Establishing the run game, protecting Willis priorities for Liberty against UMass

Hugh Freeze admitted he has abandoned the run far too soon over the past two weeks against Louisiana-Monroe and North Texas. While the numbers on the ground look good (with the exception of the horrendous rushing performance at UNT), it has forced quarterback Malik Willis to be susceptible to pass rush after pass rush.

Liberty has not truly established the traditional run game this season. Sure, there have been instances in which Joshua Mack churns out big gains and finishes with solid numbers on the ground, but it hasn’t been anywhere near the consistent nature of the running attack from one year ago.

The lack of a formidable ground attack has allowed opposing defenses to bring constant pressure and make Willis move around to avoid taking losses.

What is the elixir for those struggles? The Flames host UMass at noon Saturday, and the Minutemen feature one of the worst rushing defenses in the nation in allowing 246.4 yards per game. If there is a time to get the run game going, it will come at Williams Stadium.