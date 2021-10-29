Establishing the run game, protecting Willis priorities for Liberty against UMass

Hugh Freeze admitted he has abandoned the run far too soon over the past two weeks against Louisiana-Monroe and North Texas. While the numbers on the ground look good (with the exception of the horrendous rushing performance at UNT), it has forced quarterback Malik Willis to be susceptible to pass rush after pass rush.
Liberty has not truly established the traditional run game this season. Sure, there have been instances in which Joshua Mack churns out big gains and finishes with solid numbers on the ground, but it hasn’t been anywhere near the consistent nature of the running attack from one year ago.
The lack of a formidable ground attack has allowed opposing defenses to bring constant pressure and make Willis move around to avoid taking losses.
What is the elixir for those struggles? The Flames host UMass at noon Saturday, and the Minutemen feature one of the worst rushing defenses in the nation in allowing 246.4 yards per game. If there is a time to get the run game going, it will come at Williams Stadium.
“I absolutely think they’re correlated,” Freeze said when asked if a lack of a traditional run game has led to more sacks for Willis. “I think in the games where you truly are balanced, your pass protections are going to be better. We weren’t balanced the other night [at North Texas]. It was a weird game. It just felt like we needed to throw to win it. I do think we could have run the ball on them. I should have probably stuck with it. It had a weird flow to it to me. We ran it well there at the end when we needed to. … They definitely are correlated. We have to stay balanced.”
Freeze’s assertion that the lack of a traditional run game is tied to the number of sacks Willis has taken this season is spot-on.
Willis has been sacked 28 times through eight games. He was sacked 22 times in an 11-game 2020 season.
Why are those numbers so high this season? The running back trio of Mack, T.J. Green and Shedro Louis have combined for zero 100-yard games, despite averaging 4.3 yards per carry.
“I care more about the yard per average. We’ve been pretty good actually,” Freeze said. “Some of that is skewed some with Malik’s scrambling, so I recognize that. I think we’ve got to stay committed to it and get into the flow of the game a little better.
"It’s certainly when you have a kid like Malik, it’s hard not to call plays that you know could end up being in his hand, whether it’s a pass or whether it’s a run. He’s that special of a player. I think you’ve got to count him into that run game and look at the total picture of the rushing game.
"That doesn’t mean that we’re not confident in our tailbacks. When we have to run it is what I really want to look at, and we do need to improve. We’ve got to be more balanced for sure than we were last Saturday.”
The Flames (6-2) finished with a paltry 45 rushing yards against North Texas and were outrushed by 198 yards. It marked only the fifth time in Freeze’s tenure at Liberty that the Flames won despite losing the rushing battle.
The running back trio of Mack, Green and Louis averaged 4.1 yards per carry against the Mean Green, but they only carried the ball a combined 13 times.
They averaged 3.6 yards per attempt the week prior at ULM, but it was Willis’ 157 yards on 23 attempts that helped boost the average.
The lack of traditional production from the tailbacks comes with the exact same offensive line from 2020 that paved the way for an offense that ranked ninth in the nation at 252.4 rushing yards per game.
“Them boys run hard, them boys block hard,” Willis said. “I’m proud of them for whatever they’ve got to bring to the table and I’m going to try to bring what I got to the table, and we’re going to go out there together.”
Willis, however, has been sacked 13 times over the past three weeks (Middle Tennessee, ULM and UNT). He was taken down behind the line of scrimmage 14 times in games against Troy, Old Dominion and Syracuse.
There may be a reprieve Saturday for the offensive line in facing a UMass (1-6) defensive that ranks 128th out of 130 teams in rushing defense with every team rushing for more than 160 yards.
The Minutemen have recorded only six sacks. South Florida (five) has recorded fewer sacks this season.
“With Malik, sometimes pressuring him is not the greatest idea. The other night [against North Texas], he took way too many hits in the pocket. It was happening too fast,” Freeze said. “We don’t mind it when he scrambles a lot of times as long as he continues to make good decisions when he does that. … He is going to be him, but we’ve got to protect him better.”