Nah, I'm a receiver.'"

Carter wasn't the first to mention it — Gandy-Golden's mom also floated the idea when he was still playing college ball at Liberty.

Now, the time has finally come.

Entering his third NFL season, Gandy-Golden will line up as a tight end when the Washington Commanders take the field for training camp next week.

And in a week where Leonard Fournette reportedly earned the ire of coaches for gaining 30 pounds this offseason, Gandy-Golden might earn himself a spot on the honor roll if he can report having done the same.

The 6-foot-4 receiver played last season at about 218 pounds. Coaches would like to see him bulk up as high as 245 pounds to handle the physical nature of the position, which requires blocking and pass-catching duty.

Entering May's OTA sessions, Gandy-Golden had hit 230 pounds, but said he wants to make sure to accomplish his goal the right way.

"I want to gain size but not fat," he said, adding the nutrition coaches at Liberty University, his alma mater, have helped him craft diet and workout plans.

While the wide receiver room is crowded in Ashburn this year, there could be a big opening in the tight end room, as starter Logan Thomas (Brookville High) is considered unlikely to participate in preseason games as he continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Second-year player John Bates will be the presumed starter in Thomas' absence, but there are no guarantees after that, creating an opportunity for Gandy-Golden, who has logged just two NFL touches so far, a reception and a rush.

Gandy-Golden, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, said he's appreciated the coaching he's received from tight ends coach Juan Castillo and his assistant Todd Storm.

"Obviously I have some errors, but [Castillo] will coach me up right away, so I can know exactly what's wrong," Gandy-Golden said. "Coach Storm helped pick me up when I was kind of feeling down about some stuff. It's a great staff.

"I say, just tell me when I do good, and tell me when I do bad, so I can know exactly what it is."

Gandy-Golden said he knows he'll have to do the bulk of his bulking up now, given the demands of training camp and the season. But when offensive coordinator Scott Turner approached him, he was up for the challenge.

"I've only ever played receiver since I started football," Gandy-Golden said. "It's been cool, but it's been a lot of hard work.

"It's all about being able to adapt in this league to last longer. When they asked me, it confirmed they have the confidence in me to be able to do that."