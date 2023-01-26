Ex-Liberty defensive end Jessie Lemonier dies at age 25

Former Liberty defensive end Jessie Lemonier, who led the Flames to their first bowl victory, has died, the Detroit Lions announced Thursday morning in a social media post.

He was 25. No details have been released on his cause of death.

Lemonier spent two seasons at Liberty from 2018 to 2019. He earned MVP honors in the 2019 Cure Bowl triumph against Georgia Southern that marked the program's first bowl victory. He concluded his time with the Flames by posting 20.5 sacks, a total that ranked third at the time in program history.

Heartbroken!!! Jesse was one of the most intense players and incredible teammates that I have ever coached. Prayers for peace to his family. https://t.co/0aASMMxAGN — Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) January 26, 2023

The Hialeah, Florida, native spent three seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers (2020), Lions (2021) and Arizona Cardinals (2022). He was drafted by the XFL’s Arlington Renegades in November, but opted to sign with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers and was then traded to the Birmingham Stallions for the upcoming season.

Lemonier’s most productive professional season came in 2021 with the Lions. He finished with 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks, including a stop of Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers.

He also played in six games for the Chargers in 2020 and posted two tackles after being signed as an undrafted free agent.

gone too soon. our hearts are with jessie's family, friends and loved ones 💙 pic.twitter.com/v7Egt6p8va — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 26, 2023

“The Liberty Athletics family is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former Flames football great Jessie Lemonier,” Liberty said in a statement. “Jessie was loved by Flames Nation for being a fierce competitor on the gridiron and cherished by his coaches and teammates in the locker room. Liberty Athletics will continue to keep his family and friends in our prayers that God may bring peace and comfort to them during the difficult days ahead.”